Grants going to 24 U.S. non-profit organizations to train and support community health workers and patient navigators as part of $150 million D&I and Health Equity Commitments by 2025 Bristol Myers Squibb today announced $7.965 million in new health equity grants to 24 U.S. non-profit organizations that aim to improve access and quality care to medically underserved patients and communities across oncology, ...

