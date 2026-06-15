Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
|
Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun. 15, 2026 08:50AM PST
The partnership pairs Ucore’s proprietary RapidSX separation technology with Sumitomo’s global logistics infrastructure.
sh99 / Adobe Stock
Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV:UCU,OTCQX:UURAF) has signed a strategic cooperation framework with Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (OTC Pink:SSUMF,TSE:8053) to source raw and refined materials in furtherance of its efforts to construct an allied supply network independent of Chinese processing dominance.
Under the agreement signed June 10, the companies will jointly source rare earth feedstock for Ucore’s planned Strategic Metals Complex (SMC) in Louisiana.
The initiative focuses specifically on middle and heavy rare earth elements required for high-performance magnets and advanced manufacturing applications. Sumitomo (SCOA) will act as the distribution partner for designated separated rare earth products targeting specific industrial segments in Japan and other allied markets.
Additionally, the two companies intend to formally join as project partners under Ucore’s previously announced Global Partnership Initiative with the Canadian government.
The deal builds on a series of agreements Ucore has secured over the past year to build out an integrated domestic network.
In March, Ucore signed a memorandum of understanding with Vulcan Elements to supply neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) and dysprosium oxides to Vulcan’s manufacturing footprint in North Carolina.
That arrangement establishes a direct "mine-to-magnet" pipeline within the US for commercial and defense applications, slated to begin with initial samples this year before shifting to full commercial supply in 2027.
Vulcan is also currently scaling its capacity toward 10,000 metric tons annually supported by a US$1.4 billion partnership with the US government.
To feed these processing pipelines, Ucore has also moved to secure raw material inputs from outside of China.
The company previously signed a non-binding, 10-year letter of intent with Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) for an offtake arrangement tied to the Tanbreez rare earths project in Southern Greenland. Deliveries are scheduled to begin as early as 2027.
Ucore is currently executing an US$18.4 million Phase 2 award from the US Department of Defense to finance its commercial-scale RapidSX separation system at the Louisiana facility.
The company recently claimed the top overall ranking on the OTCQX Best 50 list for 2026.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
INN Article Notification
Latest News
Outlook Reports world
Featured Rare Earth Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.