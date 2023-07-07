PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Voltage Metals Corp.

Effective immediately, Voltage Metals Corp. is suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission.

For more information about Cease Trade Orders, visit the Canadian Securities Administrators Cease Trade Order database at www.securities-administrators.ca.

_________________________________

À compter d'aujourd'hui, Voltage Metals Corp. est suspendu conformément à la politique 3 du CSE. La suspension est considérée comme une interruption réglementaire telle que définie dans la Norme canadienne 23-101 sur les règles de négociation. Une interdiction d'opérations a été émise par les commission des valeurs mobilières de l'Ontario.

Pour plus d'informations sur les ordonnances d'interdiction d'opérations, visitez la base de données des Autorités canadiennes en valeurs mobilières sur les ordonnances d'interdiction d'opérations à l'adresse www.securities-administrators.ca

Date:

Le 7 juillet/July 2023

Symbol/Symbole:

VOLT

 

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

Voltage Metals (CSE:VOLT)

Voltage Metals


Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Personnel Change and Status Update on Outstanding Filings

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) is pleased to announce that Alice Margulies, CA, CPA, has been appointed as the Company's interim CFO effective June 8, 2023 bringing her professional expertise in junior mining audit.  Ms. Margulies takes over from Nickolas Mah whose resignation as CFO was effective the day prior.

Voltage Metals Logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

The Company further announces that in consultation with Ms. Margulies and its auditors, it has revised the expected date for filing its outstanding annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the required certifications (the "Issuer Statements") to July 31, 2023 .

As was previously announced on May 5, 2023 , the Company's application for a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), made on April 18, 2023 , was granted by the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") effective May 2 , 2023.

Said application for an MCTO was made on the basis that the Company was unable to file the Issuer Statements on or before the prescribed filing deadline of May 1 , 2023.  The Company underwent a business combination transaction in its last financial year (the completion of which was previously announced on March 11, 2022 ), adding to the complexity of the audit of the Issuer Statements and contributing to the filing delay.  The Company's recent change of auditors has also contributed to the delay.

The MCTO prohibits trading in securities of the Company by its CEO and CFO until the Issuer Statements are filed and the MCTO is lifted.  While the MCTO remains in effect, the general public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed securities.  By its terms, the MCTO will be revoked two business days following the receipt by the OSC of all filings the Company is required to make under Ontario securities law, or further order of the OSC.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out under Sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 until the Issuer Statements are filed.

About Voltage Metals

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/25/c4098.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Approval of Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) announces that its application for a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") was granted by the Ontario Securities Commission effective May 2, 2023 .

Voltage Metals Logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

As previously announced on April 18, 2023 , the Company applied for the MCTO on the basis that it would be unable to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the required certifications (the "Issuer Statements") on or before the prescribed filing deadline of May 1, 2023 .

The Company underwent a business combination transaction in its last financial year (the completion of which was previously announced on March 11, 2022 ), adding to the complexity of the audit of the Issuer Statements and contributing to the filing delay.  The Company's recent change of auditors has also contributed to the delay.

The MCTO prohibits trading in securities of the Company by its CEO and CFO until the Issuer Statements are filed and the MCTO is lifted.  While the MCTO remains in effect, the general public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed securities.

The Company expects to have the audit of the Issuer Statements completed no later than June 30, 2023.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out under Sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 until the Issuer Statements are filed.

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/05/c0450.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Change to Board of Directors and Management

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) announces that Clayton Fisher formerly a director and president of the Company, has resigned effective March 1, 2023 . The Company wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Voltage Metals Logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/27/c5467.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) announces that on April 13, 2023 it applied to the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator, and its additional regulators, for approval of a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").  The Company did so in anticipation that it would be unable to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the required certifications (the "Issuer Statements" ) on or before the prescribed filing deadline of May 1, 2023 .

Voltage Metals logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

If granted, the MCTO will prohibit trading in securities of the Company by its CEO and CFO and certain other insiders until the Issuer Statements are filed and the MCTO is lifted.

The issuance of an MCTO will generally not affect the ability of persons who are not or have not been management of the Company to trade in its securities.

The Company underwent a business combination transaction in its last financial year (the completion of which was previously announced on March 11, 2022 ), adding to the complexity of the audit of the Issuer Statements and contributing to the filing delay.  The Company's recent change of auditors has also contributed to the delay.

The Company expects to have the audit of the Issuer Statements completed no later than June 30, 2023.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out under Sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 until the Issuer Statements are filed.

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/18/c3990.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Voltage Metals Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$605,242.86 through the issuance of 20,174,762 common shares at a price of C$0.03 per share.

Voltage Metals logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

Eligible finders were paid a cash commission equal to 3% of the gross proceeds of subscriptions facilitated by such finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for technical reporting, exploration of the Company's mining properties, potential strategic acquisitions, and general working capital.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Voltage is a mineral exploration company with an experienced team focused on battery metals exploration in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland . The Company's mission is to create shareholder value by exploring and developing projects that display sound geology and discovery potential.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/30/c5087.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement, Extends Offering, and Enters into New Contract with Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the second closing of its non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 working capital units ("WC Units") and up to 8,000,000 flow through qualified units ("FT Units"). The WC units are priced at $0.06 per WC Unit. Each WC Unit is comprised of a share and a warrant. Each warrant and $0.10 can acquire an additional common share of Bold and may be exercised for a period of two years after which the warrant expires. Each FT Unit is priced at $0.08. Each FT Unit consists of a share and one-half warrant. A full warrant and $0.12 can acquire an additional common share for a period of two years after which the warrant expires. Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Emerita Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the IBW Project

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) announces that the Company has filed the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report (the "Technical Report") covering the NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate at the La Romanera and La Infanta deposits at the Company's wholly-owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project").

The Technical Report was prepared by Wardell Armstrong International Limited ("WAI"). The Qualified Persons responsible for preparing the MRE, on which the Technical Report was based, are Dr. Phil Newall, BSc (ARSM), PhD (ACSM), CEng, FIMMM, QMR and Frank Browning, MSci, MSc, MCSM, PGCert, FGS, CGeol.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has hired Ron Halas P.Eng. as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Halas has over 30 years of diverse experience including open pit and underground mining in both base and precious metals. He has worked with major mining companies including Kinross IAMGOLD, Vale, PT Freeport Indonesia, Placer Dome, and Cominco. His extensive experience in mine feasibility, development, and operations has been gained in Canada Niger Indonesia New Caledonia Suriname, Brazil and Mauritania . Mr. Halas has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from McGill University and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Effective Date for Consolidation and Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces that, further to its news release of June 6, 2023 the Company will complete a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares immediately prior to the closing of the  Offering (as defined below) on the basis of five (5) existing common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share (the " Consolidation ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed to Commence Gold Exploration Program at Macmillan Pass in an Emerging Gold District, Yukon

  • The Tombstone-Tungsten Gold Belt (TTB) is a Yukon gold district with multi-million-ounce gold and silver deposits and several recent gold discoveries.
  • Fireweed's 980 km 2 Macmillan Pass and Mactung projects are within the TTB and host not only some of the world's largest undeveloped resources for zinc and tungsten** but also a geological setting that is prospective for gold mineralization.
  • Numerous gold targets have been identified using a large database of geochemical and geophysical data collected by Fireweed and by previous owners during exploration that primarily targeted Carlin style gold mineralization.
  • These targets are prospective for reduced intrusion related gold mineralization which is similar to the type of mineralization found 30 to 90 km away at Snowline Gold's recent Valley discovery at their Rogue project.
  • A three-week field program will systematically explore several anomalous areas with potential for reduced intrusion related gold mineralization.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) In conjunction with Fireweed's largest ever drill program at Macmillan Pass, Fireweed will be conducting reconnaissance prospecting, mapping, and sampling across a series of gold anomalies on the property.

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the start of the summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the " Woodjam Project " or " Woodjam ") in south-central BC.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ABRT

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Nextech3D.ai Releases New Episode of the Public Company CEO Experience Podcast Highlighting Generative AI CAD-3D Design Studio, "Toggle3D"

