BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conferences in January 2022 :
J.P. Morgan 20 th Annual Tech/Auto Forum at the 2022 International CES
Wednesday, January 5, 2022 , at 6:40pm ET
Presenter: John Chen , Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Virtual fireside chat discussing BlackBerry's market position and opportunities in Auto and beyond
Register here for the live audio stream. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.
BlackBerry IVY demonstration & Q&A with Mattias Eriksson
Thursday, January 6, 2022 , at 11:00am ET
Presenter: Mattias Eriksson , President, BlackBerry IoT
Hybrid in-person and virtual demonstration of BlackBerry IVY followed by interactive Q&A
Register here for the live webcast. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.
24 th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Tuesday, January 11, 2022 , at 5:00pm ET
Presenters: Ryan Permeh , SVP & Chief Security Architect & Eric Milam , VP Research Operations
Discussing how BlackBerry's cybersecurity technology addresses the increasing cyber threat landscape
Register here for the live webcast. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.
BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
