Amarc Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

VANCOUVER, BC ACCESS Newswire January 21, 2026 Amarc Resources Ltd. is pleased to provide details of its participation at several upcoming conferences."2025 was a transformative year for Amarc. We reported meaningful advancements across the JOY, DUKE and IKE copper-gold districts. This is highlighted by the successful expansion of the AuRORA Discovery, a high grade near surface, gold-rich porphyry copper-gold-silver ...

AHR:CC