Usha Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral property option agreement with Ares Strategic Mining Inc. of Vancouver, British Columbia, whereby the Company has been granted the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in 140 mineral claims located in Jackpot Lake, Clark County, Nevada that indicates 40-year mine with an after-tax NPV8% of 1.5 billion, where sediments from ...

USHA:CA