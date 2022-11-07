Energy Investing News

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American: URG) (TSX: URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy"), today announced that Ur-Energy Inc.'s CEO, Mr. John Cash, will be attending the 4th Quarter Investor Summit in New York on November 14-15, 2022. During his presentation, Mr. Cash will be discussing Ur-Energy's two low cost flagship uranium projects in Wyoming and the pathway to ramping up production. Mr. Cash will also discuss nuclear's growing global role in decarbonization and recent legislation to promote the industry,

Event:Q4 Investor Summit
Date: November 14th, 2022
Presentation:November 14th at 9:30 A.M. ET
Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019
Webcast:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_I2bCxerTR5C-tYFHGba6gQ

About Ur-Energy Inc.

Ur-Energy Inc. is a well cashed uranium focused exploration and development company in Wyoming. Its low cost Lost Creek in situ uranium mine has been in production since 2013 and can be ramped back up to full production in about six months. The companies' next planned mine is Shirley Basin which has all required major permits necessary for construction and operation. Shirley Basin can be built and ramped to full production in about 18 months at a cost of about $30M. Ur-Energy recently signed a long-term sales contract and is currently working to layer in additional contracts that will support a decision to ramp up production.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO & President
866-981-4588, ext. 303
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com
www.ur-energy.com

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place in-person and virtually, featuring 50+ companies and over 300 investors comprised of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

