May 06, 2025
Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Update - Blackstone Merger to Acquire Copper Gold Project
The Conversation (0)
11 July 2024
Blackstone Minerals
Investor Insights
Blackstone Minerals is well-positioned to leverage a projected nickel supply deficit as it strives to become a vertically integrated producer of low-cost, low-carbon, battery-grade nickel. Key to this is Blackstone’s Ta Khoa project in Vietnam, an emerging hub for the electric vehicle market.
Overview
As the world moves closer to a sustainable net-zero future, the need for battery metals continues to mount and nickel may soon be among the metals to see a supply crunch. Though its roots are in the stainless steel sector, it's also a critical component of lithium-ion batteries.
Given that many nations are aiming to replace combustion vehicles with electric cars by 2030, the metal is already experiencing a massive spike in demand. Benchmark Minerals expects the need for battery-grade nickel will increase about 950 percent by 2040.It's imperative to ramp up global nickel production but the resource sector, for its part, must do so with a much-reduced carbon footprint to influence the sustainability of the entire value chain. Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX,OTC:BLSTF,FRA:B9S) recognizes this. As a vertically integrated producer of low-cost, low-carbon nickel, the company aims to become a leading source of low CO2 emission nickel sulphide. Its flagship Ta Khoa project in Vietnam is representative of that goal.
Blackstone Minerals business structure schematic
With over 20 active mines and a burgeoning technology sector, Vietnam is on the road to becoming a hub of electric vehicle production and innovation, with low labor costs and regulated electricity pricing further driving its growth. Steadily increasing foreign direct investment in the region is indicative of this as the country seeks to attract $50 billion in new foreign investment by 2030.
Blackstone is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this, thanks to two factors. US President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which came into force in August 2022, represents the largest investment into climate action in United States history. A similar initiative is rolling out in the European Union (EU), which maintains a Free Trade Agreement with Vietnam — something multiple partners of the company have expressed interest in.
Blackstone's Ta Khoa Project consists of two streams, the Ta Khoa Nickel Mine and the Ta Khoa Refinery. Recent milestones point to Blackstone’s commitment to advancing this game-changing project.
These milestones include a memorandum of understanding with Cavico Laos Mining to collaborate in a number of areas associated with CLM’s nickel mine in Lao People's Democratic Republic and supply of nickel products for Blackstone’s Ta Khoa Refinery in Vietnam.
Blackstone also partnered with Arca Climate Technologies to further investigate the carbon capture potential at the Ta Khoa Project through carbon mineralisation, and explore opportunities to utilise Arca’s carbon capture technologies within the project.
In a bid to collaborate on the supply of renewable wind energy to the Ta Khoa Project, Blackstone signed a direct power purchase agreement with Limes Renewables Energy.
Blackstone received AU$2.8 million as an advance from a research & development (R&D) lending fund backed by Asymmetric Innovation Finance and Fiftyone Capital. The advanced payment reflects the significant investment by Blackstone to develop the Ta Khoa Refinery process and Blackstone’s unique strategy to convert nickel concentrate blends into battery products in the form of precursor cathode active material (pCAM).
In December 2023, Blackstone entered into an option agreement with CaNickel Mining to acquire the Wabowden nickel projectlocated in the world-class Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba, Canada.
The Wabowden project will have the potential to fill the Ta Khoa Refinery, removing dependence on third party feed sources.
The company has signed a non-binding MOU with the Development for Resources Environmental Technology joint stock company (DRET) to investigate opportunities to repurpose and trade waste material (or residue) from the Ta Khoa Refinery into construction material products. Moreover, it has also progressed the Ta Khoa Refinery byproduct offtake strategy with Vietnam Chemical Group (VinaChem), PV Chemical and Equipment Corporation (PVChem) and Nam Phong Green Joint Stock Company (Nam Phong) to sell Ta Khoa Refinery byproducts, being manganese sulphate (or epsomite) and sodium sulphate.
As the company plans to build a global nickel business, Blackstone signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Yulho Co. Ltd (Yulho) and EN Plus Co. Ltd (EN Plus) to establish a collaboration across the businesses including EN Plus and Yulho who are in joint venture on the Ntaka Hill nickel sulphide project in Tanzania, and the Dinagat Island nickel laterite project in the Philippines.
Company Highlights
- The global nickel market is currently entering a structural deficit, with demand expected to grow 950 percent by 2040.
- Blackstone Minerals is well-positioned to address this deficit as a vertically integrated producer of low-cost, low-carbon nickel.
- Blackstone's flagship project Ta Khoa is a brownfield project situated in Vietnam, one of the lowest capital cost countries in the world and an emerging hub for the electric vehicle market with vast reserves of nickel.
- Vietnam is an increasingly attractive region for investment with direct foreign investments that grew from $1.3 billion in 2000 to $15.6 billion in 2020.
- The Ta Khoa project also has infrastructure advantages, via the existing Ban Phuc mine, and processing facilities, access to low-cost and underutilized hydroelectricity, a trained labor force and support from the local government.
- Blackstone Minerals’ downstream pre-feasibility study confirms a technically and economically robust hydrometallurgical refining process to upgrade nickel sulphide concentrate to produce battery-grade nickel.
- Blackstone’s key nickel and cobalt feedstocks for the Ta Khoa Refinery Pilot program were delivered to the metallurgical laboratory in Western Australia as of April 2022.
Key Project
Ta Khoa
Blackstone holds a 90 percent interest in the Ta Khoa Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, located 160 kilometers west of Hanoi in the Son La Province of Vietnam. It includes an existing modern nickel mine built to Australian Standards, which is currently under care and maintenance. The Ban Phuc nickel mine successfully operated as a mechanized underground nickel mine from 2013 to 2016.
Blackstone intends to complement the existing mine through the installation of a large concentrator, refinery and precursor facility, supporting integrated on-site production of nickel, cobalt and manganese precursor products for the Asia-Pacific market. One of Blackstone's key Research and Development objectives with Ta Khoa is to develop a flowsheet that will support this production.
To fulfill this goal, Blackstone is focusing on a partnership model, collaborating with groups committed to sustainable mining. It is also working to minimize its carbon footprint and implement a vertically integrated supply chain.
Project Highlights:
- Multiple Massive Sulphide Deposits: The Ta Khoa project features several incredibly promising deposits including King Snake (up to 4.3 percent nickel and 18.2 grams per ton (g/t) PGE), Sui Phong (2.95 meters @ 2.42 percent nickel, 0.52 percent copper, 0.06 percent cobalt and 0.05 g/t PGE), and Ban Chang. The project is also the site of the Ban Phuc nickel mine, which was operated from 2013 to 2016 by Asia Mineral Resources, along with several exploration targets that have yet to be tested.
- Experienced Leadership: Internally, Blackstone’s owners’ team brings over 50 years of experience in leadership roles at major nickel mines and refineries globally. This experience has been complemented by ALS Group, Wood, Future Battery Industries CRC, Curtin University and the Electric Mining Consortium.
- Large Reserve and Mining Inventory: The entirety of Ta Khoa is estimated to contain probable reserves of 48.7 Mt at 0.43 percent nickel for 210 kilotons (kt) of nickel and a mining inventory of 64.5 Mt at 0.41 percent nickel for 265 kt nickel. This excludes Ban Khoa and other developing prospects.
- A Long-lived Project: The Ta Khoa mine is expected to produce a yearly average of 18 kt of annual nickel concentrate over its ten-year lifespan. Blackstone believes the refinery can potentially extend its life past ten years.
- An Established Mining Operation: Existing infrastructure onsite includes a 450 ktpa Mill and mining camp. The mine will also benefit from a highly supportive community and favorable government legislation — Blackstone is committed to collaborating with community stakeholders in the project's development.
- Feed Flexibility: Ta Khoa's refinery will offer multiple feed options, including nickel concentrate, mixed hydroxide precipitate, nickel matte and black mass. This flexibility greatly improves the security and greatly reduces the risk of the project overall.
- Valued Partnerships: Blackstone is collaborating with multiple industry leaders and groups in the development of Ta Khoa
- Compelling Pre-feasibility Study: The financial outcomes of a base case pre-feasibility study on the project are promising. Based on a conservative NCM811 precursor price forecast, Ta Khoa displays an exceptional internal return rate on capital invested.
- Integrated Vertical Strategy: Blackstone is constructing both the Ta Khoa mine and refinery against a highly supportive ESG, macroeconomic and fiscal backdrop. This along with Ta Khoa's low capital intensity gives the company a significant advantage over competitors. Said low intensity is the result of multiple factors, including competitive labor costs, favorable regulations and low-cost renewable hydroelectric power.
- A Leader in Low Emissions: Independent assessments from Digbee, Minviro and Circulor, alongside an audit from the Nickel Institute, have confirmed that Ta Khoa will be the lowest-emitting flowsheet in the industry, at 9.8 kilograms of CO2 per kilogram of precursor with opportunities for even further reduction.
- Promising Pilots: With the support of ALS and process engineering partner Wood, Blackstone recently completed a 12-month programme of work that developed a scaled version of its concentrate to sulphate flowsheet. The refinery, which processed more than 9 tonnes of concentrate and MHP, successfully achieved battery-grade nickel sulphate of 99.95 percent, with a nickel recovery rate of 97 percent.
- Current Roadmap: Blackstone's next priority is to complete a series of definitive feasibility studies. Once those are complete, it will focus on fully integrating the mine into the electric vehicle consumer supply chain and finalizing its refining partnership structure.
Management Team
Hamish Halliday - Non-executive Chairman
Hamish Halliday is a geologist with over 20 years of corporate and technical experience. He is also the founder of Adamus Resources Limited, an AU$3 million float that became a multimillion-ounce emerging gold producer.
Scott Williamson - Managing Director
Scott Williamson is a mining engineer with a commerce degree from the West Australian School of Mines and Curtin University. He has over 10 years of experience in technical and corporate roles in the mining and finance sectors.
Dr. Frank Bierlein - Non-executive Director
Dr. Frank Bierlein is a geologist with 30 years of technical and corporate experience, focusing on grassroots to mine-stage mineral exploration, target generation, project management and oversight, due diligence studies, mineral prospectivity analysis, metallogenic framework studies and mineral resources market and investment analysis.
Alison Gaines - Non-executive Director
Alison Gaines has over 20 years of experience as a director in Australia and internationally. She has experience in the roles of board chair and board committee chair, particularly remuneration and nomination and governance committees. She is also the managing director of Gaines Advisory P/L and was recently global CEO of international search and board consulting firm Gerard Daniels, with a significant mining and energy practice.
Gaines has a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Arts (hons) from the University of Western Australia, a Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from Australian National University and an honorary doctorate of the University and Master of Arts (Public Policy) from Murdoch University. She is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and holds the INSEAD certificate in corporate governance. She is currently the governor of the College of Law Ltd, and non-executive director of Tura New Music.
Dan Lougher - Non-executive Director
Daniel Lougher’s career spans more than 40 years involving a range of exploration, feasibility, development, operations and corporate roles with Australian and international mining companies including a period of eighteen years spent in Africa with BHP Billiton, Impala Plats, Anglo American and Genmin. He was the managing director and chief executive officer of the successful Australian nickel miner Western Areas Ltd until its takeover by Independence Group.
Lougher also holds a first class mine manager’s certificate of competency (WA) and is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Lougher is the chair of the company’s technical committee and nomination committee.
Jamie Byrde - CFO and Company Secretary
Jamie Byrde has over 16 year's experience in corporate advisory, public and private company management since commencing his career with big four and mid-tier chartered accounting firms positions. Byrde specializes in financial management, ASX and ASIC compliance and corporate governance of mineral and resource focused public companies. He is also currently company secretary for Venture Minerals Limited.
Tessa Kutscher - Executive
Tessa Kutscher is an executive with more than 20 years of experience in working with C-Level executive teams in the fields of business strategy, business planning/optimisation and change management. After starting her career in Germany, she has worked internationally across different industries, such as mining, finance, tourism and tertiary education.
Kutscher holds a master’s degree in literature, linguistics and political science from the University of Bonn, Germany and a master’s degree in teaching from Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.
Andrew Strickland - Executive
Andrew Strickland is an experienced study and project manager, a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, University of WA MBA graduate, with undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering and extractive metallurgy from Curtin and WASM.
Before joining Blackstone, Strickland was a senior study manager for GR Engineering Services where he was responsible for delivering a series of scoping, PFS and DFS studies for both Australian and international projects. Over his career, he has held a variety of project development roles across both junior to mid-tier developers (including Straits Resources, Perseus Mining and Tiger Resources) and major multi-operation producers (South32).
Graham Rigo - Executive
Graham Rigo is an experienced study manager with over a decade of on-site production experience, holding undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering and finance from Curtin University, WA.
Before joining Blackstone, Rigo was a study manager for Ausenco where he was responsible for delivering a series of scoping, PFS and DFS studies for both Australian and international projects over a range of different commodities.
Rigo has over 11 years of site experience in nickel and cobalt hydromet production experience, in supervisory/superintendent level roles as well as process engineer experience.
Lon Taranaki - Executive
Lon Taranaki is an international mining professional with over 25 years of extensive experience in all aspects of resources and mining, feasibility, development and operations. Taranaki is a qualified process engineer from the University of Queensland Australia. He holds a Master of Business Administration, and is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Taranaki has established his career in Asia where he has successfully worked (and lived) across multiple jurisdictions and commodities ranging from technical, mine management and executive management roles.
Prior to joining Blackstone in February 2022, Taranaki was the chief executive officer of Minegenco, a renewable-energy-focused independent power producer. Preceding this, he was managing director of his private consultancy, AMG Mining Global, where he was providing services to the mining industry in Singapore, Guyana, Indonesia and Cambodia. Additionally, Taranaki has held various senior positions with Sakari Resources, PTT Asia Pacific Mining, Straits Resources, Sedgmans and BHP Coal.
Promising new source of low-carbon, battery-grade nickel
01 May
IDM and Blackstone Confirm Rich Copper-Gold Zone at Mankayan
Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced IDM and Blackstone Confirm Rich Copper-Gold Zone at Mankayan
30 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
02 April
Blackstone Unlocks High Grade Copper-Gold at Mankayan
Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Unlocks High Grade Copper-Gold at Mankayan
06 March
Visible Gold Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry - Amended
Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Visible Gold Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry - Amended
04 March
Visible Gold Discovered Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry
Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Visible Gold Discovered Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry
29 April
INSG: Global Nickel Surplus to Hit 198,000 MT in 2025
Amid rising production and weakening demand, the global nickel market is forecast to swing into a 198,000 metric ton (MT) surplus in 2025, according to the International Nickel Study Group (INSG).
In an April 24 release, the INSG said that world primary nickel production is expected to reach 3.735 million MT this year, outpacing the primary usage forecast of 3.537 million MT for 2025.
The nickel sector recorded surpluses of 170,000 MT in 2023 and 179,000 MT in 2024.
"The world economy is currently facing changes to national policies, namely related to trade. This will probably contribute to a higher level of uncertainty regarding raw materials markets," the group notes.
Prices for nickel, a critical component in stainless steel and electric vehicle (EV) batteries, have struggled under mounting oversupply. After losing more than 7 percent in 2024, nickel prices continued to show volatility in Q1 2025.
Nickel hit five year lows in the US$15,000 per MT range in early April, driven by a combination of global overproduction, tight ore availability and geopolitical tensions, including the escalation of US tariffs on Chinese goods.
Indonesia, the world's largest nickel producer, is at the heart of these market dynamics. The INSG said "delays in the issuance of mining permits" are creating ore tightness, even as refined production continued at elevated levels.
In 2024, Indonesia mined an estimated 2.2 million MT of nickel, accounting for over half of global output.
However, regulatory uncertainty has compounded challenges for Indonesian producers.
The country's newly approved royalty hikes, which increase the rate from 10 percent to between 14 and 19 percent depending on nickel prices, have sparked backlash from industry stakeholders. In a letter shared with the government, they called the increases “unrealistic and (not reflective of) the current state of the industry.”
Filipino policymakers have proposed following Indonesia’s earlier example by banning exports of raw nickel, a move that, if implemented, could introduce fresh instability to global supply chains reliant on Southeast Asian ore.
China’s expanding nickel output
In China, the INSG forecasts further growth in primary nickel output in 2025, fueled by expansions in nickel cathode and nickel sulfate production. This growth is expected even as nickel pig iron output declines.
Yet demand in China — the world’s largest nickel consumer — faces headwinds. Tariffs from the US and sluggish activity in key sectors like construction and home appliances have pressured stainless steel demand.
According to the INSG, stainless steel production in China grew 10.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, with analysts expecting another year of surplus.
At the same tiime, the nickel-intensive EV battery market has been slower to expand than anticipated. Increased reliance on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which do not require nickel, and rising demand for plug-in hybrids over fully electric vehicles, have both dampened growth prospects for nickel demand.
US tariffs deepen market volatility
The Trump administration’s escalating tariffs against China have also weighed heavily on the market — nickel prices dropped 11.5 percent in the week after new tariffs were announced on April 2.
The impact of tariffs on midstram and downstream battery products has been especially severe.
Thomas Matthews, an analyst at CRU Group, explained during a recent webinar that US tariffs on Chinese goods will soon amount to 173 percent for energy storage batteries and 143 percent for EVs.
“We've already seen that there was significant amounts of stockpiling prior to the tariffs being implemented,” he said, adding, “But there are also now huge volumes of batteries that are sitting in US bonded warehouses, which is proving to be a major headache for the importers." Matthews also noted that although imports of cobalt and lithium remain exempt from new tariffs, “nickel, interestingly, is currently not exempt.”
The INSG’s next meetings are scheduled for October 6, 2025. In the meantime, with surplus forecasts rising and demand signals weakening, nickel faces another challenging year ahead.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
24 April
Permits Approved for Drilling at Pearl Copper Project, AZ US
Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Permits Approved for Drilling at Pearl Copper Project, AZ US
22 April
Nickel Price Update: Q1 2025 in Review
Nickel prices have largely trended down since breaking US$20,000 per metric ton in May 2024.
The decline has been attributed to refined nickel oversupply, driven by high output from Indonesia, which mined an estimated 2.2 million metric tons of nickel in 2024 and accounted for more than 50 percent of global output.
The threat of US tariffs has also weighed heavily on markets that are reliant on nickel and its downstream products, such as the stainless steel and electric vehicle battery industries.
These factors pushed nickel to five year lows in the US$15,000 range in Q1.
What happened to the nickel price in Q1?
Nickel price, January 2 to April 22, 2025.
Chart via Trading Economics.
While nickel has trended down for the past year, 2025 began with upward momentum. It opened the year at US$15,040 on January 2 and rose to US$16,080 before declining to close out the month at US$15,230.
Nickel prices started to gain briefly at the beginning of February, increasing to US$15,875 on February 6 before experiencing volatility until the end of the month, finishing at US$15,590 on February 28.
The start of March saw upward movement, and nickel hit a year-to-date high of US$16,720 on March 12.
Prices for the base metal remained above the US$16,000 mark until the end of March, when substantial pressures caused levels to plunge to US$14,150 on April 8.
What factors impacted nickel in Q1?
Over the past several years, oversupply has presented a significant headwind for nickel prices.
Due to heavy investment from China, Indonesia has emerged as the world's dominant nickel supplier. However, even though its refined output has remained high, Indonesia has faced a tight nickel ore market because of reduced quotas, which have compelled smelters to import record volumes from the Philippines.
A recent Filipino government proposal to follow Indonesia’s lead in banning exports of raw nickel products could disrupt the situation and introduce further challenges for refiners, impacting global supply chains.
The proposal arose amid rumors of higher mining royalties that have circulated since the start of the year. This speculation boosted nickel prices as higher production costs started to be factored into prices.
The royalty hikes were approved on April 11, and will raise the current 10 percent rate to between 14 and 19 percent, depending on the nickel price. Lower-quality nickel mattes used in battery production will incur a 2 percent royalty.
Jason Sappor, senior analyst for metals and mining research at data provider S&P Global Commodity Insights, noted that the increase will pose another challenge for the industry.
“The hike in royalty tax rates on nickel products by Indonesia’s government represents another headwind for domestic nickel producers already under pressure from rising production costs due to elevated nickel ore prices stemming from tight ore availability,” he said in comments to the Investing News Network (INN).
Indonesian nickel miners previously asked the government to reconsider the change.
In a letter to government officials, industry stakeholders stated that the increases to mining royalty levels in the country are “unrealistic and do not reflect the current state of the industry.”
Another factor that impacted the nickel industry during the first quarter of the year was the threat and eventual implementation of US tariffs against China, the world’s largest consumer of nickel.
Ewa Manthy, commodities strategist with ING, suggested tariffs will further impact a beleaguered nickel market.
“London Metal Exchange (LME) nickel has been mostly rangebound amid heightened trade tensions," she said.
"We expect US trade tariffs will put pressure on manufacturing activity in China, the world’s largest primary nickel consumer," Manthey explained to INN. "This would put additional pressure on LME nickel prices, already weighed down by oversupply, rising exchange stocks and bearish investor sentiments."
Manthy’s prediction has held true so far, with nickel prices plummeting 11.5 percent in the week following US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement on April 2. The move has sparked fears among investors who worry that the escalating trade war will push the world into a global recession.
Even though nickel rebounded after Trump put a pause on larger reciprocal tariffs, there is still a high level of uncertainty regarding nickel demand, especially as the effective tariff rates on China have grown to 145 percent.
Tariffs set to weigh on weak nickel demand
Tariffs are unlikely to affect nickel supply in the short term; however, they could significantly impact demand. The effects will be more pronounced in the US, as tariffs will more than double the costs of goods from China for importers.
The primary destination for nickel is the production of stainless steel.
While long-term global demand is expected to remain robust, with refined nickel projected to see a 4.6 percent compound annual growth rate between 2023 and 2035, there are more immediate headwinds.
Demand for stainless steel in China’s housing sector and slower growth in home appliances has dragged down overall nickel demand in the Asian nation. Although the overall effects could be worse, government policy and stimulus have only provided marginal support. Chinese stainless steel markets were also affected as new carbon tariffs and anti-dumping duties from Europe’s carbon border adjustment mechanism came into effect.
This has led analysts to predict another year of surpluses in China’s stainless steel market, with production increasing by 10.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter and March output coming to 3.58 million metric tons. Even so, stockpiles stand at 155,000 metric tons, down significantly from 333,000 metric tons in Q1 2024.
The size of the stainless steel market may help moderate a decline in demand from the electric vehicle battery market, which is another significant destination for nickel. According to an April 14 report from S&P Global, the fall in battery demand comes despite growing demand for electric vehicles in both China and Europe; this has been attributed to producers transitioning to nickel-free battery chemistries, particularly lithium-iron-phosphate.
Producers see a greater cost advantage in this composition, and the switch has caused demand for nickel-manganese-cobalt batteries to shrink by 19 percent from January to February.
Due to this fallout, battery precursor producer CNGR Advanced Material (SZSE:300919) said it would be pausing investment in its South Korean nickel smelting project.
The battery sector represented 11.5 percent of total nickel demand in 2024.
Nickel price forecast for 2025
The short term for nickel could very well hinge on how Trump’s tariffs affect the global economy.
“A slowdown in global economic activity would have a detrimental impact on China’s exports of nickel-containing consumer goods, denting global primary nickel demand in a market already grappling with oversupply due to expanding production in top primary nickel producers Indonesia and China,” Sappor said.
He added that weaker fundamentals will likely increase bearishness in the nickel market and ultimately work to further depress prices for the base metal on the LME.
“Considering these potential dynamics as well as further evolutions in the Trump administration’s trade tariff policies, we expect nickel prices to remain volatile in the near term,” Sappor stated.
Manthy is also pessimistic about a market turnaround in the near to medium term.
“The main downside risk to our supply and demand outlook is further downgrades to nickel demand from the electric vehicle sector, but this could be offset by no growth in Indonesian supply. The medium-term supply and demand balance is not supportive of a significant rise in nickel prices,” she said.
For investors, a bear market might provide opportunities, but the risk is that nickel prices may still have a ways to go before they bottom out. The next quarter could offer more certainty in global financial markets.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
21 April
FPX Nickel
Investor Insight
As FPX Nickel strengthens its position in the critical metals space, it offers investors a compelling opportunity in the green energy transition, with the potential to be a low-cost, environmentally responsible nickel producer in a stable jurisdiction.
Overview
FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX,OTCQB:FPOCF) is advancing its Baptiste Nickel Project in central British Columbia, targeting high-margin, long-life, low-carbon nickel production. The project offers flexibility to produce either a high-grade concentrate (60 percent nickel) for direct use in stainless steel or further refine it into battery-grade nickel sulphate, cobalt precipitate, and copper concentrate for the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain.Nickel is critical to EV battery production, with demand expected to grow at 5.1 percent annually through 2035, outpacing projected supply growth of 4.6 percent. With analysts forecasting a long-term supply gap due to declining output and limited new projects, FPX Nickel provides investors with exposure to a high-growth, low-carbon market with strong economic upside.
The 2023 Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) for Baptiste estimates an after-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of $2.01 billion and an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 18.6 percent, based on a 29-year mine life and an average annual production of 59,100 tonnes of nickel.
Baptiste’s awaruite mineralization enables a more efficient three-stage process for producing nickel sulphate, achieving over 98 percent nickel extraction in 60 minutes with lower operational costs and environmental impact compared to traditional methods. The company has published the results of its Awaruite Refinery Scoping Study, indicating strong economics with after-tax NPV (8 percent) of $445 million and IRR of 20 percent at $8.50 /lb nickel.
FPX Nickel is committed to carbon neutrality at Baptiste. The company co-founded a research program on carbon capture and storage (CCS) with Anglo-American’s DeBeers and the Government of Canada. Its subsidiary, CO2 Lock, has also achieved a breakthrough in CO2 mineralization technology at its SAM site in central British Columbia.
In January 2024, FPX Nickel secured a C$14.4 million strategic investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining to advance exploration, development, and environmental activities at Baptiste.
The company’s management team, led by Canadian Mining Hall of Fame member Dr. Peter Bradshaw and veteran geologist Rob Pease, brings a wealth of expertise to the project.
Company Highlights
- FPX Nickel is a Canadian resource company focused on exploring and developing its wholly owned advanced-development-stage Baptiste nickel project in the Decar Nickel District, central British Columbia.
- The company favorably leverages low-cost operations and mining best practices. It is advancing one of the few major nickel deposits in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of British Columbia.
- The Baptiste property is capable of producing high-grade, low-impurity nickel with minimal sulfides, making it well-suited for efficient processing. The resulting high-purity product has strong potential for direct use in both stainless steel and electric vehicle battery supply chains, supported by high projected recoveries and low estimated operating costs.
- FPX Nickel maintains a tight share structure, with strong insider alignment with management holding 14 percent of shares, and backing from three major strategic investors who collectively own 30 percent of the company.
- Baptiste offers a tremendous opportunity for lowering the carbon footprint of nickel.
- Preliminary feasibility study for Baptiste indicated an after-tax NPV of $2.01 billion and IRR of 18.6 percent at $ 8.75-pound nickel for a 29-year mine life producing an average of 59,100 tonnes per year of nickel.
- In early 2024, FPX Nickel closed a C$14.4 million private placement financing from Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada (SMCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining (TSE:5713)
- The company’s Awaruite Refinery Scoping Study confirmed awaruite concentrate as a highly promising feedstock for producing battery-grade nickel sulphate for the EV industry.
Key Project
Decar Nickel District - Baptiste Project
FPX Nickel’s 100 percent-owned Decar Nickel District spans over 410 square kilometers in central British Columbia, approximately 80 kilometers west of the Mt. Milligan mine. The district is home to the Baptiste project — one of the world’s largest undeveloped nickel deposits — with excellent infrastructure access, including paved and logging roads, rail, and nearby hydropower.
The Baptiste deposit contains nickel-iron alloy mineralization, hosting NI 43-101 compliant indicated resources of 2.3 billion tonnes at an average grade of 0.123 percent DTR nickel, and an additional 391 million tonnes of inferred resources at 0.115 percent DTR nickel.
In 2022, FPX completed a 2,504-meter step-out drill program at the Van target, located 6 km north of Baptiste, significantly expanding the known mineralization footprint and confirming large-scale nickel potential across the broader Decar District.
2023 Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS)
The 2023 PFS outlined a phased development plan for Baptiste, with initial mill throughput of 108,000 tonnes per day in Phase 1, expanding to 162,000 tonnes per day in Phase 2. The project is expected to produce an average of 59,100 tonnes of nickel per year over a 29-year mine life, with a projected after-tax NPV of US$2.01 billion and an IRR of 18.6 percent at a nickel price of US$8.75/lb.
The Baptiste project is positioned as a future low-cost, low-carbon source of nickel suitable for stainless steel and battery markets. A simplified three-stage hydrometallurgical process using awaruite mineralization enables efficient production of high-grade nickel sulphate with recovery rates over 98 percent, while significantly reducing power, pressure, and reagent needs compared to traditional HPAL methods.
Downstream Integration and Refinery Study
In March 2025, FPX Nickel published the results of its Awaruite Refinery Scoping Study, outlining plans for North America’s largest nickel sulphate refinery. The proposed facility aims to produce 32,000 tonnes per year of battery-grade nickel sulphate, along with by-products including cobalt carbonate, copper cement, and ammonium sulphate.
Highlights of the study include:
- Compelling Economics: The refinery project delivers strong financial returns, with an after-tax NPV (8 percent) of $445 million and a 20 8 percent IRR at a nickel price of $8.50/lb.
- Large-Scale, Long-Life Operation: Designed for a 40-year operating life, the refinery will produce 32,000 tonnes per year of nickel in battery-grade nickel sulphate.
- High-Value Products: In addition to nickel sulphate for the EV sector, the refinery will generate valuable by-products including cobalt carbonate, copper cement, and ammonium sulphate — a key fertilizer for agriculture.
- Lowest-Decile Cost Structure: Estimated operating costs are $1,598/t Ni, or just $133/t Ni ($0.06/lb Ni) on a by-product credit basis. Total all-in production costs are projected at $8,290/t Ni ($3.76/lb Ni), placing the project in the lowest cost decile of global nickel sulphate producers.
- Ultra-Low Carbon Profile: Refining operations are projected to emit just 0.2 t CO₂/t Ni, with total cradle-to-gate emissions of 1.4 t CO₂/t Ni — dramatically lower than conventional sulphate production pathways.
Path of Awaruite nickel units from mine to EV battery
The study further highlights the opportunity to develop an integrated, low-cost, low-carbon mine-to-battery solution in Canada, with awaruite concentrate as a strategic feedstock for domestic and allied EV battery markets.
FPX also signed a non-binding MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (a JV between Toyota and Panasonic) to explore collaboration on integrating Baptiste’s production with downstream processing for EV battery materials.
Pilot-Scale Success and Government SupportIn early 2024, FPX completed pilot-scale hydrometallurgical testing, producing battery-grade nickel sulphate. The program, partially funded by Natural Resources Canada’s Critical Minerals R&D program, marked a key milestone in demonstrating the project’s readiness for commercialization and alignment with Canada’s strategic critical minerals priorities.
Management Team
Martin Turenne – President, CEO and Director
Martin Turenne is a seasoned executive with over 15 years in the commodities sector, including significant leadership experience in mining. His expertise spans strategic management, capital markets, financial reporting, and regulatory compliance. He previously served as CFO of First Point Minerals and held roles at KPMG LLP and Methanex Corporation. Turenne is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants.
Andrew Osterloh – Vice President, Projects
Andrew Osterloh brings over two decades of experience in process engineering, metallurgy, and project management. Formerly a project director at Fluor Canada, he led feasibility studies for major base metal projects across the Americas, including work for Glencore, Teck, Newmont, and Freeport-McMoRan. He holds a BASc in Mineral Process Engineering from UBC and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of British Columbia.
Tim Bekhuys – SVP, Sustainability and External Relations
Tim Bekhuys is a mining sustainability expert with 40+ years of experience in environmental permitting, community engagement, and ESG leadership. He was VP of sustainability at SSR Mining and held senior roles at New Gold, successfully advancing projects like the Blackwater gold project. He has served on the boards of AME BC, the Mining Association of BC, and the Mining Association of Canada.
Felicia de la Paz – CFO and Corporate Secretary
Felicia de la Paz is a CPA with deep expertise in corporate finance and systems implementation. She started her career at KPMG, rising to senior manager, before joining Equinox Gold as corporate controller, where she led post-acquisition financial integration. She later served as VP of finance at Vida Carbon and now advises public mining companies on financial and operational systems. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from UBC.
Dr. Peter M.D. Bradshaw – Chairman
Dr. Peter Bradshaw is a renowned geologist with over 45 years of global mineral exploration experience and a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. He has played key roles in several major discoveries, including the Porgera, Kidston, and Misima gold mines, and co-founded the UBC Mineral Deposit Research Unit. Bradshaw’s past roles include senior positions at Barringer Research, Placer Dome, and Orvana Minerals.
Peter Marshall – Director
Peter Marshall is a mining engineer with 30 years of experience in mine development. Formerly VP of project development at New Gold and SVP at Terrane Metals, he played key roles in major BC projects including the feasibility and early construction of the Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine and the Blackwater gold project.
Anne Currie – Director
Anne Currie is a leading expert in mining permitting and regulatory processes in Canada, with more than 30 years of private and public sector experience. She was BC’s chief gold commissioner and a senior partner at Environmental Resources Management. Currie has guided permitting for major projects including KSM, Brucejack, Kemess Underground, and Blackwater.
James S. Gilbert – Director
James Gilbert has over 30 years of experience in investment banking and corporate strategy, with two decades focused on mining and metals. He has held senior roles at Rothschild, Gerald Metals, and Minera S.A., and has deep expertise in M&A, project finance, off-take agreements, and strategic marketing. He was a director of AQM Copper, acquired by Teck in 2016.
Kim Baird – Director
Kim Baird is a strategic advisor with deep experience in Indigenous relations, governance, and treaty implementation. As former elected Chief of the Tsawwassen First Nation, she negotiated and implemented BC’s first urban treaty, securing land and resource governance for her community. She now advises governments, businesses, and Indigenous groups across Canada.
Rob Pease – Director
Rob Pease is a geologist with more than 30 years in exploration, mine development, and corporate leadership. He was CEO of Terrane Metals and a director of Richfield Ventures—both acquired for over C$500 million. He currently serves on the boards of Pure Gold Mining and Liberty Gold.
16 April
Top 3 ASX Nickel Stocks of 2025
With its diverse applications in both technology and industry, nickel is a metal that will never go out of style.
Nickel is commonly used in alloys to create stainless steel, but more recently has found a modern use: batteries. As the electric vehicle trend gains steam, the base metal is in high demand for its role in lithium-ion batteries.
Nickel has encountered much volatility in the past few years. After spiking to record highs in 2022, the nickel price has been on a downward trend on oversupply from top-producing country Indonesia and economic uncertainty dampening demand.
Tariffs could further disrupt the nickel market going forward, but whether that's to the upside or the downside remains to be seen.
Against that backdrop, some Australian nickel companies are still making moves. Here the Investing News Network has listed the top nickel stocks on the ASX by year-to-date gains. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on April 9, 2025, and all companies had market caps above AU$5 million at that time. Read on to learn more about them.
1. Nordic Resources (ASX:NNL)
Year-to-date gain: 43.75 percent
Market cap: AU$17.51 million
Share price: AU$0.12
Nordic Resources is exploring its Pulju nickel-copper-cobalt project in Northern Finland, which hosts a near-surface JORC-compliant resource with the potential to produce Class 1 nickel and battery materials for European markets.
The 2024 JORC mineral resource estimate is contained within the Hotinvaara deposit. The deposit hosts indicated resources of 42 million tonnes at 0.22 percent nickel for 92,700 tonnes of contained nickel, as well as inferred resources of 376 million tonnes at 0.21 percent nickel for 770,100 tonnes of contained nickel.
In January, Nordic picked up an additional three exploration licenses in the region to bring the size of the landholdings for the project to 46 square kilometres. This gives the company "full exploration rights over 12 kilometers of continuous strike within the known, mapped Mertavaara Formation."
Shares of Nordic Resources hit a year-to-date high of AU$0.12 on April 9, days before the company announced a large-scale acquisition of three Finnish gold projects.
2. Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT)
Year-to-date gain: 42.86 percent
Market cap: AU$8.17 million
Share price: AU$0.010
Pivotal Metals is an exploration and development-stage company has two properties in Québec, Canada: the Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt (BAGB) project and its flagship advanced-exploration Horden Lake project. Both properties contain copper, nickel and platinum group metals mineralization.
Horden Lake hosts a JORC-compliant indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate of 27.8 million tonnes at 1.49 percent copper equivalent, comprising copper, nickel, palladium and gold.
Pivotal announced its 2025 field programs at both properties in February. At Horden Lake, the company announced plans for 1,500 meters in diamond drilling along with the final stages of metallurgical test work to update the resource estimate.
At BAGB, the company is assessing targets for its planned Q2 field program across three project areas. According to the company, the "targets leverage extremely high-grade Ni-Cu-PGM from historical drilling on each project, as well as known high grade gold and VMS potential.
Shortly after, Pivotal announced that its fixed loop time domain electromagnetic (FLTEM) survey at Horden Lake defined large undrilled conductors extending along strike and down plunge of the deposit.
The company released metallurgical test results from Horden Lake in March that demonstrated total copper recoveries of 87 to 94 percent with clean copper concentrates produced that grading 22 to 28 percent copper. In addition, the test work produced high-grade clean nickel concentrates grading approximately 12 percent nickel with the potential for nickel recoveries exceeding 50 percent at expected resource sulphur grades.
Step-out drilling at Horden was completed in early April and assay results are expected to be published in Q2 2025. Shares of Pivot started the year at AU$0.007 and hit a year-to-date high of AU$0.01 on April 9.
3. Ardea Resources (ASX:ARL)
Year-to-date gain: 7.94 percent
Market cap: AU$75.88 million
Share price: AU$0.365
Ardea Resources is developing its wholly owned Kalgoorlie nickel project (KNP) in Western Australia, which includes the Goongarrie Hub deposit. The company has said the project “hosts the largest nickel-cobalt resource in the developed world.” It is currently working toward a planned definitive feasibility study (DFS).
A 2023 prefeasibility study for the KNP Goongarrie Hub shows an ore reserve of 194.1 million tonnes at 0.7 percent nickel and 0.05 percent cobalt, resulting in 1.36 million tonnes of contained nickel and 99,000 tonnes of contained cobalt. The study indicates an open-pit operation with a 40 year life and annual output of 30,000 tonnes of nickel and 2,000 tonnes of cobalt.
In February 2024, Ardea shared that Sumitomo Metal Mining (TSE:5713) and Mitsubishi (TSE:8058) had agreed on AU$98.5 million in funding and a scope of work for the KNP Goongarrie Hub DFS.
In its quarterly operations report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024, Ardea provided an update on the progress it's making toward completing the DFS. This includes bench-scale metallurgical testing, process plant development, geology and resource workflows. The news, released on January 28, helped boost the company's stock price by 14 percent to AU$0.40 per share on January 28.
The following month, Ardea announced that it had awarded the hydrogen sulphide plant work package to engineering services firm Lycopodium. The plant will be used to precipitate mixed sulphide precipitate, which is a high purity nickel and cobalt sulphide product. MHP is a precursor for the production of electrolytic nickel, nickel powder and nickel sulphate for the battery industry.
Shares of Ardea reached a year-to-date high of AU$0.48 on February 24.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
14 April
Ni-Co Energy: Advancing a Strategic Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Quebec
Ni-Co Energy is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing the discovery and development of critical metals—particularly nickel, copper, and cobalt. Headquartered in Gatineau, Quebec, the company is focused on the underexplored yet highly prospective Grenville geological province, known for its potential to host mineral-rich systems.
Through its 100 percent-owned project in Quebec, Ni-Co Energy offers investors direct exposure to high-demand critical minerals. The project benefits from strong early-stage drill results, excellent infrastructure access, and a clear path to discovery in a geopolitically stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction.
The 100 percent-owned Kremer Project is Ni-Co Energy’s flagship exploration asset and a clear reflection of the company’s strategy to unlock critical mineral resources in geologically prospective yet underexplored regions. Located just 90 kilometers from downtown Montreal and 15 kilometers northwest of Saint-Côme, the Kremer property benefits from exceptional accessibility and established infrastructure—key advantages that enhance its potential as a high-impact, early-stage exploration project.
Company Highlights
- Ni-Co Energy targets high-demand metals essential to the energy transition: nickel, copper and cobalt, with applications in EV batteries, energy storage and electrification infrastructure.
- The flagship Kremer project is a 100 owned, 15,375-hectare property located 90 km to the north from downtown Montreal (but 15 km away from the nearest town) in the highly prospective Grenville Geological Province in Quebec.
- Early-stage Discovery Potential: Multiple massive and semi-massive sulfide intercepts confirmed in 2023 drilling campaign with grades up to 1.73 percent nickel and 0.85 percent copper over 2.95 meters. This campaign consisted of 22 holes and 4,200 meters; ~41 percent of the drilled holes intersected sulfides.
- Airborne and ground EM surveys revealed an 8-kilometer-long EM conductor corridor, with overlapping gravity and MAG anomalies, and multiple surface showings.
- The project is road-accessible year-round via Route 347 and forestry roads, with power lines nearby and proximity to regional mining services.
- A two-phase, C$2 million exploration program planned for 2025, including an 8000-meter drilling campaign along with borehole TDEM focused on high-priority geophysical and geochemical targets.
This Ni-Co Energy profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Ni-Co Energy to receive an Investor Presentation
Related News
