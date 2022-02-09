Nickel Investing News

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 9, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange it has launched a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000 with the assistance of IBK Capital Corp. from the sale of the following: up to 14,285,714 units at $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000; and up to 10,526,315 charitable ...

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 9, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it has launched a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of up to $2,000,000 with the assistance of IBK Capital Corp. from the sale of the following:

  • up to 14,285,714 units (the Units ") at $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000; and

  • up to 10,526,315 charitable and national flow-through units (collectively, the Flow-Through Units ") at a price of $0.095 per Flow-Through Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a " Share ") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ") exercisable at $0.10 per Share for a period of three (3) years from the date of closing (the " Expiry Date ").

Each Flow-Through Unit will consist of one flow-through common share of the Company and one Warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 per Share until the Expiry Date.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration at Xander's Timmins Nickel Project (the " Property ") and general working capital.

The final closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on or before Monday, February 28, 2022. Completion of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions, and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

All securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to the Exchange hold period, plus a hold period of four months and one day following the closing date of the Private Placement. Finder's fees may be payable in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

Deepak Varshney, Xander CEO, said, "We are pleased to announce this Private Placement, which will be used to expand our exploration program at our Timmins Nickel Project. The financing illustrates the significant investor interest and support for Xander in our exploration efforts and we are thrilled to have IBK Capital as a partner moving forward as we advance the Timmins Nickel Project."

Timmins Nickel Project

Exploration at the Timmins Nickel Project in 2022 will include:

  • Completing geophysical surveys and 3D inversion modelling to refine existing targets identified by historic work.

  • Completing a 10-hole, 2,500-metre core drilling program at its North Claim block.

  • Completing a 3-hole, 1,200-metre core drilling program at its South Claim block.

The Property consists of two (2) separate mineral claim blocks and is located within the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada, a highly prolific mining complex with over 100 hundred years of history and well supported by major infrastructure including highways, rail, and relatively inexpensive hydroelectric power.

The "North Block" consists of 236 claims located approximately 21 kilometres west of Canada Nickel Company's (CNC's) Crawford Project (as shown in Figure 1 below) where CNC has completed a preliminary economic assessment only 20 months after the commencement of exploration drilling that indicates 25-year mine with an after-tax NPV 8% of $1.2 billion i . It is also situated southwest of Kingsmill, Mahaffy-Aubin, and Nesbitt North, properties acquired from Noble Mineral Exploration by Canada Nickel through option agreements earlier in 2021 ii .


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - Location of the "North Claim Block"

The "South Block" consists of 50 claims contiguous to Canada Nickel's MacDiarmid Project (as shown in Figure 2 below) where in May 2021, Canada Nickel announced a secondary discovery through the identification of significant intersections of mineralized dunite similar to the average mineralization initially discovered at Crawford. Geophysical surveys reveal that the MacDiarmid target to be approximately 1.8 kilometres long indicating a structural footprint averaging 400 meters in width – 15% larger than Canada Nickel's original Crawford's Main Zone discovery iii .


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 - Location of the "South Claim Block"

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Andrew Tims, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada focused on developing accretive gold and battery metal properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Xander is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Val-d'Or, Quebec, including the Senneville Claim Group which comprises over 100 sq. km and is contiguous in the south to Probe Metals' new discovery, and contiguous in the north to Monarch Mining, in close proximity to Eldorado Gold's (formerly QMX Gold) projects, and east of the North American Lithium Deposit, Great Thunder Gold‘s Chubb Lithium property and East of the Sayona Quebec's Authier Lithium Deposit, all in the Val-d'Or Mining Camp, plus its newly acquired nickel-sulphide project in Timmins, Ontario near Canada Nickel's MacDiarmid and Crawford Projects.

We seek Safe Harbor

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., President and CEO

For more information, please email ir@xanderresources.ca , or visit www.xanderresources.ca .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, the anticipated closing of the Transaction and private placement. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. There are no assurances that the Company will successfully complete the Transaction and the private placement on the terms contemplated or at all. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or persons in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities within any jurisdiction, including the United States.  Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

i Preliminary Economic Assessment, titled "Crawford Nickel-Sulphide Project National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment", Effective Date of May 21, 2021

ii https://canadanickel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/20210422-Canada-Nickel-Acquires-Option-Properties-final.pdf

iii https://canadanickel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/2021-10-26-East-Zone-High-Grade-vFinal2.pdf

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Xander ResourcesTSXV:XNDNickel Investing
XND:CA
Xander Resources

Xander Resources

Overview

The Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada, is the world’s largest mineral-rich greenstone geological belt, hosting many major gold and base metal deposits. The prolific region contains a gold-mining history unsurpassed by most gold districts, having yielded spectacular 180 million ounces of gold since the discovery of its first mining camps in the early 1900s.

The Abitibi combines the perfect storm of government stability and high-grade mineralization discovery potential. One company looking to make the next big discovery is Xander Resources (TSXV:XND, OTCQB:XNDRF, FWB:1XI), a junior exploration company focused on developing highly prospective gold properties within Canada. The company currently has three projects located across three gold camps on the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec.

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources 2022 Exploration Plan and 2021 Review

Xander Resources 2022 Exploration Plan and 2021 Review

(TheNewswire)

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Completes Reconnaissance Program at Timmins Nickel Project

Xander Resources Completes Reconnaissance Program at Timmins Nickel Project

(TheNewswire)

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Announces Appointment of Adrian Smith as a Director and Sale of Senneville Claims

Xander Resources Announces Appointment of Adrian Smith as a Director and Sale of Senneville Claims

(TheNewswire)

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Engages Geotech to Fly VTEM Survey at Timmins Nickel Project

Xander Resources Engages Geotech to Fly VTEM Survey at Timmins Nickel Project

(TheNewswire)

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
fieldwork focus groups

Xander Resources Commences Fieldwork at Timmins Nickel Project

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated November 1, 2021, it has commenced fieldwork at its Timmins Nickel Project (the " Property ") located in Timmins, Ontario

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Noront and Wyloo Metals Amend Arrangement Agreement Following Regulatory Review

Noront Resources Ltd. (" Noront" or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOT) and Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd (" Wyloo Metals ") announce that, following discussions with, and review by, the applicable regulators, they have agreed to amend certain provisions of the previously-announced arrangement agreement, effective December 22, 2021 (the " Arrangement ").

More specifically, Noront, Wyloo Metals and Wyloo Canada Holdings Pty Ltd have entered into an amending agreement effective February 3, 2022 (the " Amending Agreement ") to amend the Arrangement as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Ten Metals

Group Ten Metals Expands IP Geophysical Anomalies to 12 Kilometers in Length at Stillwater West Critical Metals Project in Montana USA

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") reports results from the Induced Polarization geophysical ("IP") survey completed in 2021 at its 100%-owned Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA. The 2021 survey was completed as an expansion off the west end of the 2020 survey, covering the area between the Hybrid and DR deposits at Chrome Mountain and drill-defined high-grade gold mineralization at the Pine target area (see Figure 1). The size and strength of the resulting geophysical signatures demonstrate additional potential for large bodies of sulphide mineralization

2021 Survey Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews Eat Well Investment Group, Nextech AR, Talon Metals, Eloro Resources, and Legible

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Eat Well Investment Group, Nextech AR, Talon Metals, Eloro Resources, and Legible on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

US EV Battery Supply Chain: Talon Metals Announces 31 New Drill Holes at the Tamarack Nickel Project - Including 15.08 Meters of Nickel & Copper Mineralization

Area of nickel-copper rich mineralization in CGO West area continues to expand

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("Tamarack Nickel Project"), located in central Minnesota.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2021

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX,OTCQB:BLSTF,FRA: B9S) has released its quarterly report for period ending 31 December, 2021.

Keep reading...Show less
Pedro Resources

Pedro Resources


Overview

Mining is one of Newfoundland’s oldest and most prominent industries and even today, it is a significant contributor to the region’s economy. Newfoundland and Labrador are a vital hub for the mining and producing of over fifteen minerals, including commodities like iron ore, copper, cobalt, gold and nickel.

Vale (NYSE:VALE), one of the largest mining companies globally and a global leader in iron ore and nickel production, operates an open-pit mine and concentrator at Voisey’s Bay in Labrador. This established mine processes over 6,000 tonnes of nickel-cobalt-copper ore daily, providing reliable production capacity for the essential commodities required to produce batteries and electric vehicle components that make up the “Green Future.”

Only 4.5 kilometres southwest of Vale’s mine is Pedro Resources’ (CSE:VBN) Voisey Bay West project. Pedro Resources aims to supply the new green economy with critical minerals, and is specifically focused on nickel, copper and cobalt production in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Newfoundland.

Voisey’s Bay West Site

https://www.pedroresources.com/voisey-gallery

The Voisey’s Bay West project was first assembled using compilations from previously completed geological work and compared the compiled data with the Voisey’s Bay deposit. The individuals leading the project are a massive advantage as they are the same people who helped discover the original Vale deposits, giving Pedro Resources extensive knowledge of the geology in the area.

"Pedro Resources is very fortunate to be able to acquire a property of this magnitude, in such proximity to a major producer, and with the potential to provide metals that will be so critical for a global Green Future,” said Brian Stecyk, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Pedro Resources in an interview with INN.

Current geological data suggests that the claims owned by Pedro Resources could contain the rock types required for Voisey’s Bay-type deposits. Pedro staked a number of claims in two licences to cover possible upstream sources of the sediment. These two new mineral licences are contiguous to Pedro's VBW property and contain 178 and 106 claims, respectively, for a total of 284 claims covering 7,100 hectares. The 284 claims increase the size of Pedro's land package to 15 licences containing 1,005 claims with a total area of 25,125 hectares. Pedro plans an aerial VTEM geophysical survey over all licences in 2022.

Voisey Bay West Property Airborne Magnetics

https://www.pedroresources.com/voisey-gallery

Company Highlights

  • Pedro Resources’ Voisey’s Bay West project is 4.5 kilometres southwest of Vale’s Voisey’s Bay mine, in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with developed infrastructure.
  • The project is led by a team of highly experienced consultants and managers with deep knowledge of geology and mining exploration in the region.
  • Latest geological data compilations revealed that the claims obtained by Pedro Resources could potentially have similar rock types to Vale’s Voisey’s Bay.
  • Pedro Resources’ primary focus is searching for critical minerals to supply a new green economy, particularly the nickel, copper, and cobalt required for EV production.
  • The company’s 1,005 claims include 15 licenses in good regulatory standing.

Key Project

Voisey’s Bay West

Voisey Bay Location Map

https://www.pedroresources.com/voisey-gallery

Voisey’s Bay West project is a 25,125-hectare property located in Northern Labrador, Canada, just 4.5 kilometers southwest of Vale’s Voisey’s Bay mine property, one of the largest nickel mines in Canada. Pedro Resources’ claims are 60 km from the Naim airstrip and 15 km from tidewater. Additionally, they may contain the same geophysical characteristics found at Voisey’s Bay. Since 2005, Vale’s Voisey's Bay Mine has produced concentrates above 600 kt of nickel, 400 kt of copper, and 12 kt of cobalt from the sulfide ore.

Former senior-level Vale employees and consultants assembled the land package by leveraging decades of experience in the Voisey’s Bay district. Many of these individuals currently serve as consultants to Pedro Resources.

Various companies intermittently explored portions of the Voisey’s Bay West property from 1995 to 1998 following the Voisey’s Bay nickel-copper-cobalt deposit discovery. Experts completed a comprehensive review of the existing geological, geophysical and geochemical data, identifying robust exploration targets that have the potential to yield significant nickel, cobalt and copper mineralization. These deposits were historically under-explored by Vale and other junior exploration companies in the area.

There are two proposed work programs. Phase one includes compilation and interpretation, local engagement, analysis of stream sediment samples and generating prospecting targets — while phase two covers geophysics, prospecting, geological and geochemical survey and diamond drilling.

Management Team

Brian Stecyk -

CEO & Director

Mr. Stecyk has extensive communications and public relations experience. He was a successful advertising and public relations firm for over 36 years and has served as a CEO, president, and director of several companies. His strengths include strategic management and planning. He was a member of the Canadian Association of Professional Speakers for several years.

Fiona Fitzmaurice

CPA, ACCA, BA - CFO

Ms. Fitzmaurice has over 15 years of financial experience with private and public companies. She has been responsible for all aspects of finance, treasury and tax functions with a current emphasis on the mining and resource exploration sector.

Rejean Gosselin P. Geo -

Director

Rejean Gosselin graduated from Laval University in 1979 with an M.Sc. in Geology. He has worked as a consulting geologist on uranium, gold and base metals mining exploration projects in Canada, the United States, and South America since 1979. For the past 35 years, Rejean has acted as founder and promoter of numerous junior mining companies exploring different commodities in Canada, West Africa, and Mexico. Rejean is responsible for gold, NiCuPGE and ZnCu discoveries in Canada and Mexico. Recent involvements include Dia Bras Exploration as President and CEO from 2003 to 2008 and most recently as chairman of the board of Maya Gold and Silver.

Conan Taylor, LLB - Director

Conan is a lawyer and admitted member of the Alberta Law Society, now practicing at his firm, Taylor Janis LLP. Conan’s practice focuses on corporate-commercial litigation, although his firm generally specializes in workplace law. He has a BA (honors) in Philosophy with First Class Honours from the University of Alberta and an LLB/JD from Queens University in Kingston, Ontario.

Wes Thompson - Director

Mr. Thompson is a diploma graduate of Sheridan College, and an experienced investor and advisor to junior resource companies in investor relations, marketing, corporate development, and capital raises.

Stuart Adair - Director

Mr. Stuart Adair, CPA, CA, is a seasoned finance executive who has been investing in the junior mining sector for over 25 years. Mr. Adair is currently a director of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: BMK) and Chair of its Audit Committee. Stuart is also CFO of Accord Financial Corp. (TSX: ACD), a TSX-listed commercial finance company, a position he has held since 2002. At Accord Financial, Stuart is involved in capital and risk management, strategic planning, acquisitions, corporate taxes, as well as financial management and reporting. Stuart holds a B.A. from Sheffield University, U.K., and an M.A. in Economics from Queens University, Canada.

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×