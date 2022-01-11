ABBVie is confirming prior revenue guidance of greater than $15 billion in combined Rinvoq and Skyrizi risk-adjusted sales in 2025. ABBVie now expects 2025 risk-adjusted sales of greater than $7.5 billion for Rinvoq and greater than $7.5 billion for Skyrizi. The new Rinvoq sales guidance is the result of lower expected Rinvoq sales in the U.S. following the recent label updates in approved indications, partially ...

ABBV