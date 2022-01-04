ABBVie will participate in the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 . Members of ABBVie's executive leadership team will present virtually at 2:45 p.m. CT including Robert A. Michael vice chairman, finance and commercial operations and chief financial officer, Michael E. Severino M.D., vice chairman and president, and Jeffrey R. Stewart executive vice president, chief ...

ABBV