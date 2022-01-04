ABBVie announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to investigational telisotuzumab vedotin for the treatment of patients with advancedmetastatic epidermal growth factor receptor wild type, nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer with high levels of c-Met overexpression whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based therapy. The FDA's BTD program is ...

