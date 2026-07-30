OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 5 & 6

OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 5 & 6

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference to be held August 5th - 6th.

The two-day event will feature live presentations from executives representing innovative OTCQB-listed companies across the mining, technology, healthcare, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. Each presentation will conclude with a live Q&A session, providing investors with the opportunity to engage directly with company management.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

Investors are encouraged to pre-register and complete the online system check in advance to ensure seamless participation and receive conference updates. Attendance is complimentary, including access to live company presentations and the ability to schedule one-on-one meetings with participating management teams.

Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings: here

"Now in its eighth year, the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference has evolved into a key venue for discovering emerging public companies and the trends shaping their growth," said Greg Young, Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "It delivers a unique opportunity for investors to engage with management teams and better understand the vision and catalysts driving future value."

August 5th

Presentation Time (ET) Presenting Company Tickers
11:00 AM ET Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (OTCQB: NPMMF | TSXV: NTH)
12:00 PM ET Pecoy Copper Corp. (OTCQB: PCUUF | TSXV: PCU)
12:30 PM ET Tocvan Ventures Corp. (OTCQB: TCVNF | CSE: TOC)
1:00 PM ET Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCQB: LBSR)


August 6th

Presentation Time (ET) Presenting Company Tickers
9:00 AM ET Sparc Technologies Limited (OTCQB: SPTCF | ASX: SPN)
9:30 AM ET MDJM Ltd. (OTCQB: UOKAF)
10:00 AM ET Connecting Excellence Group Plc (OTCQB: XCELF | AQSE: XCE)
10:30 AM ET HyTerra Ltd. (OTCQB: HYTLF | ASX: HYT)
11:00 AM ET Bold Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB: BVLDF | TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF)
11:30 AM ET Green Bridge Metals Corporation (OTCQB: GBMCF | CSE: GRBM)
12:00 PM ET Thunder Gold Corp. (OTCQB: TGOLF | TSXV: TGOL)
12:30 PM ET SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: SCTLF | TSXV: SCAI)
1:00 PM ET Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ)
1:30 PM ET Valor Gold Corp. (OTCQB: VLGDF | TSX: VGC)
2:30 PM ET Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC)
3:00 PM ET LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. (OTCQB: VLTLF | TSXV: LIB)
3:30 PM ET Avanti Gold Corp. (OTCQB: AVTGF | CSE: AGC)
4:00 PM ET Cematrix Corp. (OTCQB: CTXXF | TSX: CEMX)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com 


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