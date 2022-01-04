Emerging Technology Investing News
BlackBerry Limited today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conferences in January 2022 : J.P. Morgan 20 th Annual TechAuto Forum at the 2022 International CES Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 6:40pm ET Presenter: John Chen Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Virtual fireside chat discussing BlackBerry's market position and opportunities in Auto and beyond

For more information, follow @BlackBerry on Twitter , Facebook or LinkedIn and view the company's corporate video which highlights how BlackBerry addresses today's enterprise security challenges.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

BB:CA

