Voltage Metals Corp. (formerly, Mansa Exploration Inc.) (CSE: VOLT) The company is pleased to announce the appointment of Nickolas Mah as Chief Financial Officer of the company effective April 29, 2022. Mr. Mah has over 10 years of public practice experience. He worked in senior management positions at major financial institutions, including BDO Canada and KPMG. Mr. Mah has been a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) in Canada and a Chartered Accountant (CA) since 2010. He has a bachelor's degree in science from the University of British Columbia.

The company announces that Mr. Ryan Cheung has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective April 17 2022, in order to focus on other business endeavours. The company wishes to thank Ryan for his service.

Clayton Fisher, Director,
Tel: 416-218-2018, or by email at info@voltagemetals.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the timing of the commencement of trading on the CSE and the business and operations of the Company and Voltage Metals. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and Voltage Metals and the timely receipt of CSE approval. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the state of the regulatory environment, and the delay or failure to receive CSE approval. Please refer to the Listing Statement for more details on the risks faced by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Source

VOLTAGE METALS CORP BEGINS DRILL PROGRAM at the ST. LAURENT NICKEL-COPPER SULPHIDE PROJECT

Voltage Metals Corp., ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) has commenced a diamond drill exploration program at the Company's 100% owned St. Laurent Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, located 160 km northeast of Timmins, Ontario . The program consists of approximately 3,000 metres of drilling with downhole geophysical surveys to define deeper conductive targets for testing in the later phases of the program.

The St. Laurent Project has received minimal exploration activity since the initial discovery in the mid 1960's when nickel-copper mineralization was first identified in a series of shallow drill holes. Subsequent airborne geophysical surveys defined a strong electromagnetic (EM) anomaly with an associated bullseye magnetic response, both of which are coincident with the mineralized zone. Diamond drilling in 2008 and 2019 identified geological characteristics indicative of a gabbro breccia/conduit hosted style nickel mineralization comparable to the Lynn Lake Deposit (28.4 million tons @ 0.91% Ni, 0.49% Cu) 1 the Kenbridge deposit (7.5 million tonnes @ 0.58% Ni, 0.32% Cu) 2 , and the Montcalm Deposit (3.9 million tonnes @ 1.3% Ni, 0.67% Cu, 0.05 Co) 3 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Voltage Metals Corp Property Acquisition and Director Appointment

Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) (the "Company" or "Voltage") is pleased to provide this corporate update to its shareholders.

Property Acquisition

Voltage has entered into an option agreement to acquire the Jerry Lake nickel/copper property located 140 km northeast of Timmins Ontario . The Jerry Lake intrusion has never been evaluated with ground geophysical surveys and has only had a single drill hole which failed to reach bedrock. The Ni-Cu sulphide potential of the Jerry Lake gabbro is supported by a well pronounced chalcopyrite and nickel-in-till dispersal fan in the down-ice location.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Voltage Metals Announces Resignation of Darryl Levitt as Corporate Secretary and Director

Voltage Metals Corp. (formerly, Mansa Exploration Inc.) (CSE: VOLT) announces that Mr. Darryl Levitt has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company, effective March 25, 2022 in order to focus on other business endeavours. The company wishes to thank Darryl for his service.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EV Nickel Launches Clean Nickel Strategy And Initiates Research Into Decarbonizing Nickel Production

EV Nickel Launches Clean Nickel Strategy And Initiates Research Into Decarbonizing Nickel Production

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • EVNi has applied for trademarks of "EV Nickel", "Clean Nickel" and an accompanying logo
  • Clean Nickel TM is the focus of the Company's developing plans. These plans include:
  • Electrification of all mining operations, drawing on locally available hydroelectricity
  • Sorting ore electrically whenever feasible, at the mine(s), to raise head grade and limit moving waste
  • Reliance on creative processing techniques, including bioleaching
  • Analyzing carbon capture potential, through waste rock and tailings during mining, to expose the serpentinite rock to air to allow this material to absorb CO2 through natural mineral carbonation
  • EVNi funded research, including with government support, is underway in these areas

EV Nickel Inc. (TSX-V:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is excited to announce the launch of its Clean Nickel strategy, and the unveiling of it's "Clean Nickel" trademark and accompanying logo

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Xander Resources Issuance of Shares Pursuant to Option Agreement

Xander Resources Issuance of Shares Pursuant to Option Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) announces that it has agreed to accelerate a portion of the third payment owing to the Vendors with respect to the option agreement dated October 20, 2021, as amended, for the Company's Nickel Property

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Quarterly Activities Report For the Period Ending 31 March 2022

Quarterly Activities Report For the Period Ending 31 March 2022

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to provide the following report on its activities during the March 2022 quarter. The Company’s primary focus during the reporting period was infill and extensional drilling at the Saints Nickel Project (Saints), advancing metallurgical test work at the Nepean Nickel Project (Nepean) and exploration drilling at the Arden Copper-Zinc Project (Arden).

Centaurus Metals

March 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Exceptional new drilling results at Jaguar highlight strong growth potential, with Definitive Feasibility Study, andpermitting advancing rapidly; Jaguar selected as a Strategic Minerals Project by the Brazilian Government; $75Mcapitalraisingsetsstrongfoundationfor Centaurus’nextchapterofgrowth


Centaurus Metals Limited (‘CTM’) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Report for the period ending 31 March 2022.