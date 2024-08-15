Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Artificial Intelligence

Ur-Energy to Present at August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Ur-Energy (URG) is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation

Event: Q3 Investor Summit
Date: August 20th, 2024
Presentation Time: 3:00 pm ET
Location:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3062/51139

  • The theme is 50 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

  • Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

  • Live Q & A

  • Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

Contact:
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: Ur-Energy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Gladiator Resources Limited

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling program currently being undertaken at the Mkuju, located in South-west Tanzania.

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium periodic symbol.

Alligator Energy Makes Uranium Discovery During First Drill Program at Big Lake Project

Explorer Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) announced on Tuesday (August 13) that an initial drill program at its South Australia-based Big Lake uranium project has yielded a new discovery.

“This is the first significant greenfields discovery of uranium in South Australia since the Samphire Uranium Project in 2007 by the company UraniumSA,” said CEO Greg Hall in the firm's announcement. "The thickness extent of mineralisation layers ranging up to 20m in these discovery holes is impressive for this style of mineralisation."

He added that while estimated grades are on the lower side, Alligator is encouraged to see two intersections with grade thicknesses close to the economic cut off used at the company's Samphire project.

Keep reading...Show less
Moab Minerals (ASX:MOM)

Moab Minerals: Advancing a Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets in Tanzania


Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining

Assignment and Extension of $750,000 Short Term Funding Agreement

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) advises that the short term $750,000 funding agreement announced on 19 April 2024 has been assigned and extended for a further four months.

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium ore.

Uranium Energy Restarts Production at Wyoming-based Christensen Ranch

Uranium Energy (UEC) (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) announced the restart of uranium production at its Christensen Ranch in-situ recovery (ISR) operations in Wyoming, US, on Tuesday (August 13).

Production began on August 6 at Mine Unit 10, a previously operated unit. According to the company, uranium concentrations are meeting initial expectations and are expected to increase in the weeks ahead.

The first shipment of yellowcake from the site is anticipated later this year, and is set to coincide with the company’s second fiscal quarter, which will wrap up on January 31, 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Alligator Energy Limited

Significant New Uranium Discovery at Big Lake Uranium Project, South Australia

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX: AGE, ‘Alligator’ or ‘the Company’) is very pleased to advise that its inaugural drilling program at the Big Lake Uranium Project (Big Lake), South Australia has resulted in a significant new uranium discovery.

Keep reading...Show less

Curzon Offtake Restructure and Placement Completed

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Drilling Intersects Massive Sulphides at Evelyn

Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results - Q2 2024 Interim Financial Statements

×