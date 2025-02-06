Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Investor Webinar Presentation

Investor Webinar Presentation

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Investor Webinar Presentation

Download the PDF here.

BSX:AU
Blackstone Minerals
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals


Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Download the PDF here.

Blackstone Merger to Acquire World Class Copper Gold Project

Blackstone Merger to Acquire World Class Copper Gold Project

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Merger to Acquire World Class Copper Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Nickel rolls.

Vale Launches Strategic Review of Thompson Nickel Operations Amid Market Challenges

Vale (NYSE:VALE) announced on Thursday (January 23) that its subsidiary, Vale Base Metals, has initiated a strategic review that will involve evaluating its mining and exploration assets in Thompson, Manitoba.

The company will look at a range of options for the properties, including a potential sale.

The Thompson Nickel Belt has been producing nickel since 1956. Spanning 135 kilometers, the belt includes two operational underground mines, an adjacent mill and significant exploration opportunities.

Nickel Investor Report

Nickel Investor Report

2025 Nickel Outlook Report

Investing in nickel? Let our experts help you stay ahead of the markets.

✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks

Nickel periodic symbol on cube.

Nickel Price Forecast: Top Trends for Nickel in 2025

The nickel market has faced challenges over the past few years due to a supply glut and weak demand.

Even though the price of nickel surged in the first quarter of 2024, higher prices didn’t last. By the end of the year, any gains the base metal had made were erased, and it entered 2025 in the US$15,000 to US$15,200 per metric ton range.

What's in store for the rest of the year, and what nickel trends should investors be watching?

Nickel tubes.

Nickel Price 2024 Year-End Review

Nickel market activity has been underwhelming for the past couple of years as supply exceeds demand.

This trend continued in 2024's final quarter, with Indonesian supply being the primary force weighing on prices. Indonesia is the largest source of nickel globally, with much output destined for Chinese-owned refineries in the country.

Meanwhile, demand stayed weak as China’s economy continued to sputter. The Asian nation's housing and manufacturing markets are important demand drivers for nickel, which is used in stainless steel products.

Small pieces of nickel-chromium metal alloy.

ASX Nickel Stocks: 5 Biggest Nickel-mining Companies

Nickel has traditionally been used in alloys such as stainless steel. However, in recent years, growing demand for lithium-ion batteries has brought attention to its role in the quickly developing battery sector.

In Australia, the country's largest nickel-mining stocks are providing key support for both markets.

Nickel saw strong volatility in the first half of 2024 as Indonesian supply continued to flood the market, with some companies curtailing their production as the price fell below the US$16,000 per tonne mark in February.

Canadian flag draped over "Ni" symbol and stock chart.

5 Best-performing Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2024

After trending down in 2023, nickel prices climbed to a 10 month high in late May of this year. However, they've since pulled back to four year lows. While this environment has been tough, some nickel stocks are still thriving.

Supply is expected to outflank demand over the short term, but the longer-term outlook for the metal is strong. Demand from the electric vehicle (EV) industry is one reason nickel's outlook looks bright further into the future.

Battery nickel demand is poised to triple by 2030, according to Benchmar Mineral Intelligence.

×