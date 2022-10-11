Base MetalsInvesting News

Usha Resources Ltd. Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) (FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce the finalized team for its near-term drill program at its Jackpot Lake lithium brine project (the "Project") in Nevada

  • Qualified Professional: Michael Rosko
  • Drilling Company: Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. ("Harris Exploration")

Michael Rosko is a professional geologist with over 30 years of experience, spending significant time assessing aquifer conditions in arid environments throughout the southwestern United States and South America. He has extensive experience with world-class lithium brine projects including Tier 1 projects such as Galaxy's Sal de Vida Deposit, Millennial Lithium's Pasto Grandes Deposit, and Lithium America Corp's Cauchari-Olaroz Deposit.

Harris Exploration has over 60 years of successful drill exploration experience spanning across the Americas, with particular expertise drilling in Nevada specifically for Clayton Valley-style lithium brines and in lithium brine testing.

Deepak Varshney, CEO of Usha Resources stated: "We are thrilled to partner with Michael Rosko and Harrison Exploration and bring a top-notch team together for Jackpot Lake drilling. Mike brings a wealth of experience with majors including resource estimation at top-tier projects for Millennial Lithium and Lithium Americas. We believe having a team member of his caliber will make a positive impact as we work towards our goal of defining a 43-101 maiden resource at Jackpot Lake. We are also very pleased to welcome and announce Harris Exploration as our drilling partners. Pat Harris has been drilling lithium brine and claystone exploration holes in the Clayton Valley for many years. They are a very well-regarded and experienced company. This is a special program and we have hired the very best there is."

Drilling at the Project is anticipated to begin in the coming weeks and will commence immediately following completion of Harris' current contract for the scheduled rig.

Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property

The Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property is located within Clark County, 35 kilometres northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada, and is comprised of 140 mineral claims that total 2,800 acres (approximately 11.3 km2). The project is exploring a "playa" which appears to be within a closed basin that may contain potentially lithium-rich brines. The geologic model is similar to that of Albemarle's Silver Peak Nevada Lithium Mine which has operated continuously since 1966, where sediments from lithium‑rich surrounding source rocks accumulate and fill the deposit leading to a potential concentration of lithium brine due to successive evaporation and concentration events.

The Company has permitted 2,700 metres over 6 holes and intends on commencing its maiden drill program this fall with the goal of defining a 43-101 resource. USHA's current and ongoing program at Jackpot Lake is operated by Rangefront Mining Service, a local Nevada firm with personnel that specialize in the planning and execution of lithium brine exploration, including resource estimation.

The project is considered to be "drill-ready" based on the following work which has successfully delineated a 5 x 2 kilometre anomaly within a closed basin that suggests the presence of a highly concentrated brine:

  • 129 core samples collected by the USGS with an average lithium value of 175 ppm with a high of 550 ppm and spectrographic and atomic-absorption analyses of 135 stream sediment samples confirming the potential for lithium mineral deposits.
  • Gravitational surveying which has identified a closed basin, critical for ensuring brines remain within the basin without dilution from external water sources.
  • Geophysical modelling based upon gravitational and controlled source audio magnetotellurics/magnetotellurics (CSAMT/MT) surveys has provided evidence of highly concentrated brines which are relatively near the surface. The CSAMT survey results of the Jackpot Lake Project demonstrate a large consistent body of very low resistivity - consistent with highly concentrated brine behavior - throughout the property, predominantly above bedrock depths of 625 meters.
Usha Resources Ltd., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Topographic map of the Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project with MT survey results overlain. Resistivities of

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Seth Cude, P.G., RM, M.Sc., CASS, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality battery and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and consist of Jackpot Lake, a lithium project in Nevada; Nicobat, a nickel‑copper‑cobalt project in Ontario; and Lost Basin, a gold-copper project in Arizona. Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol USHAF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol JO0.

Usha Resources LTD.

"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director

For more information, please call Tyler Muir, Investor Relations, at 1-888-772-2452, email tmuir@usharesources.com, or visit www.usharesources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Usha Resources Ltd.



Usha Resources Announces Issuance of Shares for Jackpot Lake

Usha Resources Announces Issuance of Shares for Jackpot Lake

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) (FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, announces that it has issued 745,033 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.302 per Share to Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (the "Vendor"), which price is based on the Company's 10-day VWAP

The issuance of the Shares to the Vendor represents the second payment required pursuant to the option agreement dated March 17, 2022, as amended, (the "OptionAgreement") entered into with the Vendor for the acquisition Jackpot Lake, located in Clark County, Nevada. The Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day. The Shares issued were fewer than the maximum of 937,500 Shares, being the cap included in the Option Agreement, as the Company's 10-day VWAP of $0.302 was above the 10-day VWAP at the time of signing the Option Agreement. The third payment will need to be made on or before March 17, 2023.

Usha Resources Receives Approval of Notice of Intent to Drill Jackpot Lake Nevada Lithium Brine Project

Usha Resources Receives Approval of Notice of Intent to Drill Jackpot Lake Nevada Lithium Brine Project

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) (FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has received a letter of approval under a "Notice of Intent" ("NOI") from the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for USHA's near term drill program at its Jackpot Lake lithium brine project. A US$45,985 bond has now been submitted to the BLM to cover reclamation of up to 1.27 acres of permitted disturbance

The NOI covers a 6-hole, 2,700-metre program with a maximum depth of approximately 600 metres and focuses on the most prospective lithium brine targets as defined by geophysical work, in addition to drill road access and site preparation.

Usha Resources Initiates Expanded Exploration Program at Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project

Usha Resources Initiates Expanded Exploration Program at Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has begun exploration work at its Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project in Clark County, Nevada . The Company has contracted Rangefront Mining Services to provide geological services and now plans to increase the scope of its maiden drilling program.

The upcoming program is focused on sourcing a domestic supply of lithium in Nevada in line with President Biden's initiative:

"To help make electric vehicles work, we need also to increase the production of lithium-ion batteries and we need responsible and sustainable domestic sourcing of the critical materials used to make lithium-ion batteries such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite," infrastructure implementation coordinator and senior Biden adviser Mitch Landrieu told reporters on May 2, 2022 .

Program Highlights:
  • Rangefront Mining Services, a local Nevada firm, has been retained to provide geological services
  • Permitting process now underway following a successful site visit from USHA's technical team to review drill sites for the construction of access roads and drill pads in preparation for drilling
  • USHA has increased the anticipated scope of the drill program to 2,700 metres over 6 holes
  • Plans to commence drilling in late summer / early fall (pending permit approvals)
  • Drill program is fully financed as USHA has recently completed an oversubscribed private placement for gross proceeds of $2,895,401 ( https://bit.ly/3tOdqUu )

The Company is pleased to announce that a site visit has been completed at the Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine project and that permitting for its maiden drilling program is underway. The purpose of the visit was to assess the Site to review drill sites for the construction of access roads and drill pads in preparation for drilling.

Rangefront Mining Services (Rangefront), a local Nevada firm, has been selected to provide geological services for the design, execution, and management of exploration work at Jackpot Lake. Rangefront is a comprehensive geology and mining consulting firm with personnel that specialize in the planning and execution of lithium brine exploration, including resource estimation, as the Company works towards its goal of completing a 43-101 resource estimate by Q4 of 2022 ( https://bit.ly/3tD9ndz ).

Furthermore, based on its review and discussion with Rangefront and the successful completion of its oversubscribed private placement for gross proceeds of $2,895,401 , the Company has elected to increase the planned scope of its maiden drilling program from 900 metres over 3 holes to 2,700 metres over 6 holes to better define a 43-101 resource. Pending permit approvals, the Company anticipates commencing drilling in the late summer, early fall.

Deepak Varshney , CEO of Usha Resources stated: "USHA is very excited to have begun our journey at Jackpot Lake and capitalize on our geographical advantage on US soil and to partner with the team at Rangefront. We believe they are the right team to work with and their engagement will provide us with consistency and accessibility to a variety and depth of innovative approaches that will accelerate our goals. With a well-funded treasury, we anticipate the remainder of 2022 to be an extremely active year and we look forward to a busy and productive field season at Jackpot Lake as we also proceed with our other catalysts including the Nicobat Nickel spinout."

Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property

The Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property is located within Clark County , 35 kilometres northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada , and is comprised of 140 mineral claims that total 2,800 acres. The project is exploring a "playa" which appears to be within a closed basin that may contain potentially lithium-rich brines. The geologic model is similar to that of Albemarle's Silver Peak Nevada Lithium Mine which has operated continuously since 1966, where sediments from lithium‑rich surrounding source rocks accumulate and fill the deposit leading to a potential concentration of lithium brine due to successive evaporation and concentration events.

The project is considered to be "drill-ready" based on the following work which has successfully delineated a 5 x 2 kilometre anomaly within a closed basin that suggests the presence of a highly concentrated brine:

  • 129 core samples collected by the USGS with an average lithium value of 175 ppm with a high of 550 ppm and spectrographic and atomic-absorption analyses of 135 stream sediment samples confirming the potential for lithium mineral deposits.
  • Gravitational surveying which has identified a closed basin, critical for ensuring brines remain within the basin without dilution from external water sources.
  • Geophysical modelling based upon gravitational and controlled source audio magnetotellurics/magnetotellurics (CSAMT/MT) surveys has provided evidence of highly concentrated brines which are relatively near the surface. The CSAMT survey results of the Jackpot Lake Project demonstrate a large consistent body of very low resistivity – consistent with highly concentrated brine behavior – throughout the property, predominantly above bedrock depths of 625 meters.
Corporate Video

The Company is also pleased to premiere its corporate introduction video, which allows shareholders and the general public to meet Deepak Varshney , CEO of USHA, and learn about the Company and its project. The video can be accessed at the Company's homepage and at the following link: https://youtu.be/3rCA9SjUpps .

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson , P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality battery and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC , Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and consist of Jackpot Lake, a lithium project in Nevada ; Nicobat, a nickel‑copper‑cobalt project in Ontario ; and Lost Basin, a gold-copper project in Arizona . Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol USHAF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol JO0.

Usha Resources LTD.
"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director

For more information, please call Tyler Muir , Investor Relations, at 1-888-772-2452, email tmuir@usharesources.com , or visit www.usharesources.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Usha Resources logo (CNW Group/Usha Resources Ltd.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usha-resources-initiates-expanded-exploration-program-at-jackpot-lake-lithium-brine-project-301572695.html

SOURCE Usha Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/22/c1439.html

Usha Resources Closes Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Totalling $2,895,401

Usha Resources Closes Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Totalling $2,895,401

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0) is pleased to report that, further to its previous news releases (see news releases dated April 4, 2022 May 16, 2022 and May 18, 2022 ) and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it has closed its final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") issuing an additional 4,512,007 units (each a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $1,353,602 . In total, USHA has raised gross proceeds of $2,895,401 in all four tranches.

Usha Resources Closes Second Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement at Premium to Market Price

Usha Resources Closes Second Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement at Premium to Market Price

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES

Increase and Extension Granted for Non-Brokered Private Placement

Victory Adds to Its Stingray Property Claims South of Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property

Victory Adds to Its Stingray Property Claims South of Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property

  • Victory has acquired and staked additional claims, adding to its Stingray property array in Quebec on ground adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals, (CSE-PMET) Corvette lithium discoveries
  • Expanding from 44 claims announced in July, Victory has now in total acquired, staked, and filed 49 non-contiguous claims in the highly prospective James Bay Lithium District
  • Victory's exploration team is actively pursuing additional property in the region and other promising Lithium areas in both Canada and the USA

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (FWB:VR61) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's has increased its land claim holdings in the James Bay Lithium District in Quebec, bringing the total claims acquired, staked, and filed to 49. The Company's Stingray Properties are non-contiguous to the south of Patriot Battery Metals (CSE:PMET) Corvette lithium property in Quebec

Victory's exploration team has dealt with technical issues with the Quebec mining registration system (GESTIM) and added to and relocated some if its claims to, expanding from 44 claims announced in July to a total of 49 claims. The array of Stingray Properties as per the map below indicate 4 non-contiguous holdings, south and adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property.

Power Nickel To Amend Technical Report

Power Nickel To Amend Technical Report

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) announces that, as a result of a review by the staff of the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify disclosures regarding its Technical Report on the Nisk Project previously filed on SEDAR on August 30, 2022

The Company's technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Nisk Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec" (the "Technical Report") does not comply with certain technical requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Products ("NI 43-101"). The Company's mineral resource estimates provided in the Technical Report do not comply with NI 43-101 and such mineral resource estimates, as disclosed in the Technical Report and Power Nickel's related news releases since July 19, 2022, may not be relied upon, until they are supported with a compliant report.

Pan Global Reports Multiple High-Grade Polymetallic Drill Intercepts at the Aguilas Project, Spain

Pan Global Reports Multiple High-Grade Polymetallic Drill Intercepts at the Aguilas Project, Spain

7.3% LEAD+ZINC AND 9.1 G/T SILVER OVER 5.25 METERS
37.6% LEAD+ZINC AND 6.8 G/T SILVER OVER 0.55 METERS

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to report results for ten new drill holes on the 25-kilometer long Zumajo faultbreccia zone and historical mine trend at the Company's 100%-owned Aguilas Project in the Cordoba Province, southern Spain.

BTV Presents Invest in Canada's North Featuring: Snowline Gold, North Arrow Minerals, Fireweed Metals, Gold Terra, & Strategic Metals

BTV Presents Invest in Canada's North Featuring: Snowline Gold, North Arrow Minerals, Fireweed Metals, Gold Terra, & Strategic Metals

On national TV Sat. October 8 & Sun. October 9, 2022 - BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE: SGD) (OTCQB: SNWGF) - With a seventeen-project portfolio and their flagship projects covering ~72,000 hectares in the prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin, Snowline tells BTV about being a first mover in the region.

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) - Orange is rare when it comes to diamonds, but this company is finding them in Canada's far north. BTV explores North Arrow's drill-ready and fully permitted projects looking to take advantage of today's diamond market.

Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ) (OTCQB: FWEDF) - Zinc and Tungsten are two critical minerals in high demand due to their essential usage in galvanizing and hardening steel. BTV learns of Fireweed's two sizable projects geared to help supply that need in a sustainable manner.

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV: YGT) (OTCQX: YGTFF) - The high-grade gold camp Gold Terra is in has produced 14 million ounces of gold in the past and Gold Terra has 1.2 million ounces and growing.

Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV: SMD) - BTV meets this large-scale project generator with interests in more than 120 properties, including stakes in an innovative company that's aiming to eliminate ~4% of worldwide CO2.

About BTV:

On air for 24 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV highlights emerging companies and investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Oct 8 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Oct 9 @ 5:30pm ET
Bell Express Vu - Saturday Oct 8 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Oct 9 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun Oct 16 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
To receive BTV news, click here to subscribe

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139701

Denarius Signs Option Agreement With Europa Metals to Develop the Toral Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Leon Province, Northern Spain

Denarius Signs Option Agreement With Europa Metals to Develop the Toral Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Leon Province, Northern Spain

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent for an option and joint-venture arrangement (the "Letter of Intent") with Europa Metals Ltd. ("Europa") (AIM: EUZ), pursuant to which Europa granted Denarius the right to acquire up to an 80% ownership interest in the Toral Zn-Pb-Ag Project (the "Toral Project"), Leon Province, Northern Spain in two stages (the "Proposed Transaction").

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Denarius, commented, " We are extremely pleased to have agreed the commercial parameters for this proposed farm-in transaction subject, inter alia, to definitive documentation which will enable Denarius to lead the development of this high-grade polymetallic project located in a well-mineralized historic mining area and proactive jurisdiction that also offers potential further exploration opportunities. The high-grade concentrates that could be produced at Toral in the future make this a unique opportunity for Denarius to seek to develop a high-quality base metal project in the heart of western Europe."

Pan Global Announces Webinar to Provide an Overview of Its Drill Program on Multiple New Copper Targets in the Escacena Project, Spain

Pan Global Announces Webinar to Provide an Overview of Its Drill Program on Multiple New Copper Targets in the Escacena Project, Spain

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a live Webinar on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 9 a.m. PST 12 p.m. EST. President and CEO, Tim Moody and CFO, Andrew Marshall will be available to answer questions following the presentation.

Pan Global Live Investor Webinar Details

