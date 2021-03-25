American Manganese CEO Larry Reaugh: Advancing Efforts to Secure the Lithium-ion Battery Markets

“We are making the process more solid … We think we’ve got the complete loop covered and I’m only looking forward to more exciting things,” American Manganese CEO Larry Reaugh said.









American Manganese (TSXV:AMY,OTC Pink:AMYZF,FWB:2AM) is advancing its process further after President Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating a 100 day review of critical product supply chains, including critical metals in the US.

CEO Larry Reaugh said, “We’re currently working on an additional process where we can actually transform the particles at a certain size that the battery matters need. This will put us right front and center of being able to take a cathode material from scrap. At the end of the day, we plan to come up with material that can go directly into a battery.”

The company has a strong foundation sustained by its battery-grade lithium known to give batteries a new life after recycling.

“We are making the process more solid and a lot of people already considered this to be solid two years ago. We think we’ve got the complete loop covered and I’m only looking forward to more exciting things,” Reaugh said.

American Manganese is already recycling lithium-ion batteries utilizing its recovery solution called RecycLiCo™ and has been working with the Critical Metals Institute.

