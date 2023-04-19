Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) announces that on April 13, 2023 it applied to the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator, and its additional regulators, for approval of a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").  The Company did so in anticipation that it would be unable to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the required certifications (the "Issuer Statements" ) on or before the prescribed filing deadline of May 1, 2023 .

Voltage Metals logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

If granted, the MCTO will prohibit trading in securities of the Company by its CEO and CFO and certain other insiders until the Issuer Statements are filed and the MCTO is lifted.

The issuance of an MCTO will generally not affect the ability of persons who are not or have not been management of the Company to trade in its securities.

The Company underwent a business combination transaction in its last financial year (the completion of which was previously announced on March 11, 2022 ), adding to the complexity of the audit of the Issuer Statements and contributing to the filing delay.  The Company's recent change of auditors has also contributed to the delay.

The Company expects to have the audit of the Issuer Statements completed no later than June 30, 2023.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out under Sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 until the Issuer Statements are filed.

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Voltage Metals (CSE:VOLT)

Voltage Metals


Voltage Metals Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$605,242.86 through the issuance of 20,174,762 common shares at a price of C$0.03 per share.

Voltage Metals logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

Eligible finders were paid a cash commission equal to 3% of the gross proceeds of subscriptions facilitated by such finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for technical reporting, exploration of the Company's mining properties, potential strategic acquisitions, and general working capital.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Voltage is a mineral exploration company with an experienced team focused on battery metals exploration in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland . The Company's mission is to create shareholder value by exploring and developing projects that display sound geology and discovery potential.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Private Placement Financing up to $500,000

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 16,666,667 common shares at a price of C$0.03 per share to raise gross proceeds of up to C$500,000 (the "Share Offering").

Voltage Metals logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

The Company may pay a finder's fee to certain finders of up to 3% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions facilitated by such finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Share Offering for technical reporting, exploration of the Company's mining properties, potential strategic acquisitions, and general working capital.

The closing of the Share Offering is expected to occur on or about March 27 , 2023.  All securities issued pursuant to the Share Offering will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Voltage Metals

Voltage is a mineral exploration company with an experienced team focused on battery metals exploration in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland . The Company's mission is to create shareholder value by exploring and developing projects that display sound geology and discovery potential.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Voltage Metals Corp Corporate Update

Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) (FSE: 8L10); (the "Company" or "Voltage"), is pleased to provide this corporate update to its shareholders.

Voltage Metals Corp. (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

Voltage has made progress on several fronts during the second half of 2022, as detailed below:

  • Completed 2,457 metre diamond drill program at the Company's St Laurent Project in northeastern Ontario . All assays from this drill program have now been received from the lab and the Company will provide a news release on the St Laurent program in coming days.
  • Entered into a definitive option and joint venture agreement with Mink Ventures (TSX-V: MINK) whereby MINK may acquire an 80% interest in Voltage's 100% owned Montcalm nickel-copper-cobalt project, located 60km northwest of Timmins Ontario . The Montcalm Project covers 38.8 sq. km and is located adjacent to Glencore's past producing Montcalm Mine, which had historical production of approximately 3.9 million tonnes grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2011). See VOLT news release of August 11, 2022 for terms of the definitive agreement. Separate from the ground optioned to MINK, Voltage still controls over 60 square kilometres of prospective gabbro in the Montcalm camp area.
  • Completed 285 line-kilometre airborne VTEM at the Company's Jerry Lake project, located approximately 50km to the west of the Company's St Laurent Project. Voltage will report on the geophysical results of this survey when the requisite compilation and interpretation is concluded.
  • Listed successfully to the U.S. OTCQB market, (OTC: VLTMF), with DTC eligibility. Also listed on Germany's Frankfurt Exchange (FSE: 8L10)

In addition to the above, Voltage continues to review new projects and strategic opportunities which will enhance shareholder value, and looks forward to frequently updating the market throughout the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.

Property Acquisition:

The Company has acquired forty (40) mining claims known as the Strachan Property located in Strachan Township, Cochrane District in the Province of Ontario . These claims augment the Montcalm Gabbro complex projects already held within Voltage. Strachan is considered highly prospective and has seen no recent airborne geophysics or state of the art VTEM, which Voltage intends to deploy as a next step. Gabbro complexes like Montcalm and Strachan represent attractive nickel-copper targets, in light of the nickel rush underway in and around Timmins since mid 2020.

Pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement with the vendor, the Company has: (i) issued 900,000 common shares to the vendor, and (ii) granted to the vendor a 1.5% net smelter royalty (NSR), which the Company shall have the right at any time, at its sole option, to acquire 1% of the NSR from the vendor for the sum of $1,000,000 .

Voltage is a mineral exploration company with a highly experienced team focused on nickel and other battery metals exploration in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland . The Company looks to create shareholder value by aggregating and exploring projects that possess sound geology and brand-new discovery potential. Voltage has a deep roster among management and key stakeholders that are well-versed in the essential resource trifecta of exploration, operations and finance.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Mink Ventures Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire an 80% Interest in the Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co Project

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV: MINK.P) ("Mink" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of June 27, 2022, it has entered into a definitive option and joint venture agreement dated August 10, 2022 (the "Definitive Agreement") with Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) ("Voltage"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Mink has been granted an option to acquire (the "Transaction") an 80% interest in the Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co project (the "Montcalm Project"). The Montcalm Project covers 38.8 sq. km and is located adjacent to Glencore's past producing Montcalm Mine, which had historical production of approximately 3.9 million tonnes grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2011) The Montcalm project is located 60 km northwest of Timmins, Ontario and has excellent access and infrastructure. The Transaction is intended to be Mink's "Qualifying Transaction" for purposes of the TSX Venture Exchange's Capital Pool Company program.

Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements") has expanded its W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE and Gold Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2") near Ontario's Ring of Fire by acquiring 225 additional single-cell mining claims. The total land package at W2 now comprises 1,122 cell units covering 22,094 ha (220 km 2 ). Notably, Barrick Gold has recently taken on a large land position in the immediate W2 area, staking 1,198 single-cell mining claims covering 23,565 hectares (235.65 square km 2 ) of ground adjacent to blocks held by Endurance Elements (see claim map in Figure 1).

Bold Ventures Reports Progress at the Farwell Gold-Copper Project

Bold Ventures Reports Progress at the Farwell Gold-Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL:TSXV) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report additional results and interpretation of the VTEM Electromagnetic and Magnetic survey carried out by Geotech Ltd. of Aurora, Ontario on its Farwell Gold-Copper Project. The survey results have now been incorporated into the existing data base in order to prioritize anomalies for future exploration and ultimately for drill testing

Bold Ventures Inc. recently contracted Scott Hogg and Associates Ltd. to provide a study of 2 airborne geophysical surveys conducted over the Farwell Gold-Copper Project located 55 km northwest of Wawa, Ontario. One survey was a Dighem airborne magnetic-electromagnetic survey completed by the Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) in 1987 and the second was the VTEM survey flown for Bold in the fall of 2022.

Canada Nickel Expands High Grade, Near Surface Mineralization at Texmont

Canada Nickel Expands High Grade, Near Surface Mineralization at Texmont

Highlights

  • Assay results from 16 drillholes continue to confirm high-grade near-surface mineralization
  • Nine drillholes with intersections of higher-grade (above 1% nickel) mineralization
  • Hole TEX23-26 intersected 3 metres of 1.47% nickel within 13.5 metres of 0.82% nickel within 52.5 metres of 0.5% nickel
  • Hole TEX23-19 intersected 7 metres of 1.03% nickel within 40.0 metres of 0.69% nickel
  • High grade mineralization intersected in northern lens 470 metres from original high grade lens in the south area
  • Hole TXT23-32 intersected 10.5 metres of 0.95% nickel within 43.5 metres of 0.59% nickel within 292 metres of 0.31% nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced assay results that indicate an expansion of high grade, near-surface nickel mineralization at the Texmont property located 36 kilometres south of Timmins, Ontario .

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Positive Cangrejos Pre-Feasibility Study; US$2.2 Billion NPV, 26 Year Mine Life and Production of 371,000 Gold Ounces Per Year and 41 Million Pounds of Copper Per Year

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce it has received positive results from the Preliminary Feasibility Study (the "PFS"), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), for its 100%-owned Cangrejos Project ("Cangrejos" or the "Project"). The work that was completed as the basis for the PFS was managed by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco"), along with oversight and input from Lumina's representative, MTB Enterprises Inc. The PFS demonstrates further improvements upon the Company's two prior preliminary economic assessments for the Project, with the latest being the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "2020 PEA"). The following is a summary of improvements at Cangrejos since the 2020 PEA :

Interra Copper Begins Exploration Program at Its Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

Interra Copper Begins Exploration Program at Its Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2023 exploration plans at the Company's Tres Marias Copper Project (the "Project" or "Tres Marias") in the Antofagasta region of Chile. Tres Marias is one of three copper projects that the Company acquired in 2021 from Minera Freeport-McMoRan South America Ltda. The Project is located within the Paleocene Copper Porphyry Belt, about 30 km west of the mining centre of Calama and 30 km north of BHP Chile's Spence Mine.

The planned exploration program consists of 10,500 m of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling across three target areas within the 16,080 ha of contiguous concessions. The objective of the program is to test a number of targets identified in the technical work completed to date, which includes the reprocessed historical airborne ZTEM and 3D inversion of this airborne data, a 504 km UAV high-resolution magnetic survey, and a 29 line-km GDAS 3D induced polarization survey completed by Alto Verde Copper.

Green River Gold Corp. Acquires Lithium Prospect in Central British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. Acquires Lithium Prospect in Central British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% right, title and interest in the KaLi Pegmatite Project (KaLi). The KaLi Pegmatite Project was acquired for staking costs totaling $1,859.14.

The KaLi Pegmatite Project consists of 1059.5 hectares of land (the Property) and dates back to the early 1960's when Noranda Exploration conducted the first comprehensive soil Geochem survey over an approximate 5.0 km by 1.5 km wide area. This was followed up by two other grassroots surveys conducted by Amoco in 1974 and Norseman Mining Corp. in 1980 who further duplicated the geochemistry. In 1981 Placer Development Ltd. performed geochemical and geophysical surveys near the south-western extent of the Property. With the primary focus of exploration in this area over the last 6 decades being focused on Molybdenum, the potential for Lithium Bearing Pegmatites in the area was not specifically targeted by previous exploration. Updates to Green River Gold Corp.'s website are underway, which will include the Company's proposed lithium exploration plans.

