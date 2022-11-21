Uranium Investing News

Blue Sky Uranium Corp.(TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,000.

"As more permits to conduct exploration work are being granted for the undrilled Cateo Cuatro and Ivana East targets, we want to be sufficiently funded to continue our exploration program in the Ivana area of the Amarillo Grande Project. These targets represent some of the most prospective areas for discovering additional uranium resources to add to our already significant Ivana deposit," stated Nikolaos Cacos, President & C.E.O.

Each unit (the "Units") will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.20 per share for two (2) years from the date of issue.

This financing is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. Directors, officers and employees of the Company may participate in a portion of the financing. A commission may be paid on a portion of the financing. The proceeds of the financing will be used for exploration programs on the Company's projects in Argentina and for general working capital.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Field Work and Advances two Priority Exploration Targets within the Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Field Work and Advances two Priority Exploration Targets within the Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is launching a comprehensive field exploration program at the Cateo Cuatro sector to refine drilling targets, and has advanced the Ivana East target to the drill-testing stage. The Ivana East target is 10km east of the Ivana deposit while Cateo Cuatro is located 32km to the southwest.  These important targets have been prioritized by the Company as part of its strategy aimed at defining additional uranium deposits within the 145km long and wholly owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province Argentina ("AGP").

Blue Sky Uranium Reports 1m @ 0.13% U3O8 and 0.13% V2O5 and Final Results from the Ivana Deposit Drilling Program, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Reports 1m @ 0.13% U3O8 and 0.13% V2O5 and Final Results from the Ivana Deposit Drilling Program, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the third and last tranche of the recently completed reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling program at the Ivana Deposit (as announced on April 5, 2022 ), within its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project (" AGP ") in Rio Negro Province Argentina . This tranche of drilling returned 2,042 samples from 209 holes averaging 9.3m depth that tested areas of lower drill hole density at the margins of, and within, the western portion of the Ivana deposit; as well as testing the potential expansion of the deposit to the west (see Figure 1 and Table 1 *). These results will be included in a future mineral resource estimate update for the Ivana deposit.

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

PI will trade the securities of the Company on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $4,000 for minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter.  The Company and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.  PI will not receive shares or options as compensation and does not hold any shares in the Company for long term investment purposes for the benefit of PI Financial.  The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 3rd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 3rd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Ur-Energy to Present November 30 at the Emerging Growth Conference

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that its CEO, John Cash, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The Conference is being held virtually

Mr. Cash will provide an update on advance preparations at Lost Creek which will accelerate our ability to quickly ramp-up production when conditions warrant. Additionally, Mr. Cash looks forward to providing a progress report on our innovative R&D projects. One of the new technologies, on which we have filed a provisional patent, has the potential to reduce wellfield rig time and costs as well as to further reduce the already light environmental impact of our recovery methods. We are currently advancing testing on the technology. As time permits, Mr. Cash will respond to questions.

Denison Announces Additional Highlights from Highly Successful Leaching Phase of Phoenix ISR Feasibility Field Test

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce additional highlights from the completion of the highly successful leaching phase of the ongoing Phoenix in-situ recovery ("ISR") Feasibility Field Test ("FFT") at the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project"). View PDF version

Elevate Uranium

Koppies Mineralisation Increased to Over 19 km

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTCQX:ELVUF) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new uranium mineralised zone extending over a further 6.6 kilometres to the south of Koppies 2, now called Koppies 4.
Toro Energy

Gold Intersected at Dusty – Highlights Gold Prospectivity Around Recent Nickel Discoveries

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that geochemical assays have confirmed that gold (Au) mineralisation was intersected in diamond drill hole TED25, 80m north of the massive nickel sulphides intersected in TED04 at the Dusty nickel sulphide discovery (see Figure 1).
uranium

Top 3 Uranium Stocks on the TSX and TSXV (Updated November 2022)

Click here to read the previous top uranium stocks on the TSX and TSXV article.

As was anticipated by experts, uranium has seen large gains in 2022, reaching US$64.50 per pound on April 14 — a decade high — due to factors like Russia's invasion of Ukraine and increasing nuclear adoption.

While prices have fallen since then, uranium is still performing well, remaining in the range of US$46 to US$54 throughout Q3 and Q4. However, many stocks are still not seeing the performance one might expect. What do experts think?

The Investing News Network spoke with many market watchers who are bullish on uranium at the New Orleans Investment Conference in mid-October, including Lobo Tiggre, Rick Rule, Nick Hodge and Gerardo Del Real.

IsoEnergy Announces $15.3 Million Financing

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE US OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES

IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX-V: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) (" IsoEnergy " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has reached agreements for a $15.3 million funding package, consisting of a $5 million non-brokered private placement of common shares, a concurrent private placement of $5.3 million in convertible debentures, and a $5 million "bought deal" private placement of charitable "flow-through" shares.

