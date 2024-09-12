Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aura Energy

Updated Production Target Improves Economics at Tiris Uranium Project

Aura Energy Limited (ASX: AEE, AIM: AURA) (“Aura” or “the Company”) is pleased to present the updated production target improves economics at Tiris Uranium Project.

KEY POINTS:

  • The February 2024 Front End Engineering Design (“FEED”)1 study production target and economics has been updated using the recently expanded 91.3Mlbs U3O8 Mineral Resource2 at the Tiris Uranium Project in Mauritania
  • Production Target Update increased the total Project U3O8 life of mine production by 44% to 43.5Mlbs U3O8 and extended the mine life from 17 years to 25 years
  • Project economics have also significantly improved:
  • NPV8% of US$499 million (A$734 million) an increase of 29%
  • IRR of 39% post tax and payback only 2.25 years
  • Life of Mine post tax cash flows of US$1,509 million an increase of 42%

Aura’s Managing Director and CEO, Andrew Grove commented:

"The updated economics from the Production Target Update clearly show the very significant value inherent at Tiris as Aura Energy rapidly progress towards the funding and development of the Project. The US$4.5 million drilling program undertaken earlier this year not only delivered a 55% increase In Mineral Resources3 but has also demonstrated over US$100 million of additional Project NPV, now standing at US$499 million. It is our strong belief that there is still very significant potential to continue to add to the Mineral Resource and Reserve inventory around Tiris East and across the whole northern Mauritanian region, within the 13,000km2 of tenements that Aura has under application4.

With the current large scale of the Mineral Resource Estimate inventory and future resource growth potential, the prospect for significant increase in the uranium production rate from Tiris once in production is very real and we are working on assessing, analysing and shortly presenting the results from the work currently being undertaken.

The updated Production Target study has not only increased the mine life and significantly improved the project economics but has simplified and de-risked the early mining sequence and brought forward some uranium production by 21% in the first year, and by 9% over the first five years compared to the FEED study5. These improved metrics will further support the funding process which is currently underway with indicative offers due this quarter.

The Company is rapidly working towards achieving the Final Investment Decision by the end of the current quarter with many activities underway including water drilling, engagement with EPCM contractors and operational readiness preparations. And we look forward to providing further updates on progress.”

Key highlights and outcomes of the updated Production Target:

The update to the production target for the FEED study5 has allowed revenue to be moved forward in the mining schedule and also increased the overall life of mine.

  • Robust base case project financial economics demonstrated by post-tax NPV8 of US$499M (A$734M) with IRR of 39%, and a 2.25-year payback at realised uranium price of US$80/lb U3O8
  • At uranium prices of US$100/lb U3O8 the economics increase to post-tax NPV8 of US$779M (A$1,145M) with IRR of 55%
  • Initial mine life increased from 17 years to 25 years, producing an average 1.8Mlbspa U3O8 from the 2.0Mlbspa U3O8 capacity process plant
  • Life of Mine (“LOM”) uranium production increased from 30.1Mlbs U3O8 to 43.5Mlbs U3O8
  • 93% Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources in mining schedule during the first four years, LOM Inferred material totals 33% mostly beyond ten years in the mining schedule
  • The open pit mining is a simple, low-risk, shallow, free digging operation without the need for crushing and grinding
  • Beneficiation delivers a high-grade leach feed averaging 2,217ppm U3O8 increasing from 1,997ppm U3O8 (over first 5 years) and overall remains approximately the same at 1,752ppm U3O8 from 1,743ppm U3O8 (LOM) at a very low average cost of US$9.16/lb U3O8
  • AISC has increased to US$35.7/lb U3O8, an escalation of 3% on the 2024 FEED estimate5, largely due to a minor increase in waste to ore strip ratio from 0.7 to 0.8 waste to ore tonnes
  • CAPEX of US$230M, was not re-evaluated in this update and remained unchanged from the FEED study7
  • Uranium production planned within 18 months of Final Investment Decision
  • Modular design provides opportunities for further capital efficient expansion and scalability
  • The construction and operation of the Tiris Uranium Project will deliver significant and ongoing benefits to the people of Mauritania

Modular design provides opportunities for further capital efficient expansion and scalability

The update to the Production Target based on the successful exploration drilling program to update the Mineral Resource Estimate6 confirms the value in continued growth of the Tiris Project. The modular circuit design shown in Figure 1 allows flexibility in production scheduling and potential for rapid and simple expansion of production capacity.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aura Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AEE:AU
A$1.48M Capital Raising: Entitlement Offer Launched

A$1.48M Capital Raising: Entitlement Offer Launched

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN, AuKing) is pleased to advise that it has launched a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to existing shareholders to raise up to a maximum A$1.48M to fund ongoing exploration activities across the Company’s portfolio of exploration projects.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

GTI Energy Limited (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that a total of 66 mud rotary drill holes have now been completed at its 100% owned Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project (Lo Herma), located in Wyoming’s prolific Powder River Basin (Figures 1 & 2). GTI has now completed 13,405m (43,980 ft) of drilling at Lo Herma this summer representing ~87% of the planned 76-hole program.

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining


Keep reading...Show less

Global Demand for Uranium Remains Robust While Becoming a Pivotal Commodity in Today's Market

FN Media Group News Commentary - Uranium markets are seen to be significantly growing by most experts, for years to come. One such expert, Statista, said : "In line with the rise of nuclear energy since the 1950's, uranium has become a pivotal commodity. This is especially true for countries that are highly dependent on nuclear energy to fulfill their domestic energy needs. Kazakhstan is the largest single producer of uranium in the world by a significant margin. Other top uranium producers include Canada, Namibia, and Australia. The world's largest uranium producing mine is Cigar Lake in Canada.  The leading consumers of uranium worldwide are the countries with the highest share of nuclear energy: the United States, China, and France. The U.S. used nearly 18,050 metric tons of uranium in 2022. That was more than twice as much as France, which ranked third. Although there are global tendencies towards alternative energies, the worldwide nuclear energy consumption has remained consistent over the past decade. This suggests that uranium will likely continue to be an important commodity for decades to come. And another industry watcher Sprott added : "Geopolitical tensions and supply uncertainties persist, influencing uranium supply dynamics. Despite these challenges, global demand remains robust, driven by nuclear reactor restarts and new builds, supporting a sustained bullish outlook for uranium."   Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD), Mustang Energy Corp . (CSE: MEC), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE), CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCQX: CVVUF) (TSX-V: CVV), FISSION URANIUM CORP. (OTCQX: FCUUF) (TSX: FCU).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Acquisition of Grand Codroy Uranium Project in Newfoundland, Canada

Acquisition of Grand Codroy Uranium Project in Newfoundland, Canada

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) is pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of a 100% interest in the Grand Codroy uranium exploration project in Newfoundland, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

Cameco Named to TSX30 for 2024

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has been named #14 on the TSX30 2024, an annual ranking of the top performing stocks by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

Cameco's dividend-adjusted share price performance is up 186% and the company has seen a 210% increase in market capitalization over the past three years.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×