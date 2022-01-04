Life Science News Investing News
ABBVie will participate in the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 . Members of ABBVie's executive leadership team will present virtually at 2:45 p.m. CT including Robert A. Michael vice chairman, finance and commercial operations and chief financial officer, Michael E. Severino M.D., vice chairman and president, and Jeffrey R. Stewart executive vice president, chief commercial officer.

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 . Members of ABBVie's executive leadership team will present virtually at 2:45 p.m. CT including Robert A. Michael vice chairman, finance and commercial operations and chief financial officer, Michael E. Severino M.D., vice chairman and president, and Jeffrey R. Stewart executive vice president, chief commercial officer.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

AbbVie Announces U.S. FDA Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Telisotuzumab Vedotin for Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to investigational telisotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V) for the treatment of patients with advancedmetastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild type, nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high levels of c-Met overexpression whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based therapy.

The FDA's BTD program is intended to expedite the development and review of medicines with preliminary clinical evidence that indicate that the investigational treatment may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies on one or more clinically significant endpoints. 1

Bristol Myers Squibb to Present at J.P. Morgan's 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will present at J.P. Morgan's 40 th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022. Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer will make a formal presentation and answer questions about the company at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast simultaneously at http://investor.bms.com with materials related to the presentation available at the start of the live webcast. A replay and archived edition of the presentation will be available following the event.

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders.

Dear shareholders,

Solarvest Files Quarterly Financial Statements and MD&A

Solarvest Files Quarterly Financial Statements and MD&A

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. ("Solarvest" or the "Company") (TSXV: SVS) is pleased to announce that its quarterly statements for the period ended October 31, 2021, related management discussion and analysis have been filed and are now available on www.sedar.com.

For the three months ended October 31, 2021 the Company incurred a net loss of $383,510 compared to a net loss of $1,565,335 for the prior year. At October 31, 2021, the Company had $852,237 (July 31, 2021 - $1,388,244) in cash. Working capital at October 31, 2021 was $212,854 (July 31, 2021 - $587,732). Eversea had increased its inventory and inventory work in process over the last quarter to $29,289 finished goods and $199,156 work in process. This is an increase from the July 31 of $6,155 finished goods and $97,204 work in process.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. 2021 CEO Letter to Shareholder Partners

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. 2021 CEO Letter to Shareholder Partners

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following year-end shareholder partner letter from CEO Ilan Sobel.

Dear friends,

BriaCell to Uplist and Trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange from TSX Venture Exchange under 'BCT'; Remains 'BCTX' on Nasdaq

BriaCell to Uplist and Trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange from TSX Venture Exchange under 'BCT'; Remains 'BCTX' on Nasdaq

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ") as of the opening of trading on Friday, December 31, 2021 (the " Effective Date "). The Company's common shares will continue to trade under its existing Canadian market symbol "BCT". The Company's common shares will concurrently be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") as of the Effective Date. The common shares and publicly-traded warrants remain trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (" Nasdaq ") under the symbols BCTX and BCTXW, respectively.

The previously announced normal-course issuer bid (" NCIB ") undertaken on the TSX-V shall continue as announced on the TSX, with purchases being made through the facilities of the TSX in Canada, in addition to Nasdaq, as of the Effective Date. The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the six calendar months prior to the commencement of the NCIB (i.e. to August 31, 2021) was 15,073 on the TSX-V, and the daily purchase limit for purchases of the common shares on TSX will be 3,768 (25% of the ADTV).

