American Eagle Gold (TSXV:AE) CEO Anthony Moreau announced the completion of a seismic survey at Golden Gate and unveiled the company’s upcoming maiden drill program focused on discovering the buried Carlin-type deposits believed to be existing on the property.

“We could easily have drilled in May or June, which a lot of people do without doing the proper work. We’re looking for over 5 million ounces of deposit. Drilling is the most expensive thing that you can do. So when you put your investment in the ground, you want to make sure you have the highest probability of success,” said Moreau.

Being in a world-class jurisdiction, Moreau acknowledged how important it is to plan drilling programs. The seismic survey, he said, is the best way to have a picture of what the underground looks like without actually drilling.

“We do things that big boys do. We take cues from the oil and gas industry. It took us two months to do the seismic survey and CSAMT. We finished everything and applied for permits in August. I’m actually happy to announce, we just got the news that our permits were successful. We are able to drill as soon as we can identify a rig.”

According to Moreau, the company wants to hit lower plate rocks, which are the type of rocks where these world-class crown-type deposits exist.

“The deposits are all south like pearls on a string of pipelines. We know these deposits that continue moving south, they’re on a collision course with us. Our first focus is reaching the lower plate rock and hitting mineralization. We’re building a resource and making world-class discovery,” he added.

Watch the full interview of American Eagle Gold CEO Anthony Moreau above.

