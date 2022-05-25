Energy Investing News

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK,OTC:BKUCF,FSE:MAL2.F) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK,OTC:BKUCF,FSE:MAL2.F) is an advanced exploration and development mining company focused on the Rio Negro province of Argentina. The company’s flagship project, the Amarillo Grande Project, has an NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate of 22.7 million pounds of uranium and 11.5 million pounds of vanadium.

Amarillo Grande Argentina UraniumAmarillo Grande Argentina Uranium Projectinvestingnews.com

This Argentinian discovery was made via the company’s collaboration with the Grosso Group, an organization that has operated in the area for over 27 years. Blue Sky Uranium has an excellent project that may become the first low-cost and near-term uranium producer in Argentina, a country whose in nuclear power and SMRs creates a strong local demand for uranium.


Company Highlights

  • Blue Sky Uranium is an advanced exploration and development mining company with a district-scale opportunity to become Argentina’s largest supplier of uranium.
  • Argentina is a nuclearized country with three existing nuclear power plants and is the leader in small modular reactor technology, creating a steady demand for uranium. However, the country is presently dependent on imported uranium.
  • The company’s flagship project, Amarillo Grande, is a district-scale opportunity with an inferred resource estimate of 22.7 million pounds of uranium and 11.5 million pounds of vanadium.
  • The discovery of uranium was made in-house in collaboration with the Grosso Group, an organization that has operated in the country for decades.
  • A strong management team leads Blue Sky Uranium with direct experience in the mining industry, compliance, and corporate management.
This Blue Sky Uranium profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Blue Sky Uranium Exhibiting at Booth 531, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, May 17-18, 2022

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #531 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Resumes Exploration Drilling Program at Targets Close to Ivana Deposit, within the Uranium-Vanadium Amarillo Grande Project Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is resuming its 4,500 metre exploration drilling program with new holes planned at the Ivana Central target, located 10 kilometres north of the Company's Ivana Deposit at its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province Argentina (" AGP ") (see Figure 1 ).

Blue Sky Uranium Reports 5 metres grading 0.15% U3O8 including 1 metre of 0.7% U3O8 from 1.5 kilometre Step-out Drill Hole at the Ivana Deposit, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the second tranche of results from the recently completed reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling program at the Ivana Deposit (as announced on March 23, 2022 ), within its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project (" AGP ") in Rio Negro Province Argentina . The assay results reported include 970 samples from 115 RC holes averaging 8.5m depth that tested areas of lower drill hole density at the margins of, and within, the western portion of the Ivana deposit; as well as testing the potential expansion of the deposit to the west (see Figure 1 and Table 1 *).

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

Highlights of the new RC drill results include*:

  • 5m averaging 1,566ppm U 3 O 8 and 243ppm V 2 O 5 in hole AGI-568, located more than 1.5kilometres from the southwest margin of the current mineral resource
    • including 7,027ppm U 3 O 8 and 236ppm V 2 O 5 over 1m
  • 3m averaging 702ppm U 3 O 8 and 1,119 ppm V 2 O 5
    • including 1,774ppm U 3 O 8 and 1,981ppm V 2 O 5 over 1 m in AGI-601
  • 6m averaging 344ppm U 3 O 8 and 242ppm V 2 O 5
    • including 933ppm U 3 O 8 and 109ppm V 2 O 5 over 1m in AGI-616
  • 8m averaging 128ppm U 3 O 8 and 141ppm V 2 O 5
    • including 562ppm U 3 O 8 and 30ppm V 2 O 5 over 1m in AGI-617
  • 6m averaging 232ppm U 3 O 8 and 43ppm V 2 O 5
    • including 448ppm U 3 O 8 and 16ppm V 2 O 5 over 1m in AGI-629

*All holes were vertical, and the reported intervals are believed to represent true thickness.

Nikolaos Cacos , Blue Sky President & CEO commented, "We are very pleased with these recent results, that indicate great success in all aspects of the program.  New strong uranium and vanadium mineralization both within the deposit margins and in a large step-out hole confirm the potential to both expand and upgrade the Ivana deposit.  We look forward to the final results of the program that will help us plan the next steps in the process for this remarkable deposit and project."

This second group of assay results from the current program includes holes from step-out drilling targeting the uranium and vanadium mineralized zone to the west of the current Ivana mineral resource, initially discovered during the 2018 pit-sampling program and reported on November 15, 2018 . Of the 23 holes in this sector, six returned anomalous uranium (U 3 O 8 >30ppm) including three holes with U 3 O 8 intervals of 5 metres >100ppm U 3 O 8 , including 1 metre at 0.7% (7027 ppm) U 3 O 8 (AGI-568, see Table 1 ). The other holes reported herein were drilled at the margins and within the western sector of the Ivana current mineral resource boundary and have confirmed the continuity of the mineralization in a number of locations, as well as the potential expansion to the south from hole AGI-601, which intersected 3 metres at 702 ppm U 3 O 8 including 1metre at  0.17% (1774 ppm) U 3 O 8 (see Figure 1 ).

Notably the majority of these reported holes returned intervals with vanadium grades higher than the average grade of the Ivana deposit, as reported in the current mineral resource estimate published on February 27, 2019 . From the 115 holes reported at this time, 112 holes intercepted values ranging from 1m at +150ppm V 2 O 5 up to 1m at 0.198% (1981 ppm) V 2 O 5 in AGI-601. These higher grades of vanadium, in many cases accompanying uranium, are interpreted as resulting from the presence vanadium oxide minerals like carnotite, a uranium-vanadate, within the first few metres below surface. This interpretation is based on previous mineralogy studies, as reported in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (Kuchling et al., June 28, 2019 filed on SEDAR). Carnotite is a leachable mineral; therefore, the interpretation of higher content of oxidized vanadium minerals may represent additional potential to be assessed in the future.

An additional 2,300 samples collected from the final 209 holes drilled at Ivana in the current program have recently been sent for laboratory analysis.  Analytical results will be published once they are received and interpreted.

Methodology and QA/QC

The drilling program is being carried out by AVG Patagonia Drilling using a FlexiROC D65 drill rig from Atlas Copco, an ore-control track-mounted rig adapted to reverse circulation with triple cyclone to reduce the dust loss during sampling and automatic sampling.

Samples were sent to Bureau Veritas Minerals Argentina for preparation by drying, crushing to 80% passing 10 mesh and then pulverizing a 250g split to 95% passing 150 mesh. The first 190 pulps, including QAQC controls, were then sent to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. for analysis of 45 elements by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (" ICP-MS ") following a four-acid digestion (method MA-200). The following 898 pulps, also including QAQC samples, were sent to ALS Canada Ltd. for analysis of 48 elements by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (" ICP-MS ") following a four-acid digestion (method ME-MS61).  Approximately every 10th sample a blank, duplicate, or standard sample is inserted into the sample sequence for quality assurance/quality control (" QA/QC ") purposes. The QA/QC internal assessment determined that analytical results reported herein are within standard industry limits.

Qualified Persons

The design of the Company's exploration program was undertaken by the Company's geological staff under the supervision of David Terry, Ph.D., P.Geo. Dr. Terry is a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.  The contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dr. Terry.

About the Amarillo Grande Project

The Company's 100% owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province , Argentina is a new uranium district controlled by Blue Sky. The Ivana deposit is the cornerstone of the Project and the first part of the district for which both a Mineral Resource Estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment have been completed.   Mineralization at the Ivana deposit has characteristics of sandstone-type and surficial-type uranium-vanadium deposits. The sandstone-type mineralization is related to a braided fluvial system and indicates the potential for a district-size system. In the surficial-type deposits, mineralization coats loosely consolidated pebbles, and is amenable to leaching and simple upgrading.

The Project includes several other target areas over a regional trend, at or near surface. The area is flat-lying, semi-arid and accessible year-round, with nearby rail, power and port access. The Company's strategy includes delineating resources at multiple areas and advancing the entire project to prefeasibility level.

For additional details on the project and properties, please see the Company's website.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Blue Sky Uranium Completes Expansion and Upgrade Drilling Program at the Ivana Deposit, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market: BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed the previously announced drilling program at the Ivana Deposit, within its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project (" AGP ") in Rio Negro Province Argentina . Assay results will be released over the coming weeks as they are received, compiled, and interpreted.

OTC:BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV:BSK, FSE:MAL2; OTC:BKUCF), (“Blue Sky” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 5,700,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $855,000.

Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (the “Units”). Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.25per share for two (2) years from the date of issue.

Laramide Resources Commences 2022 Drilling Program at Westmoreland Uranium Project, Queensland, Australia

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a diamond drill program at its Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ("Westmoreland").

Figure 1: Current phase will focus on target area Amphitheatre (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

The current phase of the Australian 2022 drilling program is focused on an initial test of a potential satellite deposit called the Amphitheatre prospect ("Amphitheatre"), which is located approximately 16.5km NE of the Junnagunna deposit, one of the three mineralized zones comprising the Westmoreland mineral resource.

Amphitheatre is situated entirely within EPM 14558 (see map below Figure 1) and within an area of previously identified radiometric anomalies but was not considered a priority target by Laramide during their previous drill campaigns at Westmoreland , which were principally focused on converting historical resources to the measured and indicated category in anticipation of the ultimate development of Westmoreland as a large-scale open pit uranium mine.

Figure 1: Current phase will focus on target area Amphitheatre

Another satellite deposit known as Longpocket (or Sue / Outcamp) did see some limited drilling in 2010 and again in 2012 but was never included in the overall resource at Westmoreland . A second phase of the 2022 Australian drilling program is expected to focus once again on this target with a view to expanding the overall resource at Westmoreland . This phase of the program would be expected to follow completion and delivery of results from the 1,000 metres of planned drilling at Amphitheatre and would likely commence no sooner than late Q3/2022.

Laramide has plans for exploration programs in Australia that include an initial phase of drilling at the Murphy Project, which is situated in the Northern Territory and is contiguous to the Westmoreland tenements in Queensland . Laramide has already completed several earlier phases of exploration work at Murphy – including extensive geophysics and some widespread surface geochemistry (see reference to technical report below) – but the large tenement package has yet to be drilled and was acquired for its district scale potential.

"We are pleased to be drilling and actively exploring again in Australia and have been encouraged by the dramatic improvement in the uranium price, which is finally beginning to reflect very tight supply /demand fundamentals in the sector," said Marc Henderson , President and CEO of Laramide Resources. "The broader energy supply constraints, a renewed emphasis on energy security of supply including the provenance of the supply, and the focus on transitioning to the production of clean energy are expected to contribute to the price fundamentals of uranium mining."

Laramide currently has a healthy balance sheet to support its expanding exploration effort and also plans to ramp up its investor relations initiatives. To this end, we are pleased to announce that Ann Baines has joined the company as Director, Investor Relations, effective immediately. Ms. Baines brings over 20 years' experience working with TSX and ASX listed junior mining companies, including Bannerman Resources, Frontera Copper, Queenston Mining and Kensington Resources.

References to Mineral Resource Estimates and the Preliminary Economic Assessment of Westmoreland Uranium Project are available on the Company website: Independent JORC/NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate completed by Mining Associates of Australia in May 2009 and Westmoreland Uranium Project NI 43-101 PEA/Scoping Study completed by Lycopodium Mining Associates in April 2016 .

References to work completed by Laramide on Murphy Project is available in this Report, Independent Technical Report on the Murphy Project, Northern Territory, Australia on the Company's website.

About Laramide:

Laramide is engaged in the exploration and development of high-quality uranium assets. Its wholly owned uranium assets are in Australia and the United States . Laramide's portfolio of advanced uranium projects have been chosen for their production potential. Its flagship project, Westmoreland , in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest projects currently held by a junior mining company. Its U.S. assets include La Jara Mesa in Grants, New Mexico , and La Sal in the Lisbon Valley district of Utah . Its portfolio also includes joint ventures in the Northern Territory, strategic equity positions and a portfolio of uranium royalties in the Grants Mineral District of New Mexico .

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information.  Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

