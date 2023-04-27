Electric Royalties Closes Kenbridge Nickel Royalty Acquisition

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Change to Board of Directors and Management

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) announces that Clayton Fisher formerly a director and president of the Company, has resigned effective March 1, 2023 . The Company wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) announces that on April 13, 2023 it applied to the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator, and its additional regulators, for approval of a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").  The Company did so in anticipation that it would be unable to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the required certifications (the "Issuer Statements" ) on or before the prescribed filing deadline of May 1, 2023 .

If granted, the MCTO will prohibit trading in securities of the Company by its CEO and CFO and certain other insiders until the Issuer Statements are filed and the MCTO is lifted.

The issuance of an MCTO will generally not affect the ability of persons who are not or have not been management of the Company to trade in its securities.

The Company underwent a business combination transaction in its last financial year (the completion of which was previously announced on March 11, 2022 ), adding to the complexity of the audit of the Issuer Statements and contributing to the filing delay.  The Company's recent change of auditors has also contributed to the delay.

The Company expects to have the audit of the Issuer Statements completed no later than June 30, 2023.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out under Sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 until the Issuer Statements are filed.

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

Voltage Metals Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$605,242.86 through the issuance of 20,174,762 common shares at a price of C$0.03 per share.

Eligible finders were paid a cash commission equal to 3% of the gross proceeds of subscriptions facilitated by such finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for technical reporting, exploration of the Company's mining properties, potential strategic acquisitions, and general working capital.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Voltage is a mineral exploration company with an experienced team focused on battery metals exploration in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland . The Company's mission is to create shareholder value by exploring and developing projects that display sound geology and discovery potential.

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Private Placement Financing up to $500,000

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 16,666,667 common shares at a price of C$0.03 per share to raise gross proceeds of up to C$500,000 (the "Share Offering").

The Company may pay a finder's fee to certain finders of up to 3% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions facilitated by such finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Share Offering for technical reporting, exploration of the Company's mining properties, potential strategic acquisitions, and general working capital.

The closing of the Share Offering is expected to occur on or about March 27 , 2023.  All securities issued pursuant to the Share Offering will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Voltage Metals

Voltage is a mineral exploration company with an experienced team focused on battery metals exploration in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland . The Company's mission is to create shareholder value by exploring and developing projects that display sound geology and discovery potential.

Voltage Metals Corp Corporate Update

Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) (FSE: 8L10); (the "Company" or "Voltage"), is pleased to provide this corporate update to its shareholders.

Voltage has made progress on several fronts during the second half of 2022, as detailed below:

  • Completed 2,457 metre diamond drill program at the Company's St Laurent Project in northeastern Ontario . All assays from this drill program have now been received from the lab and the Company will provide a news release on the St Laurent program in coming days.
  • Entered into a definitive option and joint venture agreement with Mink Ventures (TSX-V: MINK) whereby MINK may acquire an 80% interest in Voltage's 100% owned Montcalm nickel-copper-cobalt project, located 60km northwest of Timmins Ontario . The Montcalm Project covers 38.8 sq. km and is located adjacent to Glencore's past producing Montcalm Mine, which had historical production of approximately 3.9 million tonnes grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2011). See VOLT news release of August 11, 2022 for terms of the definitive agreement. Separate from the ground optioned to MINK, Voltage still controls over 60 square kilometres of prospective gabbro in the Montcalm camp area.
  • Completed 285 line-kilometre airborne VTEM at the Company's Jerry Lake project, located approximately 50km to the west of the Company's St Laurent Project. Voltage will report on the geophysical results of this survey when the requisite compilation and interpretation is concluded.
  • Listed successfully to the U.S. OTCQB market, (OTC: VLTMF), with DTC eligibility. Also listed on Germany's Frankfurt Exchange (FSE: 8L10)

In addition to the above, Voltage continues to review new projects and strategic opportunities which will enhance shareholder value, and looks forward to frequently updating the market throughout the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.

Property Acquisition:

The Company has acquired forty (40) mining claims known as the Strachan Property located in Strachan Township, Cochrane District in the Province of Ontario . These claims augment the Montcalm Gabbro complex projects already held within Voltage. Strachan is considered highly prospective and has seen no recent airborne geophysics or state of the art VTEM, which Voltage intends to deploy as a next step. Gabbro complexes like Montcalm and Strachan represent attractive nickel-copper targets, in light of the nickel rush underway in and around Timmins since mid 2020.

Pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement with the vendor, the Company has: (i) issued 900,000 common shares to the vendor, and (ii) granted to the vendor a 1.5% net smelter royalty (NSR), which the Company shall have the right at any time, at its sole option, to acquire 1% of the NSR from the vendor for the sum of $1,000,000 .

Voltage is a mineral exploration company with a highly experienced team focused on nickel and other battery metals exploration in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland . The Company looks to create shareholder value by aggregating and exploring projects that possess sound geology and brand-new discovery potential. Voltage has a deep roster among management and key stakeholders that are well-versed in the essential resource trifecta of exploration, operations and finance.

Mink Ventures Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire an 80% Interest in the Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co Project

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV: MINK.P) ("Mink" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of June 27, 2022, it has entered into a definitive option and joint venture agreement dated August 10, 2022 (the "Definitive Agreement") with Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) ("Voltage"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Mink has been granted an option to acquire (the "Transaction") an 80% interest in the Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co project (the "Montcalm Project"). The Montcalm Project covers 38.8 sq. km and is located adjacent to Glencore's past producing Montcalm Mine, which had historical production of approximately 3.9 million tonnes grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2011) The Montcalm project is located 60 km northwest of Timmins, Ontario and has excellent access and infrastructure. The Transaction is intended to be Mink's "Qualifying Transaction" for purposes of the TSX Venture Exchange's Capital Pool Company program.

World Copper Closes Financing

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to their news releases dated March 8, 2023, March 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and April 20, 2023, the Company has closed their financing issuing an aggregate total of 11,306,667 units for gross proceeds of $2,035,200.06.

On April 27, 2023, the Company closed the second and final tranche of the financing, issuing 3,332,323 units for gross proceeds of $599,817.94. Each unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.30 per share.

Hole 23 Delivers! Power Nickel Final Drill Results from the Fall 2022 Drill Program and Initial Drill Results from Winter 2023

Highlights

Main Zone

Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 6,799,078 Class A common shares and 394,856,667 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 83.80% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.

Shareholders voted at the Meeting as follows.

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Canada Nickel Company Inc. CEO Mark Selby

Via InvestorWireIBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell's latest podcast features Mark Selby, chairman, CEO and director of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) , a company working to advance the next generation of high-quality nickel-cobalt projects to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets.

Green River Gold Begins Drilling on Its Quesnel Nickel Project and Outlines Its Gold and Nickel Exploration Programs for 2023

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its 100%-owned Quesnel Nickel Project, located 40 kilometers by road, from Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District in south central British Columbia Canada. This phase of drilling is a continuation of the Zone 1 drilling program from last year and will comprise approximately 500 meters in 5 diamond drill holes. Last year's Quesnel Nickel program consisted of 42 diamond drill holes, all of which encountered significant nickel, magnesium, chromium and cobalt from surface. The deepest hole was drilled to a depth of 128 meters and ended in mineralization (See Press Release dated January 5, 2023).

Fabled Copper Reports 23.40% Copper on the south extension of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

