How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Wealth Minerals Charges Up 64 Percent

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Cygnus Metals

CYG:CC

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

Download the PDF here.

GTR:AU
GTI Energy
GTI Energy (ASX:GTR)

GTI Energy


Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Rigs Secured For Wyoming Uranium Drilling & Utah Fieldwork Completed

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that 2 mud rotary drill rigs have been secured for its planned drilling campaign at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Great Divide basin (Figure 1). As previously advised, GTI is on track to commence drilling during December. This maiden drill program is designed to confirm the grade and tenor of uranium mineralisation that was previously identified by Kerr McGee in the 1970’s & 80’s and to ultimately support definition of an economic uranium resource.

Figure 1. Thor Project Uranium Drilling Location Map, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming USA

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

Uranium Stocks Sink as DeepSeek Sparks AI Data Center Energy Concerns

The uranium sector took a hit on Monday (January 27) as investors responded to broader concerns stemming from the emergence of DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ), a leading uranium producer, saw its shares fall by as much as 14 percent that day before closing 15.04 percent lower at C$68.26 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Its decline followed a widespread selloff across the uranium sector, with peers Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE,ASX:NXG) also experiencing double-digit losses.

Fabi Lara, uranium periodic symbol.

Fabi Lara: Uranium Thesis is Back, How to Play "Massive" Disconnect

Fabi Lara of the Next Big Rush shared her latest thoughts on uranium, saying she sees a "massive disconnect" between sector fundamentals and the performance of uranium equities.

"I think where we are in the cycle is that the excitement has died off ... and put the thesis back into play," she explained to the Investing News Network in an interview.

"Contracts are being signed at higher prices every single month, but the retail investor hasn't caught on. So I think that people who haven't gotten into the thesis, or are looking to come back to the thesis — I think this is a wonderful opportunity," she added.

Production Resumes at JV Inkai

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) was informed by our partner, National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC (Kazatomprom), and Joint Venture Inkai LLP (JV Inkai) that the Inkai operation has resumed production.

Cameco and Kazatomprom are now working with JV Inkai to determine the impact of the production suspension on the operation's 2025 production plans.

Production Resumes at JV Inkai

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) was informed by our partner, National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC (Kazatomprom), and Joint Venture Inkai LLP (JV Inkai) that the Inkai operation has resumed production.

Cameco and Kazatomprom are now working with JV Inkai to determine the impact of the production suspension on the operation's 2025 production plans.

Koba Resources Shares Phase 1 Uranium Drill Results from Mount John Prospect

Exploration company Koba Resources (ASX:KOB) has shared results from Phase 1 drilling at the Mount John prospect, located at its flagship South Australia-based Yarramba uranium project.

In a Thursday (January 23) press release, the company said it has intersected "significant mineralisation," and believes it has confirmed the potential to make discoveries at Yarramba.

Notable results from the 11 hole program include:

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Australia Investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

copper investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Precious Metals Investing

Aurum hits 150 g/t gold at Boundiali, Cote d'Ivoire

Base Metals Investing

December 2024 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

oil and gas investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Energy Investing

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

