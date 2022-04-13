Resource News Investing News

Baselode Energy Corp. has prepared a video presentation providing updated details on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery Hook project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan . The video discusses: Increasing radioactivity trends suggest mineralization is stronger to the southeast Structural interpretations suggest unconformity mineralization targets to the ...

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") has prepared a video presentation providing updated details on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan . The video discusses:

  • Increasing radioactivity trends suggest mineralization is stronger to the southeast
  • Structural interpretations suggest unconformity mineralization targets to the southeast and northeast
  • The differences between the "Upper" and "Lower" zones of mineralization
  • The logistics of working with a helicopter-supported drill program during winter conditions

VIEW BASELODE'S WEBINAR UPDATE ON ACKIO WINTER 2022 DRILL PROGRAM

Since announcing the Program's start on February 9, 2022 (see Company News Release), Baselode has completed 15 drill holes (AK22-05 to AK22-19) for 4,754.6 m .

The Company will continue to release drill core radioactivity results as a prelude to uranium assay results on a bi-monthly to monthly schedule. Uranium assay results will be released as they are received from the laboratory after a thorough QAQC and compilation by the technical team.

The Program is helicopter-supported to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area, and will allow Baselode to continue the Program during Spring thaw.

ACKIO is 30 km southeast of well-established infrastructure, including an all-season road and powerline between Cameco Corp.'s (TSX: CCO) and Orano's McArthur River mine and Key Lake Uranium mill joint ventures. ACKIO is 70 km northeast of the Key Lake mill.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay , P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a  Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

www.baselode.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

