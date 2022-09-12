Base MetalsInvesting News

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) (FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has received a letter of approval under a "Notice of Intent" ("NOI") from the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for USHA's near term drill program at its Jackpot Lake lithium brine project. A US$45,985 bond has now been submitted to the BLM to cover reclamation of up to 1.27 acres of permitted disturbance

The NOI covers a 6-hole, 2,700-metre program with a maximum depth of approximately 600 metres and focuses on the most prospective lithium brine targets as defined by geophysical work, in addition to drill road access and site preparation.

USHA is in the final stages of preparing for the upcoming drill program and will provide updates in the coming weeks as the project moves towards drill mobilization.

Deepak Varshney, CEO of Usha Resources stated: "USHA is very excited to have begun our journey at Jackpot Lake and capitalize on our geographical advantage on US soil. We believe that this project is part of the journey we will need to take in North America to secure a domestic supply of lithium and commencing exploratory drilling is the next step in achieving our Company goal to become a top-tier North American lithium producer. With a well-funded treasury, we anticipate the remainder of 2022 to be an extremely active year and we look forward to a busy and productive field season at Jackpot Lake as we also proceed with our other catalysts including the Nicobat Nickel spinout."

Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property

The Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property is located within Clark County, 35 kilometres northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada, and is comprised of 140 mineral claims that total 2,800 acres. The project is exploring a "playa" which appears to be within a closed basin that may contain potentially lithium-rich brines. The geologic model is similar to that of Albemarle's Silver Peak Nevada Lithium Mine which has operated continuously since 1966, where sediments from lithium‑rich surrounding source rocks accumulate and fill the deposit leading to a potential concentration of lithium brine due to successive evaporation and concentration events.

The Company has permitted 2,700 metres over 6 holes and intends on commencing its maiden drill program this fall with the goal of defining a 43-101 resource. USHA's current and ongoing program at Jackpot Lake is operated by Rangefront Mining Service, a local Nevada firm with personnel that specialize in the planning and execution of lithium brine exploration, including resource estimation.

The project is considered to be "drill-ready" based on the following work which has successfully delineated a 5 x 2 kilometre anomaly within a closed basin that suggests the presence of a highly concentrated brine:

  • 129 core samples collected by the USGS with an average lithium value of 175 ppm with a high of 550 ppm and spectrographic and atomic-absorption analyses of 135 stream sediment samples confirming the potential for lithium mineral deposits.
  • Gravitational surveying which has identified a closed basin, critical for ensuring brines remain within the basin without dilution from external water sources.
  • Geophysical modelling based upon gravitational and controlled source audio magnetotellurics/magnetotellurics (CSAMT/MT) surveys has provided evidence of highly concentrated brines which are relatively near the surface. The CSAMT survey results of the Jackpot Lake Project demonstrate a large consistent body of very low resistivity - consistent with highly concentrated brine behavior - throughout the property, predominantly above bedrock depths of 625 meters.
Usha Resources Ltd., Saturday, September 10, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Topographic map of the Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project with MT survey results overlain. Resistivities of

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Seth Cude, P.G., RM, M.Sc., CASS, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality battery and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and consist of Jackpot Lake, a lithium project in Nevada; Nicobat, a nickel‑copper‑cobalt project in Ontario; and Lost Basin, a gold-copper project in Arizona. Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol USHAF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol JO0.

Usha Resources LTD.

"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director

For more information, please call Tyler Muir, Investor Relations, at 1-888-772-2452, email tmuir@usharesources.com, or visit www.usharesources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Usha Resources Initiates Expanded Exploration Program at Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project

Usha Resources Initiates Expanded Exploration Program at Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has begun exploration work at its Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project in Clark County, Nevada . The Company has contracted Rangefront Mining Services to provide geological services and now plans to increase the scope of its maiden drilling program.

The upcoming program is focused on sourcing a domestic supply of lithium in Nevada in line with President Biden's initiative:

"To help make electric vehicles work, we need also to increase the production of lithium-ion batteries and we need responsible and sustainable domestic sourcing of the critical materials used to make lithium-ion batteries such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite," infrastructure implementation coordinator and senior Biden adviser Mitch Landrieu told reporters on May 2, 2022 .

Program Highlights:
  • Rangefront Mining Services, a local Nevada firm, has been retained to provide geological services
  • Permitting process now underway following a successful site visit from USHA's technical team to review drill sites for the construction of access roads and drill pads in preparation for drilling
  • USHA has increased the anticipated scope of the drill program to 2,700 metres over 6 holes
  • Plans to commence drilling in late summer / early fall (pending permit approvals)
  • Drill program is fully financed as USHA has recently completed an oversubscribed private placement for gross proceeds of $2,895,401 ( https://bit.ly/3tOdqUu )

The Company is pleased to announce that a site visit has been completed at the Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine project and that permitting for its maiden drilling program is underway. The purpose of the visit was to assess the Site to review drill sites for the construction of access roads and drill pads in preparation for drilling.

Rangefront Mining Services (Rangefront), a local Nevada firm, has been selected to provide geological services for the design, execution, and management of exploration work at Jackpot Lake. Rangefront is a comprehensive geology and mining consulting firm with personnel that specialize in the planning and execution of lithium brine exploration, including resource estimation, as the Company works towards its goal of completing a 43-101 resource estimate by Q4 of 2022 ( https://bit.ly/3tD9ndz ).

Furthermore, based on its review and discussion with Rangefront and the successful completion of its oversubscribed private placement for gross proceeds of $2,895,401 , the Company has elected to increase the planned scope of its maiden drilling program from 900 metres over 3 holes to 2,700 metres over 6 holes to better define a 43-101 resource. Pending permit approvals, the Company anticipates commencing drilling in the late summer, early fall.

Deepak Varshney , CEO of Usha Resources stated: "USHA is very excited to have begun our journey at Jackpot Lake and capitalize on our geographical advantage on US soil and to partner with the team at Rangefront. We believe they are the right team to work with and their engagement will provide us with consistency and accessibility to a variety and depth of innovative approaches that will accelerate our goals. With a well-funded treasury, we anticipate the remainder of 2022 to be an extremely active year and we look forward to a busy and productive field season at Jackpot Lake as we also proceed with our other catalysts including the Nicobat Nickel spinout."

Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property

The Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property is located within Clark County , 35 kilometres northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada , and is comprised of 140 mineral claims that total 2,800 acres. The project is exploring a "playa" which appears to be within a closed basin that may contain potentially lithium-rich brines. The geologic model is similar to that of Albemarle's Silver Peak Nevada Lithium Mine which has operated continuously since 1966, where sediments from lithium‑rich surrounding source rocks accumulate and fill the deposit leading to a potential concentration of lithium brine due to successive evaporation and concentration events.

The project is considered to be "drill-ready" based on the following work which has successfully delineated a 5 x 2 kilometre anomaly within a closed basin that suggests the presence of a highly concentrated brine:

  • 129 core samples collected by the USGS with an average lithium value of 175 ppm with a high of 550 ppm and spectrographic and atomic-absorption analyses of 135 stream sediment samples confirming the potential for lithium mineral deposits.
  • Gravitational surveying which has identified a closed basin, critical for ensuring brines remain within the basin without dilution from external water sources.
  • Geophysical modelling based upon gravitational and controlled source audio magnetotellurics/magnetotellurics (CSAMT/MT) surveys has provided evidence of highly concentrated brines which are relatively near the surface. The CSAMT survey results of the Jackpot Lake Project demonstrate a large consistent body of very low resistivity – consistent with highly concentrated brine behavior – throughout the property, predominantly above bedrock depths of 625 meters.
Corporate Video

The Company is also pleased to premiere its corporate introduction video, which allows shareholders and the general public to meet Deepak Varshney , CEO of USHA, and learn about the Company and its project. The video can be accessed at the Company's homepage and at the following link: https://youtu.be/3rCA9SjUpps .

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson , P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality battery and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC , Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and consist of Jackpot Lake, a lithium project in Nevada ; Nicobat, a nickel‑copper‑cobalt project in Ontario ; and Lost Basin, a gold-copper project in Arizona . Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol USHAF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol JO0.

Usha Resources LTD.
"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director

For more information, please call Tyler Muir , Investor Relations, at 1-888-772-2452, email tmuir@usharesources.com , or visit www.usharesources.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Usha Resources Closes Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Totalling $2,895,401

Usha Resources Closes Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Totalling $2,895,401

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0) is pleased to report that, further to its previous news releases (see news releases dated April 4, 2022 May 16, 2022 and May 18, 2022 ) and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it has closed its final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") issuing an additional 4,512,007 units (each a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $1,353,602 . In total, USHA has raised gross proceeds of $2,895,401 in all four tranches.

Usha Resources Closes Second Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement at Premium to Market Price

Usha Resources Closes Second Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement at Premium to Market Price

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES

Increase and Extension Granted for Non-Brokered Private Placement

Usha Resources Announces Creation of Formation Metals Spinout through Signing of Arrangement Agreement

Usha Resources Announces Creation of Formation Metals Spinout through Signing of Arrangement Agreement

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF)(FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce unanimous Board of Director approval and support for its previously announced spin-out transaction (the "Spinout") and that the Company has now entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement") with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Formation Metals Corporation ("Formation Metals" or "FMC"), to transfer the Nicobat Nickel-Copper-Cobalt property to FMC

Under the terms of the Arrangement dated May 10, 2022, USHA shareholders will be issued one (1) share of FMC with respect to every five (5) shares of USHA owned on the share distribution record date (the "Share Distribution Record Date"), which will be predetermined by USHA's Board of Directors and announced by a news release -in advance. Holders of USHA options and warrants, who exercise their options and/or warrants before the Share Distribution Record Date, will also be entitled to receive one (1) share of FMC with respect to every five (5) shares of USHA.

Usha Resources Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as FSE:JO0

Usha Resources Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as FSE:JO0

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) (FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "JO0" with ISIN CA91734F1080 and WKN A3DK8K

"With the recent acquisition of the Jackpot Lake Lithium Project, three planned drill programs and mounting investor interest in our Nicobat Nickel Project spin out, it makes sense to broaden USHA's visibility and connect with a larger, global community of potential European institutional and retail investors," commented Deepak Varshney, CEO of Usha Resources. "Anytime we can make it easier and help facilitate investment in the Company by the European investment community. we'll take action so that all shareholders benefit."

C3 Metals Intersects 309.0 Metres at 0.44% Copper and 0.33 g/t Gold in First Assays from Bellas Gate Project, Jamaica

C3 Metals Intersects 309.0 Metres at 0.44% Copper and 0.33 g/t Gold in First Assays from Bellas Gate Project, Jamaica

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has intersected 309 metres at 0.44% Cu and 0.33 gt Au beginning 15 metres down hole. This result is from 330 metres of a 703 metre drill hole at the Company's 100% owned Bellas Gate Project in Jamaica. Two additional holes have been completed at the Epidote Ridge target (assays pending) within Bellas Gate. The total program is anticipated to be 5,000 metres. Bellas Gate, as well as C3 Metals' other projects in Jamaica, sit within the highly prospective Crawle River-Rio Minho Fault Porphyry and Epithermal District ("CRF District").

C3 Metals Intersects 2.79% Copper and 0.59 g/t Gold over 21 Metres, Extending Jasperoide Project, Peru

C3 Metals Intersects 2.79% Copper and 0.59 g/t Gold over 21 Metres, Extending Jasperoide Project, Peru

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further outstanding results from its Phase 2 drilling program at the Jasperoide copper-gold skarnporphyry project in Peru. The recently completed Phase 2 drill program comprising a total 6,811m in 20 drill holes has delineated a near surface, high-grade oxide copper-gold deposit at the Montaña de Cobre Zone ("MCZ") and tested copper-sulphide mineralization at the nearby Cresta Verde Zone ("CVZ").

Phase 2 Drilling Program Highlights:

Xander Resources Provides Exploration Update

Xander Resources Provides Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 8, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to provide an exploration update at its Timmins Nickel Project located near Timmins, Ontario.

Emerita Announces Drill Results and Increases Number of Drills to 10 Rigs at the Iberia Belt West Project

Emerita Announces Drill Results and Increases Number of Drills to 10 Rigs at the Iberia Belt West Project

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce that it continues to accelerate drilling at its wholly owned Iberia Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). Presently there are 9 drills on the La Romanera deposit delineation and 1 rig continues to drill at Infanta. Assay results have been received from drill holes at the La Romanera deposit (3 drill holes) and the La Infanta deposit (2 drill holes) reported below. To date, 23 drill holes have been completed on the La Romanera deposit which is the main focus of the IBW program.

Copper Fox Announces Plans to Commence Phase I Activities at Van Dyke Copper Project

Copper Fox Announces Plans to Commence Phase I Activities at Van Dyke Copper Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ('Copper Fox' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to announce the results of an early-stage Biological Evaluation ("BE") of certain parts of the Van Dyke project prepared by WestLand Engineering & Environmental Services, Tucson, Arizona.

Van Dyke is an in-situ copper recovery ('ISCR') project, located in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Arizona, USA. In early 2021, a Preliminary Economic Assessment, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, (click here for the News Release) indicated an after tax Net Present Value of US$644.7 million and Internal Rate of Return of 43.4%. The PEA recommended that the project should be advanced to the Preliminary Feasibility Stage and concluded that the project has the potential to become a mid-tier copper mine producing in the order of 85 million pounds (approximately 39kt) of copper per year.

World Copper Confirms Insider Participation in Non-Brokered Private Placement

World Copper Confirms Insider Participation in Non-Brokered Private Placement

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that, pursuant to their news releases dated June 29, 2022, July 21, 2022 and August 31, 2022, the Company reports that in connection with the first tranche closing of the private placement on July 21, 2022, Hendrik van Alphen, Director and Chairman participated as to 666,667 units. This transaction constituted a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements under MI 61- 101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization."

