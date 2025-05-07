Update - Blackstone Merger to Acquire Copper Gold Project

Update - Blackstone Merger to Acquire Copper Gold Project

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Update - Blackstone Merger to Acquire Copper Gold Project

The Conversation (0)
Promising new source of low-carbon, battery-grade nickel

IDM and Blackstone Confirm Rich Copper-Gold Zone at Mankayan

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced IDM and Blackstone Confirm Rich Copper-Gold Zone at Mankayan

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Blackstone Unlocks High Grade Copper-Gold at Mankayan

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Unlocks High Grade Copper-Gold at Mankayan

Visible Gold Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry - Amended

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Visible Gold Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry - Amended

Visible Gold Discovered Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Visible Gold Discovered Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry

Red up arrow next to a burlap sack labeled "surplus."

INSG: Global Nickel Surplus to Hit 198,000 MT in 2025

Amid rising production and weakening demand, the global nickel market is forecast to swing into a 198,000 metric ton (MT) surplus in 2025, according to the International Nickel Study Group (INSG).

In an April 24 release, the INSG said that world primary nickel production is expected to reach 3.735 million MT this year, outpacing the primary usage forecast of 3.537 million MT for 2025.

The nickel sector recorded surpluses of 170,000 MT in 2023 and 179,000 MT in 2024.

"The world economy is currently facing changes to national policies, namely related to trade. This will probably contribute to a higher level of uncertainty regarding raw materials markets," the group notes.

Prices for nickel, a critical component in stainless steel and electric vehicle (EV) batteries, have struggled under mounting oversupply. After losing more than 7 percent in 2024, nickel prices continued to show volatility in Q1 2025.

Permits Approved for Drilling at Pearl Copper Project, AZ US

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Permits Approved for Drilling at Pearl Copper Project, AZ US

Glowing periodic table detail highlighting nickel.

Nickel Price Update: Q1 2025 in Review

Nickel prices have largely trended down since breaking US$20,000 per metric ton in May 2024.

The decline has been attributed to refined nickel oversupply, driven by high output from Indonesia, which mined an estimated 2.2 million metric tons of nickel in 2024 and accounted for more than 50 percent of global output.

The threat of US tariffs has also weighed heavily on markets that are reliant on nickel and its downstream products, such as the stainless steel and electric vehicle battery industries.

These factors pushed nickel to five year lows in the US$15,000 range in Q1.

FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX)

FPX Nickel


Diagonal rows of nickel rolls.

Top 3 ASX Nickel Stocks of 2025

With its diverse applications in both technology and industry, nickel is a metal that will never go out of style.

Nickel is commonly used in alloys to create stainless steel, but more recently has found a modern use: batteries. As the electric vehicle trend gains steam, the base metal is in high demand for its role in lithium-ion batteries.

Nickel has encountered much volatility in the past few years. After spiking to record highs in 2022, the nickel price has been on a downward trend on oversupply from top-producing country Indonesia and economic uncertainty dampening demand.

Tariffs could further disrupt the nickel market going forward, but whether that's to the upside or the downside remains to be seen.

Against that backdrop, some Australian nickel companies are still making moves. Here the Investing News Network has listed the top nickel stocks on the ASX by year-to-date gains. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on April 9, 2025, and all companies had market caps above AU$5 million at that time. Read on to learn more about them.

Ni-Co Energy

Ni-Co Energy: Advancing a Strategic Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Quebec

Latest News

