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|Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun. 29, 2026 12:27PM PST
The grant will support the company’s rare earth processing research and development program over the next two years.
jeayesy / Adobe Stock
Subiaco-based Victory Metals (ASX:VTM,OTCPL:VTYMF) has received AU$350,000 cash funding from the Resources Technology and Critical Minerals (RTCM) Trailblazer program, which it regards as “one of the largest in the program’s history.”
RTCM is a program led by Curtin University, in partnership with The University of Queensland and James Cook University and is supported by the Australian Government’s Department of Education Trailblazer Universities Program.
Under the grant, full-time researchers from Curtin University will work with Victory Metals’ technical team to advance the company’s rare earth processing and metallurgical work for two years.
The rare earth processing research and development program will support the company’s fully owned North Stanmore heavy rare earth project in Western Australia.
North Stanmore is regarded as one of Australia’s largest heavy rare earth-enriched regolith deposits, and the program’s strengthening of the recovery and separation of heavy rare earth elements such as dysprosium, terbium and yttrium could further that.
“To receive this support from the Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Trailblazer is a powerful validation of our team's work and the national importance of what we are building,” commented Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Brendan Clark.
“This funding allows us to deepen our partnership with Curtin University and dedicate full-time researchers to advancing our rare earth processing technology and accelerate our path to commercialization.”
Victory Metals also extended its gratitude to the Federal Government, citing the attendance of Resources Minister Madeleine King at the official opening of their pilot plant a few weeks ago.
The pilot plant delivered 7.1 percent total rare earth oxide as reported on June 17, an achievement that the company called a “defining processing milestone.”
As of August 2025, North Stanmore recorded a mineral resource of 320.6 million tonnes, with most of the resource classified in the indicated category.
Key metallurgical testwork inputs for a pre-feasibility study at North Stanmore were finalised in May, and the PFS remains scheduled in 2026.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
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Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
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