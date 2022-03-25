Western Copper and Gold Corporation has filed its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission . The Company filed Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on March 25 2022. The Form 40-F includes Western's Annual Information Form audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis . The Form 40-F ...

WRN:CA