High copper grades and new soil anomalies at Evelyn

High copper grades and new soil anomalies at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced High copper grades and new soil anomalies at Evelyn

Download the PDF here.

ANX:AU
Anax Metals Limited
Anax Metals Limited

Anax Metals Limited


Producing construction materials from Whim Creek waste rock

Producing construction materials from Whim Creek waste rock

Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced Producing construction materials from Whim Creek waste rock

Download the PDF here.

Anax Metals Limited

Assay results confirm high-grade intersections at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced Assay results confirm high-grade intersections at Evelyn

Download the PDF here.

Nuvau Minerals Starts Trading on TSXV Under Symbol NMC

Nuvau Minerals Starts Trading on TSXV Under Symbol NMC

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV:NMC) ("Nuvau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading today. Nuvau is aiming to re-establish the Matagami mining district as the next critical minerals producer

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone for Nuvau," said Peter van Alphen, the Company's President and CEO. "As a public company, we will enter 2025 focused on the completion of our earn-in agreement with Glencore, for the 100% ownership of the Matagami mining camp, through the continued exploration of this highly-prospective property. We will also continue to work toward the eventual production restart, initially from the Bracemac McLeod mine and then the Caber complex. We are grateful to all our shareholders who have supported us to date and look forward to sharing our continued progress with you."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cloncurry Project Update

Cloncurry Project Update

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Project Update

Download the PDF here.

Dore Copper Announces Shareholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement with Cygnus Metals

Dore Copper Announces Shareholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement with Cygnus Metals

Doré Copper Mining Corp. (" Doré Copper ") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce that, at the special meeting (the " Meeting ") of shareholders of Doré Copper (" Doré Copper Shareholders ") held earlier today, Doré Copper Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of approving the special resolution (the " Arrangement Resolution ") authorizing the previously announced plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") ( news release October 15, 2024 ) whereby Cygnus Metals Limited (" Cygnus "), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1505901 B.C. Ltd., will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Doré Copper (the " Doré Copper Shares ") and, in exchange, Doré Copper Shareholders will receive 1.8297 ordinary shares in the capital of Cygnus (the " Cygnus Shares ") for each Doré Copper Share held.

Doré Copper would like to thank its shareholders for their overwhelming support of the combination of Cygnus and Doré Copper to create a Québec-focused critical minerals explorer and developer with high-grade copper and lithium resources.

At the Meeting, the Arrangement Resolution was approved by (i) approximately 100% of the votes cast by Doré Copper Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote, and (ii) approximately 100% of the votes cast by the minority Doré Copper Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote, which excluded the votes cast in respect of the Doré Copper Shares beneficially owned, or over which control or direction is exercised, by Mario Stifano, Ernest Mast and Ocean Partners Holdings Limited, as determined in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions . A total of 121,067,401 Doré Copper Shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 71.50% of the issued and outstanding Doré Copper Shares as of the record date of November 13, 2024.

Assuming that all remaining approvals are obtained and all other remaining conditions precedent to the completion of the Arrangement are satisfied or waived, Doré Copper anticipates that the Arrangement will be completed on or about December 31, 2024. Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to, among other things, satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the completion of the Arrangement, including the final approval of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the approval for listing of the Cygnus Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). The hearing for the final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to approve the Arrangement is scheduled to take place on December 19, 2024.

Further details regarding the Arrangement are set out in the management information circular of Doré Copper dated November 13, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) under Doré Copper's issuer profile.

About Doré Copper Mining Corp.

Doré Copper Mining Corp. aims to be the next copper producer in Québec with an initial production target of +50 million pounds of copper equivalent annually by implementing a hub-and-spoke operation model with multiple high-grade copper-gold assets feeding its centralized Copper Rand mill 1 . Doré Copper has delivered its PEA in May 2022 and is proceeding with a feasibility study. Doré Copper has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Doré/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has historically produced 1.6 billion pounds of copper and 4.4 million ounces of gold. 2 The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometer radius of Doré Copper's Copper Rand Mill.

For further information about Doré Copper, please contact:

Ernest Mast Laurie Gaborit
President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (416) 792-2229 Phone: (416) 219-2049
Email: ernest.mast@dorecopper.com Email: laurie.gaborit@dorecopper.com

Visit: www.dorecopper.com
Facebook: Doré Copper Mining
LinkedIn: Doré Copper Mining Corp.
Twitter: @DoreCopper
Instagram: @DoreCopperMining

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the proposed Arrangement and the terms thereof, the completion of the Arrangement, including, receipt of all necessary court and regulatory approvals and timing thereof, the listing of the Cygnus Shares on the TSXV, and the plans, operations and prospects of Doré Copper and its properties are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain approvals in respect of the Arrangement and to consummate the Arrangement, the ability to obtain approvals for the listing of the Cygnus Shares on the TSXV, integration risks, actual results of current and future exploration activities, benefit of certain technology usage, the ability of prior successes and track record to determine future results, changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of metals, uninsured risks, risks relating to estimated costs, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required regulatory approvals, health emergencies, pandemics and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Doré Copper with securities regulators. Although Doré Copper has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Doré Copper disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay Presents Corporate Update

Aston Bay Presents Corporate Update

Epworth Project:

  • Assays received from 376 rock grab samples and 39 lake sediment samples

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Latest drill results upgrade Murga - clarification

Latest drill results upgrade Murga - clarification

Rimfire Pacific Mining (RIM:AU) has announced Latest drill results upgrade Murga - clarification

Download the PDF here.

Latest scandium results upgrade Murga Exploration Target

Latest scandium results upgrade Murga Exploration Target

Rimfire Pacific Mining (RIM:AU) has announced Latest scandium results upgrade Murga Exploration Target

Download the PDF here.

Anax Metals Limited
Cardiex Completes Placement Ahead of CONNEQT US Launch

CG1 Achieves 40% ownership & Mechanical Completion of Plant

Altech - Third Offtake Heads of Agreement for Cerenergy® Gridpacks

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

×