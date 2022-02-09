Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that it has entered into accelerated share repurchase transactions under agreements with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Barclays Bank PLC, Citibank, N.A. and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., to repurchase, in aggregate, $5 billion of Bristol Myers Squibb common stock. Under the ASR Agreements, the ASR transactions will be completed under a previously announced $15 billion board-authorized ...

BMY