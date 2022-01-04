BlackBerry Limited today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conferences in January 2022 : J.P. Morgan 20 th Annual TechAuto Forum at the 2022 International CES Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 6:40pm ET Presenter: John Chen Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Virtual fireside chat discussing BlackBerry's market position and opportunities in Auto and beyond Register here for the live ...

BB:CA