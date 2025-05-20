Baselode Reports Shallow Uranium Results from Summer 2024 Drill Program

  • Six drill holes expand shallow uranium mineralization footprint in Pod 1 (i.e., within 50 metres from surface), eleven drill holes confirmed uranium starting within 100 metres from surface in three Pods
  • Shallow uranium mineralization updip of Pod 7 remains largely untested and requires further follow-up drilling

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to release uranium ("U3O8") assay results from all 28 drill holes of the 2024 drill program on the ACKIO prospect area ("ACKIO") in the Athabasca Basin ("Basin") area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

"We're especially encouraged with 6 drill holes intersecting uranium within 50 m from surface and 11 drill holes within 100 m from surface. These shallow mineralization results continue to demonstrate ACKIO's unique advantage in the Basin area with easily accessible, near-surface uranium. Last year's summer drill program successfully defined more shallow uranium mineralization to the north and south of our shallowest uranium zone, Pod 1. Uranium at the overburden-bedrock contact still remains open to the south and north.

"Drilling at Pods 6 and 7 intersected higher average uranium grades over greater widths than previously intersected, suggesting there's a zoned lower-grade to higher-grade uranium concentrations within those Pods. In addition, Pod 7 still requires a detailed investigation of uranium potential at the overburden-bedrock contact, which has not been tested to the same degree as Pod 1. We believe some of the higher-grade zones within Pod 7 extend up to the overburden-bedrock contact and have yet to be drill tested," commented James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

Pod 1 Summary (Figure 2, Table 1)

Six drill holes (AK24-134 to AK24-137, and AK24-143 & AK24-144) intersected uranium mineralization within 50 m from surface. AK24-137 intersected 0.38% U3O8 over 9.15 m at 37.35 m drill hole depth (3.5 grade*thickness, "GT"), confirming Pod 1's uranium footprint at the overburden-bedrock contact to the south. Drill holes AK24-143 and AK24-144 successfully confirmed shallow uranium at Pod 1 to the north with 0.12% U3O8 over 11.8 m at 65.2 m drill hole depth (1.4 GT) and 0.12% U3O8 over 9.0 m at 51.5 m drill hole depth (1.1 GT), respectively.

Pod 6 Summary

As previously reported (October 3, 2024), drill hole AK24-118 intersected 8.5 metres of 0.59% U3O8 (5.0 GT), and AK24-119 returned 21.0 metres of 0.28% U3O8 (5.8 GT), ranking as the two best intersections in Pod 6, ranking amongst the top 20 drill holes at ACKIO, and enhancing our understanding of uranium mineralization controls at ACKIO.

Pod 7 Summary

Drill holes AK24-135B and AK24-138 intersected the second and third best individual uranium intersections in Pod 7 with 0.18% U3O8 over 28.0 m at 98.0 m depth (5.0 GT), and 0.19% U3O8 over 23.0 m at 81.5 m depth (4.3 GT), respectively.

In addition, two other drill holes (AK24-137 and AK24-139) rank amongst the top 10 drill intersections in Pod 7 with 2.5 GT each, and drill holes AK24-135B, AK24-137 and AK24-138 rank amongst the top 20 drill holes at ACKIO due to their combined intersections of Pod 1 and Pod 7.

Drill holes AK24-134 to AK24-139 have increased our confidence and understanding of uranium mineralization controls at Pod 7, as the system seems to be comprised of a higher-grade core with a lower-grade uranium envelope.

Pod 8 & Pod 9 Summaries

Drill hole AK24-133 intersected the second best results in Pod 8 with 0.09% U3O8 over 11.5 m at 130.5 m depth (1.0 GT).

The results from Pod 8 and Pod 9 exploration drill holes have required the company to re-consider the overall structural architecture of these specific parts of ACKIO as the uranium mineralization system was not as predictable as it is in other Pods.

Exploration results

Drill holes AK24-120 to AK24-127 and AK24-129 to AK24-130 were designed to test for depth extension, strike extensions, and unconformity-style of uranium mineralization. Although none of the drill holes intersected any new zones of uranium mineralization, they all share geochemical anomalous lead (Pb) isotope ratios, boron (B), and uranium (U), including a predominant Mg-chlorite-rich clay type.

NOTES:

All reported lengths and depths, aside from "metres from surface" are drill hole measurements and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 241,409 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

TABLE 1 - Uranium assay results for drill holes AK24-117 to AK24-144 at the ACKIO discovery

DDHTargetEastNorthElevationAz.DipEOHRadioactivity (>300 counts-per-second, cps)Assay Results (>0.05 wt% U3O8)
AK24-117*Pod 8526142637290246590-75227368 cps over 0.45 m at 74.4 m0.09% over 0.45 m at 74.4 m

Pod 8





301 cps over 1.8 m at 108.3 mNo significant results

Pod 8





409 cps over 6.25 m at 117.25 m0.07% over 0.5 m at 118.0 m 0.06% over 1.0 m at 121.5 m

Pod 6





426 cps over 12.55 m at 128.1 m0.07% over 7.5 m at 128.5 m 0.05% over 1.5 m at 139.0 m

Pod 6





327 cps over 6.4 m at 145.2 m0.11% over 1.0 m at 145.5 m

Pod 6





399 cps over 0.65 m at 160.95 m0.08% over 0.5 m at 161.0 m
AK24-118*Pod 85261426372902465118-71257456 cps over 0.8 m at 89.3 m0.15% over 0.9 m at 89.2 m

Pod 8





350 cps over 0.5 m at 92.7 m0.09% over 0.3 m at 92.7 m

Pod 8





392 cps over 2.6 m at 119.1 m0.09% over 1.1 m at 119.4 m

Pod 8





315 cps over 3.1 m at 131.8 mNo significant results

Pod 6





1,115 cps over 13.3 m at 149.3 m0.06% over 0.5 m at 149.5 m 0.59% over 8.5 m at 153.0 m

Pod 6




includes
0.72% over 6.0 m at 154.0 m
AK24-119*Pod 6526133637290746365-75230300 cps over 8.5 m at 109.5 m0.07% over 0.5 m at 104.5 m

Pod 6





907 cps over 34.05 m at 131.1 m0.28% over 21.0 m at 141.0 m

Pod 6



 includes 
9,173 cps over 0.4 m at 144.6 m1.36% over 2.0 m at 143.0 m

Pod 6



 and includes 

0.51% over 0.5 m at 152.0 m
AK24-120Exploration - Depth5262106373081464270-70512No significant results
AK24-121Exploration - Depth5263176372980465270-70452No significant results
AK24-122Exploration - Depth5263606372880467270-70446No significant results
AK24-123Exploration - SE Strike5264506372680467270-65369No significant results
AK24-124Exploration - UC526335637273046690-90200No significant results
AK24-125Exploration - UC526335637273046690-60332495 cps over 0.3 m at 132.75 m0.05% over 0.55 m at 132.5 m
AK24-126Exploration - UC526342637283046790-70269No significant results
AK24-127Exploration - UC526362637292846790-80215330 cps over 0.15 m at 53.4 mNo significant results

Exploration - UC





330 cps over 0.1 m at 55.9 mNo significant results

Exploration - UC





320 cps over 0.25 m at 115.75 mNo significant results
AK24-128Pod 1 NW5260626373080466270-60200302 cps over 1.85 m at 47.7 mNo significant results

Pod 1 NW





370 cps over 0.1 m at 50.0 mNo significant results

Pod 1 NW





300 cps over 0.6 m at 50.65 mNo significant results

Pod 1 NW





310 cps over 0.15 m at 58.6 mNo significant results

Pod 1 NW





460 cps over 0.1 m at 59.1 m0.05% over 0.5 m at 59.0 m

Pod 1 NW





300 cps over 0.2 m at 62.9 mNo significant results

Pod 7 NW





418 cps over 0.9 m at 109.05 m0.07% over 0.5 m at 109.0 m
AK24-129Exploration - UC5262316372800467270-90188324 cps over 0.65 m at 80.65 mNo significant results
AK24-130Exploration - SE Strike5264536372383468250-60281No significant results
AK24-131Pod 8526135637283646576-65242No significant results
AK24-132Pod 8526135637283646476-59218No significant results0.05% over 0.1 m at 156.5 m
AK24-133Pod 8526124637287946590-60224397 cps over 1.10 m at 112.4 m0.08% over 1.0 m at 112.5 m

Pod 8





341 cps over 0.55 m at 116.7 m0.06% over 2.0 m at 116.5 m

Pod 8





350 cps over 0.8 m at 120.3 mNo significant results

Pod 8





396 cps over 11.65 m at 128.95 m0.09% over 11.5 m at 130.5 m

Pod 6





444 cps over 1.2 m at 155.5 m0.07% over 1.0 m at 155.5 m
AK24-134Pod 15260916372933463267-50191386 cps over 6.05 m at 53.2 m0.10% over 1.5 m at 53.5 m 0.16% over 1.0 m at 56.5 m

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7





400 cps over 0.5 m at 74.0 m0.12% over 1.25 m at 74.0 m

Pod 7





1,035 cps over 11.0 m at 101.3 m0.17% over 9.0 m at 103.0 m

Pod 7




includes6,621 cps over 0.7 m at 103.9 m1.07% over 0.5 m at 104.0 m

Pod 7





400 cps over 0.05 m at 129.2 m0.06% over 0.05 m at 129.2 m

Pod 7





500 cps over 4.75 m at 131.9 m0.10% over 3.0 m at 132.0 m

Pod 7





6,344 cps over 0.3 m at 138.9 m0.43% over 1.0 m at 138.5 m

Pod 7




includes
0.65% over 0.5 m at 139.0 m
AK24-135BPod 15260916372932463267-50185410 cps over 0.6 m at 41.6 m0.09% over 0.7 m at 41.5 m

Pod 1





478 cps over 0.4 m at 44.0 m 417 cps over 1.55 m at 47.0 m0.05% over 6.5 m at 44.0 m1

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7





442 cps over 0.6 m at 53.3 m0.06% over 1.0 m at 53.0 m

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7





465 cps over 0.2 m at 55.9 m0.06% over 0.5 m at 56.0 m

Pod 7





438 cps over 1.25 m at 89.45 m0.10% over 1.65 m at 89.35 m

Pod 7





983 cps over 28.65 m at 98.2 m0.18% over 28.0 m at 98.0 m

Pod 7




includes
0.55% over 0.5 m at 99.5 m







and includes5,920 cps over 0.15 m at 123.1 m0.57% over 0.5 m at 123.0 m

Pod 7





623 cps over 0.6 m at 156.3 mNo significant results
AK24-136Pod 15260916372932463245-55208.5380 cps over 0.2 m at 50.4 m0.05% over 0.4 m at 50.2 m

Pod 1





414 cps over 0.75 m at 56.7 m0.10% over 1.0 m at 56.5 m

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7





366 cps over 4.6 m at 74.0 m0.11% over 3.5 m at 74.0 m2

Pod 7





328 cps over 6.3 m at 103.8 m0.06% over 0.5 m at 103.5 m 0.05% over 0.5 m at 105.5 m 0.06% over 0.5 m at 109.0 m

Pod 7





800 cps over 5.15 m at 113.5 m0.12% over 4.5 m at 114.5 m

Pod 7




includes10,455 cps over 0.2 m at 118.45 m0.59% over 0.55 m at 118.45 m

Pod 7





320 cps over 0.05 m at 125.9 mNo significant results

Pod 7





471 cps over 0.45 m at 129.4 m0.07% over 0.5 m at 129.5 m

Pod 7





No significant results0.05% over 0.5 m at 135.0 m
AK24-137Pod 15260916372932463241-691911,236 cps over 8.95 m at 37.35 m0.38% over 9.15 m at 37.35 m3

Pod 1




includes5,827 cps over 0.2 m at 39.35 m0.68% over 4.25 m at 39.0 m

Pod 1





325 cps over 3.4 m at 50.5 m0.12% over 0.5 m at 50.5 m 0.07% over 0.5 m at 53.0 m

Pod 1





330 cps over 0.15 m at 58.85 mNo significant results

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7





302 cps over 4.4 m at 96.55 m0.05% over 0.5 m at 96.5 m

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7





365 cps over 3.4 m at 105.25 m0.06% over 0.5 m at 107.5 m

Pod 7





380 cps over 0.1 m at 120.35 mNo significant results

Pod 7





684 cps over 0.3 m at 124.7 m0.06% over 0.5 m at 124.5 m

Pod 7





1,272 cps over 13.3 m at 127.5 m0.28% over 9.0 m at 129.0 m

Pod 7




includes5,000 cps over 0.2 m at 130.1 m0.51% over 0.5 m at 130.0 m

Pod 7




and includes7,000 cps over 0.05 m at 132.1 m0.55% over 2.0 m at 132.5 m

Pod 7




and includes5,600 cps over 0.85 m at 132.7 m

Pod 7




and includes10,600 cps over 0.1 m at 134.55 m

Pod 7





1,122 cps over 4.85 m at 142.9 m0.16% over 4.0 m at 142.5 m

Pod 7




includes5,600 cps over 0.25 m at 143.15 m

Pod 7




and includes6,500 cps over 0.1 m at 146.15 m

Pod 7





1,063 cps over 1.45 m at 150.65 mNo significant results

Pod 7




includes10,000 cps over 0.1 m at 150.65 m0.40% over 0.5 m at 150.5 m
AK24-138Pod 75260606372968462251-60152388 cps over 11.2 m at 64.85 m0.09% over 10.5 m at 64.5 m4

Pod 7





905 cps over 26.5 m at 79.55 m0.19% over 23.0 m at 81.5 m

Pod 7




includes7,000 cps over 0.1 m at 89.05 m0.58% over 0.5 m at 89.0 m

Pod 7




and includes6,300 cps over 0.1 m at 96.4 m

Pod 7




and includes5,500 cps over 0.1 m at 97.55 m0.65% over 0.5 m at 97.5 m

Pod 7




and includes5,290 cps over 0.6 m at 101.5 m1.00% over 1.0 m at 101.0 m

Pod 7





454 cps over 0.75 m at 108.35 mNo significant results

Pod 7





738 cps over 0.8 m at 111.95 m0.23% over 0.5 m at 112.0 m
AK24-139Pod 75260606372968462281-45179No significant results0.37% over 0.25 m at 41.25 m








369 cps over 0.85 m at 62.15 m0.11% over 0.5 m at 62.0 m

Pod 7





300 cps over 0.4 m at 65.0 mNo significant results

Pod 7





664 cps over 24.7 m at 68.45 m0.11% over 22.0 m at 70.5 m

Pod 7





305 cps over 0.05 m at 96.35 mNo significant results

Pod 7





495 cps over 0.1 m at 98.25 mNo significant results

Pod 7





388 cps over 0.2 m at 101.45 mNo significant results

Pod 7





360 cps over 0.1 m at 134.45 mNo significant results

Pod 7





380 cps over 0.15 m at 137.9 mNo significant results
AK24-140Pod 7 NW525979637307946180-65275360 cps over 0.4 m at 82.3 mNo significant results

Pod 7 NW





320 cps over 1.6 m at 88.9 mNo significant results

Pod 7 NW





350 cps over 0.25 m at 92.75 mNo significant results

Pod 7 NW





300 cps over 0.6 m at 99.9 mNo significant results
AK24-141Pod 7 NW525979637307946193-76365988 cps over 1.65 m at 91.8 m0.11% over 2.0 m at 91.5 m

Pod 1 NW





340 cps over 0.1 m at 180.7 mNo significant results

Pod 9





300 cps over 0.2 m at 271.4 mNo significant results

Pod 9





360 cps over 0.2 m at 272.95 mNo significant results

Pod 9





310 cps over 0.15 m at 274.3 mNo significant results
AK24-142Pod 7 NW525979637309146285-78344300 cps over 0.15 m at 68.0 mNo significant results

Pod 7 NW





458 cps over 1.35 m at 77.25 m0.07% over 0.5 m at 77.0 m 0.06% over 0.5 m at 78.5 m

Pod 1 NW





550 cps over 0.1 m at 102.1 mNo significant results

Pod 1 NW





440 cps over 0.1 m at 112.25 mNo significant results

Pod 1 NW





757 cps over 0.2 m at 114.1 mNo significant results

Pod 1 NW





500 cps over 0.15 m at 116.45 mNo significant results

Pod 9





300 cps over 0.2 m at 135.6 mNo significant results

Pod 9





374 cps over 0.45 m at 184.0 mNo significant results

Pod 9





380 cps over 0.2 m at 184.8 mNo significant results

Pod 9





400 cps over 0.1 m at 185.4 mNo significant results

Pod 2 NW





347 cps over 0.45 m at 276.2 mNo significant results

Pod 2 NW





300 cps over 0.5 m at 312.75 mNo significant results
AK24-143Pod 15261016373029463265-55221330 cps over 0.45 m at 46.9 mNo significant results

Pod 1





397 cps over 21.25 m at 59.5 m0.12% over 11.8 m at 65.2 m5

Pod 1





300 cps over 0.1 m at 90.3 mNo significant results

Pod 1





360 cps over 0.3 m at 97.7 m0.06% over 0.6 m at 97.5 m

Pod 1





300 cps over 0.15 m at 101.0 mNo significant results

Pod 7





453 cps over 0.3 m at 123.6 mNo significant results

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7





330 cps over 2.1 m at 125.7 m0.10% over 1.0 m at 126.0 m

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7





450 cps over 0.5 m at 130.75 m0.05% over 0.5 m at 130.5 m

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7





344 cps over 4.35 m at 136.1 m0.08% over 2.0 m at 136.0 m

Pod 7 NW





300 cps over 0.2 m at 152.6 mNo significant results

Pod 7 NW





380 cps over 0.25 m at 153.65 m0.06% over 4.5 m at 153.5 m6

Pod 7 NW





388 cps over 3.35 m at 155.65 m
AK24-144Pod 15260806373029463265-55200500 cps over 0.25 m at 44.5 mNo significant results

Pod 1





375 cps over 10.45 m at 50.0 m0.12% over 9.0 m at 51.5 m7







includes
0.69% over 0.5 m at 54.0 m

Pod 1





300 cps over 0.1 m at 64.4 mNo significant results

Pod 1





300 cps over 0.1 m at 65.3 mNo significant results

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7





800 cps over 0.3 m at 98.75 m0.13% over 1.0 m at 98.5 m

Pod 7 NW





350 cps over 0.55 m at 142.3 m0.10% over 1.0 m at 142.0 m
28 DDH





7,373 m19 DDH17 DDH

 

NOTES: East and North units are metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 13N
Elevation is recorded as "metres above sea level"
Az. = Azimuth, EOH = End of hole (measured in metres)
Composite radioactivity results use 300 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution
Composite radioactivity results for "includes/and includes" use 5,000 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution
Composite U3O8 results use 0.05% U3O8 cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution (i.e., dilution is Composite U3O8 results for "includes/and includes" use 0.50% U3O8 cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution (i.e., dilution is * - previously released assay results (October 3, 2024)
1 - includes 2.25 m lost core over interval length
2 - includes 0.95 m lost core over interval length
3 - includes 0.9 m lost core over interval length
4 - includes 2.75 m lost core over interval length
5 - includes 1.4 m lost core over interval length
6 - includes 1.7 m lost core over interval length
7 - includes 1.15 m lost core over interval length

