C3 Metals Inc. is pleased to announce the 2022 exploration program at the Company's Jasperoide Project is well underway with a larger drill rig expected on site early February to replace a smaller capacity rig. A Hybrid Controlled Source Audio-Magnetotelluric survey test was completed over the Montaña de Cobre and the Cresta Verde zones, which has identified probable feeder structures linked to a potential ...

CCCM:CA