Western Copper and Gold Corporation has filed its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission . The Company filed Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on March 25 2022.  The Form 40-F includes Western's Annual Information Form audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) has filed its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Company filed Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 , with the SEC on March 25 , 2022.  The Form 40-F includes Western's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). The Form 40-F is available for viewing and retrieval through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

The Company has also filed its AIF, audited consolidated financial statements, and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the appropriate Canadian regulatory bodies. These filings are available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The filings described above are also available on the Company's website: westerncopperandgold.com/investors/forms . Western will also provide a copy of the filings to any shareholder, without charge, upon request.  Requests may be made by email, telephone, or regular mail.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/25/c6749.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and Gold Corporation
WRN:CA
Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES CASINO COPPER-GOLD PROJECT DRILLING RESULTS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES CASINO COPPER-GOLD PROJECT DRILLING RESULTS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce assay results from the remaining 13 holes of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its wholly-owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino") in the Yukon Territory, Canada . The program, developed with input from Rio Tinto, comprised a total of 6,074.97 m in 22 holes. Highlights of the first nine drill holes were reported in Western's Nov. 29, 2021 news release, and are included herein. Drill assay results are shown in Table 1 and collar data in Table 2.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD AND CASINO MINING PROVIDE UPDATE ON YUKON ACTIVITIES AND PERMITTING PROCESS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD AND CASINO MINING PROVIDE UPDATE ON YUKON ACTIVITIES AND PERMITTING PROCESS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN), through its wholly owned subsidiary Casino Mining Corp. is pleased to provide an update on the process to permit its wholly-owned Casino copper-gold project ("Casino" or "Project") and other activities in the Yukon that impact the Project.

logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Yukon Government has commenced construction of the Carmacks Bypass Project, required for Casino's construction and operation, following award of the contract in November 2021 (see Press Release dated November 9 th , 2021). The Carmacks Bypass will allow industrial vehicles to circumvent the Village of Carmacks ; reducing heavy traffic and increasing community safety, while improving access to the Casino Project site located approximately 200 km from the community.

Advancing permitting, the Company has retained leading Canadian environmental consultancy firm Hemmera to lead preparation of an Environmental and Socio-economic Statement ("ESE Statement") for the Casino Project. The ESE Statement, which is anticipated for submission to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") in the second quarter of 2023, is a key component in YESAB's assessment process for the proposed Casino Project.

Hemmera is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. with primary office locations in Vancouver , Whitehorse , Burnaby , Victoria , Calgary , Toronto , and Halifax and a strong project presence in Northern and Western Canada . Hemmera is managing the regulatory process for Newmont Corporation's Coffee Gold Mine Project ("Coffee"). Earlier this year, YESAB issued its recommendation that Coffee proceed. Coffee is located 20 km from the Casino Project.

"The Casino Project continues to advance with construction starting on the Carmacks Bypass and bringing in Hemmera to lead our ESE statement preparation," stated Dr. Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "Hemmera's team, many of whom are based in Whitehorse , know the Yukon's regulatory environment and socio-economic situation well. Their team, like ours, understands the importance of engagement and consultation with First Nations and communities to ensure our Project reflects Yukoners' priorities and values."

Since 2016, when the Casino Project was referred to Panel Review by YESAB, Casino has continued to advance the Project by engaging with affected Yukon First Nations governments and communities, completing several Traditional Knowledge and environmental studies, conducting several drill campaigns, and finalizing a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Project.

The PEA includes important refinements to many Casino Project components, including to the tailings and waste management infrastructure, which incorporated improvements identified by the Best Available Tailings Technology Study ("BATT Study") completed in 2018 with participation by Yukon First Nations, YESAB and the Yukon Government.

In October 2021 , Casino engaged the services of M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation to conduct a Feasibility Study of the Casino Project, which remains on schedule to be complete in the second quarter of 2022.

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and resource estimates; capital expenditures; feasibility study results (including projected economic returns, operating costs, and capital costs in connection with the Casino Project); exploration results at the Company's property; budgets; permitting or other timelines; economic benefits from the mine and/or the access road; strategic plans; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, although evolving, will stabilize or at least not worsen; that the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company, including without limitation disruptions to the mobility of Company personnel, increased labour and transportation costs, and other related impacts, will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all regulatory approvals required to complete the Company's planned exploration and development activities will be received in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that the Company is able to procure personnel, equipment and supplies required for its exploration and development activities in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; and that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; COVID-19 risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/24/c5565.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

 Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Engquist as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") effective January 15, 2022 . Mr. Engquist will oversee operations for Western Copper and Gold and its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Deposit in Yukon, Canada ("Casino").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mr. Engquist brings nearly 30 years of leadership and extensive development experience overseeing the de-risking and advancement of numerous mining projects from early-stage exploration through start-up and operations. Most recently, he led operations, technical studies, work programs, permitting, and stakeholder relations as COO of First Mining Gold. Some recent development projects of his include First Mining's Springpole gold project, Tinka Resources' Ayawilca zinc project, and South32's Hermosa zinc project. He holds a B.Sc. in Engineering from Michigan Technological University .

Mr. Engquist's significant large copper deposit experience will be a great asset to the Company as it continues to move the Casino project forward. During his career he led the infrastructure engineering for the underground design of the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia for Rio Tinto and all aspects of the development of the Timok copper project in Serbia for Nevsun.

Dr. Paul West-Sells , Western's CEO, stated, "I am pleased to welcome Ken to the executive team at Western Copper and Gold. Ken has demonstrated leadership and success throughout his career with the advancement of assets through various stages including development. His experience will be a great asset to the team as we continue to move Casino forward and build the Company."

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"
Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/13/c1777.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and Gold Intersects 2.53% CuEq Over 65.8 m and 1.01% CuEq Over 289.6 m at Casino

Western Copper and Gold Intersects 2.53% CuEq Over 65.8 m and 1.01% CuEq Over 289.6 m at Casino

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce assay results from the initial nine holes of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its wholly-owned Casino Project in the Yukon Territory, Canada . The program, developed with input from Rio Tinto, comprised a total of 6,074.97 metres in 22 holes.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Yukon Government Awards Construction Contract for Casino Access Road

 Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that the Yukon Government has awarded Yukon based company Pelly Construction the contract for the Carmacks Bypass Project, the first section of the Casino Project access road and a $29.6 million investment.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Carmacks Bypass is expected to be completed in 2024 and will allow industrial vehicles to bypass the Village of Carmacks , reducing heavy traffic, improving community safety, and improving access to mineral exploration and development activities in the area. It will also benefit the Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation with contracting, education and training benefits associated with the project.

Dr. Paul West-Sells , Western's CEO, stated, "The awarded contract to begin construction on the Carmacks Bypass is an important step to advancing the Casino Project. Construction of the road will provide jobs and business opportunities in the short term and by advancing the Casino Project, significant potential future benefit to communities and First Nations in the Yukon ."

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.  For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and resource estimates; capital expenditures; feasibility study results (including projected economic returns, operating costs, and capital costs in connection with the Casino Project); exploration results at the Company's property; budgets; permitting or other timelines; economic benefits from the mine and/or the access road; strategic plans; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, although evolving, will stabilize or at least not worsen; that the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company, including without limitation disruptions to the mobility of Company personnel, increased labour and transportation costs, and other related impacts, will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all regulatory approvals required to complete the Company's planned exploration and development activities will be received in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that the Company is able to procure personnel, equipment and supplies required for its exploration and development activities in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; and that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; COVID-19 risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/09/c4367.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

First Quantum Announces $500 Million Partial Redemption of 2023 Notes

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX:FM) today announced that it has issued a notice of partial redemption for $500 million of its outstanding 7.250% Senior Notes due April, 2023 (Rule 144A: ISIN US335934AK15; CUSIP 335934AK1; Reg S: ISIN USC3535CAF52; CUSIP C3535CAF5) (the "2023 Notes") for April 5, 2022 (the "Redemption Date").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sienna Makes a New Lithium Discovery on Its 100% Owned Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Makes a New Lithium Discovery on Its 100% Owned Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the maiden drill program has revealed a new lithium discovery on the 100% owned Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada (See map below). Lithium values as high as 1230 ppm Li were encountered with 800 ppm Li over 120 feet, including 1,011 ppm Li over 40 feet. The Blue Clay Lithium Project consists of 150 contiguous claims totaling approximately 2,950 acres prospective for lithium right in the heart of the Clayton Valley in Nevada, which is currently home to the only producing lithium region in North America.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources, states: "We are very pleased to have made a new lithium discovery on the maiden drill program in the Clayton Valley of Nevada. Domestically sourced lithium is in massive demand especially in light of recent global events. We couldn't be more excited about this new discovery and are immediately planning the next phase of drilling to delineate the lithium held within the property. I was recently down on the property and am very optimistic about the short and long term future this project will have on the growth of Sienna Resources. When you factor in that lithium prices are at their all-time high today, management is very enthused about this new discovery."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

native copper on white background

5​ Major Copper Projects to Watch in 2022

Copper demand came in strong during 2021, following a couple of years of strict lockdown measures put in place to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

With economies reopening and copper prices reaching all-time highs, analysts are expecting supply to increase in 2022 as mine output recovers, and new projects and expansions come online.

How supply and demand dynamics play out this year is yet to be determined, but in the long term more copper will be needed to meet increasing demand for the green energy transition.

Lundin Mining Publishes Swedish Prospectus for Offer of New Lundin Mining Shares in Connection with the Acquisition of Josemaria Resources

Lundin Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Lundin Mining's Swedish prospectus for the proposed offer of new common shares of the Company to the securityholders of Josemaria Resources Inc. ("Josemaria Resources") in connection with the acquisition by Lundin Mining of Josemaria Resources (the "Transaction") has been approved.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

IIROC Trading Resumption - BEX

IIROC Trading Resumption - BEX

Trading resumes in:

Company: Benton Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Benton and Sokoman Report First Drill Assay Results from the Kraken Pegmatite Field - Golden Hope Project, SW Newfoundland

Benton and Sokoman Report First Drill Assay Results from the Kraken Pegmatite Field - Golden Hope Project, SW Newfoundland

The 8.4 metre pegmatite dike averaged 0.95% Li2O with grades hitting a high of 1.76% Li2O

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman") together, ("the Alliance") are pleased to report the first assay results from the 1,025 m reconnaissance drilling program, that tested the recently discovered Kraken pegmatite field on the Golden Hope Joint Venture Property in southwestern Newfoundland. The samples were cut from an 8.40 m wide (drilled thickness), spodumene-bearing, pegmatite dike that returned the following assays:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

