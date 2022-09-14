Base MetalsInvesting News

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) (FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, announces that it has issued 745,033 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.302 per Share to Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (the "Vendor"), which price is based on the Company's 10-day VWAP

The issuance of the Shares to the Vendor represents the second payment required pursuant to the option agreement dated March 17, 2022, as amended, (the "OptionAgreement") entered into with the Vendor for the acquisition Jackpot Lake, located in Clark County, Nevada. The Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day. The Shares issued were fewer than the maximum of 937,500 Shares, being the cap included in the Option Agreement, as the Company's 10-day VWAP of $0.302 was above the 10-day VWAP at the time of signing the Option Agreement. The third payment will need to be made on or before March 17, 2023.

The Company intends on satisfying the $1,000,000 work commitment through the expenditures from its upcoming maiden drill program of which USHA is in the final stages of preparing. The Company will provide updates in the coming weeks as the project moves towards drill mobilization.

Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property

The Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property is located within Clark County, 35 kilometres northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada, and is comprised of 140 mineral claims that total 2,800 acres. The project is exploring a "playa" which appears to be within a closed basin that may contain potentially lithium-rich brines. The geologic model is similar to that of Albemarle's Silver Peak Nevada Lithium Mine which has operated continuously since 1966, where sediments from lithium‑rich surrounding source rocks accumulate and fill the deposit leading to a potential concentration of lithium brine due to successive evaporation and concentration events.

The Company has permitted 2,700 metres over 6 holes and intends on commencing its maiden drill program this fall with the goal of defining a 43-101 resource. USHA's current and ongoing program at Jackpot Lake is operated by Rangefront Mining Service, a local Nevada firm with personnel that specialize in the planning and execution of lithium brine exploration, including resource estimation.

The project is considered to be "drill-ready" based on the following work which has successfully delineated a 5 x 2 kilometre anomaly within a closed basin that suggests the presence of a highly concentrated brine:

  • 129 core samples collected by the USGS with an average lithium value of 175 ppm with a high of 550 ppm and spectrographic and atomic-absorption analyses of 135 stream sediment samples confirming the potential for lithium mineral deposits.
  • Gravitational surveying which has identified a closed basin, critical for ensuring brines remain within the basin without dilution from external water sources.
  • Geophysical modelling based upon gravitational and controlled source audio magnetotellurics/magnetotellurics (CSAMT/MT) surveys has provided evidence of highly concentrated brines which are relatively near the surface. The CSAMT survey results of the Jackpot Lake Project demonstrate a large consistent body of very low resistivity - consistent with highly concentrated brine behavior - throughout the property, predominantly above bedrock depths of 625 meters.
Usha Resources Ltd., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Topographic map of the Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project with MT survey results overlain. Resistivities of

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Seth Cude, P.G., RM, M.Sc., CASS, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality battery and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and consist of Jackpot Lake, a lithium project in Nevada; Nicobat, a nickel‑copper‑cobalt project in Ontario; and Lost Basin, a gold-copper project in Arizona. Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol USHAF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol JO0.

Usha Resources LTD.

"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director

For more information, please call Tyler Muir, Investor Relations, at 1-888-772-2452, email tmuir@usharesources.com, or visit www.usharesources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Usha Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716010/Usha-Resources-Announces-Issuance-of-Shares-for-Jackpot-Lake

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Usha ResourcesTSXV:USHABase Metals Investing
USHA:CA
Usha Resources Logo

Usha Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Receives Approval of Notice of Intent to Drill Jackpot Lake Nevada Lithium Brine Project

Usha Resources Receives Approval of Notice of Intent to Drill Jackpot Lake Nevada Lithium Brine Project

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) (FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has received a letter of approval under a "Notice of Intent" ("NOI") from the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for USHA's near term drill program at its Jackpot Lake lithium brine project. A US$45,985 bond has now been submitted to the BLM to cover reclamation of up to 1.27 acres of permitted disturbance

The NOI covers a 6-hole, 2,700-metre program with a maximum depth of approximately 600 metres and focuses on the most prospective lithium brine targets as defined by geophysical work, in addition to drill road access and site preparation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Initiates Expanded Exploration Program at Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project

Usha Resources Initiates Expanded Exploration Program at Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has begun exploration work at its Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project in Clark County, Nevada . The Company has contracted Rangefront Mining Services to provide geological services and now plans to increase the scope of its maiden drilling program.

The upcoming program is focused on sourcing a domestic supply of lithium in Nevada in line with President Biden's initiative:

"To help make electric vehicles work, we need also to increase the production of lithium-ion batteries and we need responsible and sustainable domestic sourcing of the critical materials used to make lithium-ion batteries such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite," infrastructure implementation coordinator and senior Biden adviser Mitch Landrieu told reporters on May 2, 2022 .

Program Highlights:
  • Rangefront Mining Services, a local Nevada firm, has been retained to provide geological services
  • Permitting process now underway following a successful site visit from USHA's technical team to review drill sites for the construction of access roads and drill pads in preparation for drilling
  • USHA has increased the anticipated scope of the drill program to 2,700 metres over 6 holes
  • Plans to commence drilling in late summer / early fall (pending permit approvals)
  • Drill program is fully financed as USHA has recently completed an oversubscribed private placement for gross proceeds of $2,895,401 ( https://bit.ly/3tOdqUu )

The Company is pleased to announce that a site visit has been completed at the Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine project and that permitting for its maiden drilling program is underway. The purpose of the visit was to assess the Site to review drill sites for the construction of access roads and drill pads in preparation for drilling.

Rangefront Mining Services (Rangefront), a local Nevada firm, has been selected to provide geological services for the design, execution, and management of exploration work at Jackpot Lake. Rangefront is a comprehensive geology and mining consulting firm with personnel that specialize in the planning and execution of lithium brine exploration, including resource estimation, as the Company works towards its goal of completing a 43-101 resource estimate by Q4 of 2022 ( https://bit.ly/3tD9ndz ).

Furthermore, based on its review and discussion with Rangefront and the successful completion of its oversubscribed private placement for gross proceeds of $2,895,401 , the Company has elected to increase the planned scope of its maiden drilling program from 900 metres over 3 holes to 2,700 metres over 6 holes to better define a 43-101 resource. Pending permit approvals, the Company anticipates commencing drilling in the late summer, early fall.

Deepak Varshney , CEO of Usha Resources stated: "USHA is very excited to have begun our journey at Jackpot Lake and capitalize on our geographical advantage on US soil and to partner with the team at Rangefront. We believe they are the right team to work with and their engagement will provide us with consistency and accessibility to a variety and depth of innovative approaches that will accelerate our goals. With a well-funded treasury, we anticipate the remainder of 2022 to be an extremely active year and we look forward to a busy and productive field season at Jackpot Lake as we also proceed with our other catalysts including the Nicobat Nickel spinout."

Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property

The Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property is located within Clark County , 35 kilometres northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada , and is comprised of 140 mineral claims that total 2,800 acres. The project is exploring a "playa" which appears to be within a closed basin that may contain potentially lithium-rich brines. The geologic model is similar to that of Albemarle's Silver Peak Nevada Lithium Mine which has operated continuously since 1966, where sediments from lithium‑rich surrounding source rocks accumulate and fill the deposit leading to a potential concentration of lithium brine due to successive evaporation and concentration events.

The project is considered to be "drill-ready" based on the following work which has successfully delineated a 5 x 2 kilometre anomaly within a closed basin that suggests the presence of a highly concentrated brine:

  • 129 core samples collected by the USGS with an average lithium value of 175 ppm with a high of 550 ppm and spectrographic and atomic-absorption analyses of 135 stream sediment samples confirming the potential for lithium mineral deposits.
  • Gravitational surveying which has identified a closed basin, critical for ensuring brines remain within the basin without dilution from external water sources.
  • Geophysical modelling based upon gravitational and controlled source audio magnetotellurics/magnetotellurics (CSAMT/MT) surveys has provided evidence of highly concentrated brines which are relatively near the surface. The CSAMT survey results of the Jackpot Lake Project demonstrate a large consistent body of very low resistivity – consistent with highly concentrated brine behavior – throughout the property, predominantly above bedrock depths of 625 meters.
Corporate Video

The Company is also pleased to premiere its corporate introduction video, which allows shareholders and the general public to meet Deepak Varshney , CEO of USHA, and learn about the Company and its project. The video can be accessed at the Company's homepage and at the following link: https://youtu.be/3rCA9SjUpps .

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson , P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality battery and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC , Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and consist of Jackpot Lake, a lithium project in Nevada ; Nicobat, a nickel‑copper‑cobalt project in Ontario ; and Lost Basin, a gold-copper project in Arizona . Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol USHAF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol JO0.

Usha Resources LTD.
"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director

For more information, please call Tyler Muir , Investor Relations, at 1-888-772-2452, email tmuir@usharesources.com , or visit www.usharesources.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Usha Resources logo (CNW Group/Usha Resources Ltd.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usha-resources-initiates-expanded-exploration-program-at-jackpot-lake-lithium-brine-project-301572695.html

SOURCE Usha Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/22/c1439.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Closes Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Totalling $2,895,401

Usha Resources Closes Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Totalling $2,895,401

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0) is pleased to report that, further to its previous news releases (see news releases dated April 4, 2022 May 16, 2022 and May 18, 2022 ) and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it has closed its final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") issuing an additional 4,512,007 units (each a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $1,353,602 . In total, USHA has raised gross proceeds of $2,895,401 in all four tranches.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Closes Second Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement at Premium to Market Price

Usha Resources Closes Second Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement at Premium to Market Price

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES

Increase and Extension Granted for Non-Brokered Private Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Announces Creation of Formation Metals Spinout through Signing of Arrangement Agreement

Usha Resources Announces Creation of Formation Metals Spinout through Signing of Arrangement Agreement

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF)(FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce unanimous Board of Director approval and support for its previously announced spin-out transaction (the "Spinout") and that the Company has now entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement") with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Formation Metals Corporation ("Formation Metals" or "FMC"), to transfer the Nicobat Nickel-Copper-Cobalt property to FMC

Under the terms of the Arrangement dated May 10, 2022, USHA shareholders will be issued one (1) share of FMC with respect to every five (5) shares of USHA owned on the share distribution record date (the "Share Distribution Record Date"), which will be predetermined by USHA's Board of Directors and announced by a news release -in advance. Holders of USHA options and warrants, who exercise their options and/or warrants before the Share Distribution Record Date, will also be entitled to receive one (1) share of FMC with respect to every five (5) shares of USHA.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Thunderstruck Resources Reports That Drilling Has Commenced at the Liwa Gold & Silver Project

Thunderstruck Resources Reports That Drilling Has Commenced at the Liwa Gold & Silver Project

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) ("Thunderstruck" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recent commencement of the 2022 drill program in Fiji.

"The drill is turning!" said Bryce Bradley, President and CEO. "Nearly five decades after the discovery of these gold-silver targets, they are finally being drilled. We are excited that the team has successfully mobilized to Liwa with a custom made drill fit for Fiji's unique terrain, and we'll be working hard to complete the program and get assays to market."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Wraps Up 2022 Muskwa Exploration Discusses Accomplishments for the Season

Fabled Wraps Up 2022 Muskwa Exploration Discusses Accomplishments for the Season

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the completion of the 2022 field exploration programs on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Delays Proposed Drilling Program at Eaglehead Copper Project

Copper Fox Delays Proposed Drilling Program at Eaglehead Copper Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. advises that it has suspended plans to complete its proposed 2,500m drilling program on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (16,492.62 ha) of the Lower Jurassic age (+-195Ma), Eaglehead stock.

Summary of Activities

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Reports New Mineralization at Macmillan Pass, Update for Mactung and Gayna River

Fireweed Reports New Mineralization at Macmillan Pass, Update for Mactung and Gayna River

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce a successful start to the 2022 drill program and an update on the exploration programs at their flagship Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, Yukon, Canada, as well as the newly acquired Mactung tungsten project straddling the Yukon and Northwest Territories border, and their recently staked Gayna River zinc-lead-gallium-germanium project in the Northwest Territories.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Property

Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Property

Prospecting and sampling confirm high-grade surface mineralization and identify new prospects

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to report the preliminary results from its ongoing exploration program at the Company's flagship Drayton-Black Lake project (the "Drayton-Black Lake Project") and provide an update on upcoming exploration activities. The Drayton-Black Lake Project is located in northwestern Ontario, approximately 20 km northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario, totaling approximately 15,257 Ha and lying near the northern margin of the Wabigoon Sub‐province within the Abrams‐Minnitaki Lake ("AML") Greenstone Belt (Fig. 1) along strike of and contiguous with Treasury Metals Inc.'s Goliath Gold-Silver Complex.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS RECAPS 2022 AND PROVIDES 2022 OUTLOOK

EMP METALS RECAPS 2022 AND PROVIDES 2022 OUTLOOK

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to provide an update to investors on its plans for 2022 and to recap its 2022 accomplishments to-date.

Key Accomplishments from 2022:
  • On the back of impressive concentration (up to 96.3 mg/l) and flow results from its first test well at its Mansur Permit Area, the Company acquired a second wellbore for lithium testing from Epping Energy Inc. (Epping) at its Tyan Permit Area.
  • Launched technical analysis to identify both primary exploration targets and potential additional wellbores for acquisition.
  • Stringent workup and due diligence process resulted in a high priority target location for a test well at the Company's Viewfield Permit Area.
  • Signed agreement with LI Extraction Technologies for testing lithium extraction using samples from Mansur and other wells.
  • Secured nearly 100% participation in warrant exercise, raising ~$2.5 million to continue aggressive exploration and development of the Company's lithium brine properties which span 212,633 acres (86,050 hectares).
  • Commenced re-entry of the Epping wellbore for testing.
  • Increasing EMP Metals' interest in subsidiary company Hub City Lithium Corp. (HCL) to 75% from 50.25% for the lithium brine properties joint venture
Key Objectives for 2022:
  • Lithium concentration results from the Epping test well
  • Acquire 2 newly identified high priority wellbores for testing at the Company's Mansur Permit Area.
  • Spud, case and conduct concentration and flow testing of the Company's first well at its Viewfield Permit Area.
  • Re-enter and flow test additional well at the Mansur Permit Area to provide sufficient resources information towards building a defendable Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).
  • Engage well-established and reliable third-party experts to complete PEA based on data collected from at least 2 test wells completed combined with extraction results from both/either LI Extraction Tech or another technology partner
  • Enter into a formal develop plan with a lithium extraction technology partner to develop a commercial processing facility.

"We have clear strategy and work plan designed to build upon the robust results from our Mansur Permit Area in order to accelerate completion of a PEA," said Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP.  "We anticipate being very active for the remainder of 2022 and firmly believe that exploration and development of our Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) amenable assets in mining and business friendly Saskatchewan allows for significant value generative opportunities for the Company and its stakeholders."  Mr. Gamley added, "Our confidence in the long-term outlook for developing the domestic lithium supply chain remains intact, most recently with agreements from two German automakers supporting significant potential for Canada's battery minerals sector. 1 EMP aims to play a key role in managing supply chain risks for lithium thereby facilitating the clean energy transition."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×