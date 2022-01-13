4,000 m program focused on extension of polymetallic uranium, nickel, zinc, cobalt mineralizationShallow depth targets 10 km southeast of Cigar Lake uranium mineSimilarities to the Cigar Lake polymetallic uranium depositCanAlaska Uranium Ltd. is pleased to announce the commencement of a 4,000 m, winter drill program at the Waterbury South uranium project in the northeastern Athabasca Basin. The project is ...

CVV:CA