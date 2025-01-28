Scaled Up Column Testwork Confirms Bioleaching Technology

HIGHLIGHTS
34m @ 2.5 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold equivalent ("AuEq."), including 12m @ 3.5 g/t AuEq. from 323m downhole in OEDD-104.
Anax Metals is an ASX-listed exploration company looking to develop its copper assets in the Pilbara Region of Australia. It has important joint ventures and partnerships that can facilitate the execution of a strategic processing hub to offer a compelling investor value proposition.
Anax Metals (ASX:ANX) is a project developer that is on track to begin producing copper and zinc concentrates from its flagship Whim Creek project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project is 80 percent owned by Anax, with JV partner Develop Global (Develop) owning the remaining 20 percent. The Whim Creek DFS (and leaching study) have demonstrated the opportunity for an eight-year mining operation producing copper concentrates, cathodes and valuable byproducts. The operation will generate $410 million in cash flow and deliver an NPV of $270 million with a development capex of $71 million.
The company believes its growth potential lies both in expanding the mineral resources across the project’s four deposits and a consolidation strategy that includes a processing hub with a concentrator and heap leach at Whim Creek. Benefits from the consolidation include delivering economies of scale with processing flexibility to treat ores from regional orebodies. The permitted infrastructure is ideally located and suited to becoming the Pilbara-processing hub.,
Anax Metals and Develop have commenced a scoping study to evaluate the potential for treating high-grade oxide/transitional ores from Develop’s wholly owned Sulphur Springs project on the Whim Creek heap.
During the second quarter of 2024, Anax Metals and GreenTech Metals announced they had signed a non-binding and non-exclusive memorandum of understanding to assess the potential to treat mined material from GreenTech’s base metal assets, with a focus on the open-pittable Whundo deposit.
Anax Metals also signed a non-binding and non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV) to jointly assess the potential for processing the copper content of Artemis’ open-pittable Greater Carlow resource at the fully-permitted Whim Creek Processing hub. Anax and Artemis also agree to evaluate the potential for Artemis to explore for gold mineralisation on the Anax project tenure.
Whim Creek Pit
Since acquiring the project in 2020, Anax Metals has increased its contained metal resource inventory by over 57 percent. At the end of the second quarter of 2024, Anax Metals signed a contract with drilling company Topdrill for up to 1,700 metres of diamond drilling. Diamond drill rigs have been mobilized at site with the primary goal of testing the down-plunge extensions of the high-grade copper zones at the Evelyn deposit. Previous drilling intersected 13 m @ 4.46 percent copper, 3.10 percent zinc, 45 g/t silver and 1.61 g/t gold from 204 m. Evelyn remains open down plunge with lots of expansion potential.
Production – Concentrator and Heap Leach
Since completing the definitive feasibility study in 2023, Anax has promoted Whim Creek as a regional processing hub, with potential for an expanded production capacity in excess of 20 kt copper equivalent. Highlights of the technical report include FCF generation of $410 million over an eight-year mine life. Processing would be predominantly through the planned concentrator. Heap leaching is anticipated to begin in the second year of production.
A processing hub with sorting, concentrator and heap leach facilities
The company believes the project will also provide a processing solution for surrounding projects located within trucking distance of Anax’s processing facility. Longer term, Anax plans to establish a Pilbara Base Metal Alliance to facilitate collaboration with other base metal projects in the region.
The project exploration tenure is located in the highly prospective Archean granite-greenstones of the Pilbara region, encompassing the width of the Whim Creek Greenstone Belt. Near mine extensions to known copper-zinc-lead VMS resources remain underexplored with potential at Mons Cupri South for the discovery of a new intact Mons Cupri-sized deposit. VMS-style alteration and mineralisation have been intersected over 1km. The two satellite deposits at Salt Creek and Evelyn have excellent down plunge and strike potential for blind massive sulphide shoots and drilling is under way at Evelyn.
A barrister and solicitor with significant legal and international corporate experience, Phillip Jackson specialises in commercial and contract law, mining and energy law and corporate governance. He has been a director and chairman of a number of ASX and AIM listed minerals companies.
Geoff Laing is a chemical engineer with 30 years in mining and project development. He has been involved in the exploration and junior mining sector for the last 15 years, taking on corporate and advisory roles. He was a key player in Exco Resources’ divestment of a substantial copper asset for $175 million to Xstrata Copper, and as managing director, he delivered the successful takeover of the company by WH Sol Pattinson.
Peter Cordin is a civil engineer with over 45 years' global experience in mining and exploration, both at operational and senior management levels. He has direct experience in the construction and management of diamond and gold operations in Australia, Fenno-Scandinavia and Indonesia.
Phil Warren is a chartered accountant with over 25 years’ experience in board governance, corporate advisory and capital raising advice. Warren has spent a number of years working overseas for major international investment banks. He is currently a non-executive director of ASX listed companies, including Family Zone Cyber Safety, Narryer Metals, Killi Resource and Rent.com.au. He was a founding director of Cassini Resources, which was subsequently acquired by Oz Minerals.
Jenine Owen joined Anax in 2020, where she is responsible for corporate risk management, financial management and financial reporting. She is a chartered accountant with extensive finance and commercial experience, including several CFO roles in ASX listed entities. Having started her career with Deloitte (Zimbabwe) in the external assurance division, she moved to London in 1999 where she held various finance and governance roles before settling in Australia in 2008. Prior to joining Anax, Owen was CFO at Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI).
29m @ 1.2 g/t AuEq., including 14m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq. from 82m downhole in OEDD-103.
Drilling continues to demonstrate excellent continuity over significant width and gold tenor at BBM.
With the success of drilling results, the Company has increased the drill program at BBM from 3000m to 7000m.
Drilling at Charger is progressing to plan, with drilling at Empire to follow suit.
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the first two diamond drill holes completed as part of an expanded drill campaign targeting the BBM zone at the Odienné Project in Côte d'Ivoire. The drill program, which began in November 2024, is ongoing, with five holes remaining in the extended campaign. These initial holes were drilled within the previously reported central mineralized zone, where the Company is tightening drill spacing to a 100m grid (refer to drill plan and sections).
"We are excited to report additional excellent results from the BBM target, confirming the robust nature of mineralization at BBM. We are seeing a remarkable consistency in width and grade in this drilling, consistent with those previously reported in the core zone at BBM. These results underscore the potential of this zone.
We are also pleased to announce that the expanded step-out diamond drilling is near completion at BBM. This drilling is focused on expanding the 600m core zone along strike to the southeast and northwest where we believe there is potential to expand the size of BBM. The success of this program has led to an extension beyond the initial 3000m plan, with over 5400m now completed in 19 holes, with 4 holes to be drilled. The deployment of two diamond drill rigs has enabled us to not only advance BBM but also commence drilling at the Charger target. We are also bringing the Empire target back into the exploration pipeline as part of this program. In addition to these diamond drilling advancements, we are actively progressing with the IP geophysics program, with RC drilling set to commence in the coming weeks. This increased level of activity is expected to deliver a steady stream of results to the market throughout this quarter and beyond," Commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.
View Video of CEO Andrew Chubb Discussing Results
The Company has expanded the BBM program, completing 5404m of drilling across 19 holes and one re-entry hole. Initial drilling focused on testing continuity within the core of the BBM zone, tightening drill spacing to a 100m grid. Beyond this, drilling has targeted extensions to the defined 600m panel to both the northwest and southeast. Additionally, drilling has commenced at the Charger target, with an initial 1000m planned to validate the new geological fold model, which suggests that broad, high-grade intercepts are concentrated within fold hinges, providing an opportunity to rapidly assess the volume potential of this target.
Drill collar locations and full table of significant intercepts for the program are provided in Table 1 and Table 2 below.
Table 1: BBM Drilling Collar Cable - (from this program)
|HOLE ID
|EASTING
|NORTHING
|RL_M
|AZIM_TRUE
|DIP
|EOH_M
|Comments
|OEDD0103
|655899
|1048090
|450
|35.00
|-55.00
|197.43
|Not DGPS
|OEDD0104
|655737
|1048029
|450
|35.00
|-55.00
|452.3
|Not DGPS
Table 2: Significant Intercepts - (from this program)
|Hole
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Width
(m)
|Au
(g/t)
|Cu
(%)
|Ag
(g/t)
|Mo
(ppm)
|AuEq. (80%)
|Comp. Trigger (g/t)
|OEDD0103
|82
|111
|29
|1.1
|0.17
|0.6
|191
|1.2
|0.5
|including
|93
|107
|14
|1.7
|0.25
|0.9
|312
|1.8
|1.0
|and
|99
|101
|2
|3.6
|0.33
|1.5
|103
|3.3
|2.0
|and
|106
|107
|1
|3.7
|0.34
|1.2
|425
|3.5
|2.0
|OEDD0104
|312
|319
|7
|1.6
|0.13
|0.7
|261
|1.5
|0.5
|Including
|317
|319
|2
|4.0
|0.20
|1.0
|614
|3.7
|2.0
|OEDD0104
|323
|357
|34
|1.9
|0.64
|2.9
|416
|2.5
|0.5
|Including
|326
|338
|12
|2.8
|0.84
|3.8
|704
|3.5
|2.0
|and
|351
|354
|3
|3.2
|0.58
|5.3
|196
|3.3
|2.0
About Awalé Resources
Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is focused on the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,489 km2 across seven permits. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited ("Newmont").
Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.
The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.
Quality Control and Assurance
Analytical work for geochemistry samples is being carried out at the independent ALS Laboratories in Ghana and Ireland, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by ALS from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Ireland where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.
Mineralized Interval Calculations
Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the BBM target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.2 g/t trigger and include up to 5 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 0.5 g/t, 1 g/t, and 2 g/t trigger values, with up to 3 metres of internal waste. Table 1 contains a list of all BBM holes reported in this release. True widths are estimated to be 70% of the downhole widths.
Au Equivalent Calculations
Au Equivalent is calculated using the following parameters in USD: Au - 1910/Oz (Troy), Cu 3.80/lb, Mo 40,000/Tonne, and Ag 23.40/Oz (Troy). The Formula AuEq = Au (g/t) + ((Cu (ppm) * 0.00014) + (Mo (ppm) * 0.00065) + (Ag (g/t)*0.01225)). An 80% metallurgical recovery is assumed for all metals, as the specific recovery rates for individual metals are unclear, and assuming different recoveries would be premature at this stage.
Abbreviations Used in this Release
|Ag
|Silver
|Au
|Gold
|AuEq.
|Gold Equivalent
|Cu
|Copper
|Cu Eq.
|Copper Equivalent
|g/t
|Grams per tonne
|km
|Kilometres
|m
|Metres
|ppm
|Parts per million
Qualified Person
The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.
AWALÉ Resources Limited
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Andrew Chubb"
Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Andrew Chubb, CEO
(+356) 99139117
a.chubb@awaleresources.com
Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development
+1 (416) 471-5463
a.keshishian@awaleresources.com
The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding, the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont JV, works on other properties, planned drilling, commencement of operations. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238800
-
Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") refers to its announcement titled "Cygnus increases highly prospective, under-explored ground position by 50%" released to ASX on 9 January 2025 ("First Announcement") and its announcement titled "Cygnus' first drill hole returns up to 9.1% Cu outside Resource" released to ASX on 23 January 2025 ("Second Announcement").
Clarifications regarding First Announcement
In discussions with the Company subsequent to the release of the First Announcement, the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") has requested the below:
The Company wishes to provide further information on these assumptions and the metallurgical test work previously completed by Doré Copper Mining Corp ("Doré"), but emphasises that the clarification does not affect the Foreign Mineral Resource Estimate or the Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") figures as set out in Appendix A of the First Announcement and as first disclosed by the Company on 15 October 2024.
Note 6 of Appendix A on page 6 of the First Announcement is replaced with the following ("First Clarification"):
"Metal equivalents for the foreign estimate have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,350/oz. Copper equivalent was calculated based on the formula CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.77258). Metallurgical recovery factors have been applied to the copper equivalents calculation, with copper metallurgical recovery assumed at 95% and gold metallurgical recovery assumed at 85% based upon historical production at the Chibougamau Processing Facility and more recent metallurgical test work. It is the Company's view that all elements in the copper equivalent calculations have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold."
The Company confirms that the Foreign Mineral Resource Estimate and metal equivalents calculation do not contain any other metals, including silver. In fact, the inclusion of silver represents a further opportunity for the Company and will be reviewed in future work.
Other than the First Clarification above, there are no changes to the First Announcement.
In support of the First Clarification, attached to this announcement are the results of metallurgical test work previously completed by Doré.
Clarifications regarding Second Announcement
In discussions with the Company subsequent to the release of the Second Announcement, the ASX has requested that the Company provide further information regarding two of the three electromagnetic ("EM") plates referred to in Figures 1 and 2 of the Second Announcement in accordance with ASX Listing Rules 5.6 and 5.7.
The Company wishes to note that the two additional untested EM plates to the south of the new EM plate referred to in the Second Announcement were identified from geophysics programs conducted by previous owners of the Chibougamau Project and provides the additional information set out in the Appendix to this clarification announcement ("Second Clarification").
A fixed loop EM ("FLEM") survey was conducted in 2007 by Crone Geophysics for Novawest Resources. Results from this survey, which Southern Geoscience Consultants ("SGC") has reprocessed for Cygnus, highlighted a conductor to the south of the Corner Bay deposit. A downhole EM ("DHEM") survey was conducted by Doré in 2021 on drillhole CB-21-93. The survey, which SGC has reprocessed for Cygnus, highlighted a further conductor to the south of the Corner Bay deposit.
Other than the Second Clarification, there are no changes to the Second Announcement.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Cygnus.
| David Southam
Managing Director
T: +61 8 6118 1627
E: info@cygnusmetals.com
| Ernest Mast
President & Managing Director
T: +1 647 921 0501
E: info@cygnusmetals.com
| Media:
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
+61 8 9388 1474
About Cygnus Metals
Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5, TSXV: CYG) is a diversified critical minerals exploration and development company with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. The Company is dedicated to advancing its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec with an aggressive exploration program to drive resource growth and develop a hub-and-spoke operation model with its centralised processing facility. In addition, Cygnus has quality lithium assets with significant exploration upside in the world-class James Bay district in Quebec, and REE and base metal projects in Western Australia. The Cygnus team has a proven track record of turning exploration success into production enterprises and creating shareholder value.
Qualified Persons and Compliance Statements
The scientific and technical information relating to metal equivalents in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ms Laurence Huss, the Quebec In-Country Manager of Cygnus, a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Company first announced the foreign estimate of mineralisation for the Chibougamau Project on 15 October 2024. The Company confirms that the supporting information included in the announcement of 15 October 2024 continues to apply other than in respect of the Clarification, and (notwithstanding the Clarification) has not materially changed.
Cygnus confirms that (notwithstanding the Clarification) it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Cygnus confirms that it is not in possession of any new information or data that materially impacts on the reliability of the estimates or Cygnus' ability to verify the foreign estimates as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
The scientific and technical information relating to exploration results in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr Louis Beaupre, the Quebec Exploration Manager of Cygnus, a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Exploration Results disclosed in this announcement are based on and fairly represent information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr Beaupre. Mr Beaupre holds options in Cygnus. Mr Beaupre is a member of the Ordre des ingenieurs du Quebec (P Eng), a Registered Overseas Professional Organisation as defined in the ASX Listing Rules, and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which has been undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Beaupre consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which they appear.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Appendix – Second Clarification
Section 1 (Sampling Techniques and Data) and Section 2 (Reporting of Exploration Results) of Appendix C (2012 JORC Table 1) of the Second Announcement are deleted and replaced as follows:
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
| Sampling techniques
|Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
|Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
| Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
In cases where ‘industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
|Drilling techniques
|Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
|Drill sample recovery
| Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
| Logging
|Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
|Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
|The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
| If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
| Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
|For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
|Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
| Verification of sampling and assaying
|The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
|The use of twinned holes.
|Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
|Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
| Location of data points
|Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
|Specification of the grid system used.
|Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
| Data spacing and distribution
|Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
| Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
|Whether sample compositing has been applied.
| Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
| If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
|Sample security
|The measures taken to ensure sample security.
|Audits or reviews
|The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
|Criteria
|JORC Code Explanation
|Commentary
| Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
|The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
|Exploration done by other parties
|Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
|Geology
|Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
|Drill hole Information
| A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:
| Data aggregation methods
|In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
|Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
|The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
| These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg ‘down hole length, true width not known').
|Diagrams
|Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
|Balanced reporting
|Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
|Other substantive exploration data
|Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
|Further work
| The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
Image 1 below shows DHEM loop on CB-24-100
Image 2 below shows DHEM loop on CB-21-93 (red outline illustrates the EM loop and white line the location of drillhole CB-21-93)
Image 3 below illustrating loop and planned survey lines from 2007 FLEM (blues lines illustrate the planned survey lines for the anomaly outlined in the announcement)
Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada
Flotation copper recoveries of
up to 98.2% at Corner Bay
Metallurgical test work conducted at the Chibougamau Project indicates a high-quality clean concentrate with low impurities from the Corner Bay flagship asset
HIGHLIGHTS:
1 The Mineral Resource Estimate at the Chibougamau Project is a foreign estimate prepared in accordance with CIM Standards. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimate as a mineral resource in accordance with the JORC Code, and it is uncertain whether further evaluation and exploration will result in an estimate reportable under the JORC Code.
|Cygnus Executive Chairman, David Southam said: "The results demonstrate the viability of the project as we continue along our dual track exploration and development pathway with high recoveries and a clean high grade concentrate".
Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive flotation test results at its flagship Corner Bay deposit within the Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec, Canada.
The results have been released in connection with a response to a query from ASX concerning the basis on which Cygnus announced metal equivalent grades in an announcement dated 9 January 2025, which referred to its NI 43-101 compliant Foreign Mineral Resource Estimate for the Chibougamau Project ("Announcement"). The results of the metallurgical test program contained in this announcement have been considered by the Company in informing the metallurgical recovery rates contained in the Announcement and subsequent clarification announcement dated 28 January 2025. When Cygnus first disclosed the acquisition of Doré Copper Mining Corp on 15 October 2024, it did not consider that the metallurgical test-work was a material exploration result. Following queries from ASX, the Company has considered that the metallurgical test work contained in this announcement is information that is necessary to support the assumptions made about metal recoveries in Cygnus' copper equivalent statement in the Announcement.
This metallurgical test program conducted by Doré Copper Mining Corp. in 2023 was part of work designed to support ongoing study work at the Chibougamau Project.
The results demonstrate copper recoveries of 98.2% and 96.8% from a representative composite sample and high-quality copper concentrate grades results of 27.0% and 29.6%.
These results were previously released by Doré Copper Mining Corporation on October 30, 2023.
Latest Metallurgical Test Work Program Summary
Base Metallurgical Laboratories in Kamloops, British Columbia was commissioned to complete Corner Bay metallurgical development and locked cycle flotation testing in support of ongoing study work.
A total of 34 diamond drill core were used to create a spatially diverse composite sample that intersected copper mineralized zones within the Corner Bay Foreign Mineral Resource Estimate. The core material selected represented different rock types: semi and massive sulphides, quartz veins, diorite dyke, and fresh and altered anorthosite (refer to Figures 1 and 2 in Appendix C). The drill core was sampled by cutting a quarter split NQ core. The longer pieces of quarter split core were further manually broken down into 1 to 3 inches length to simulate a crushed product. The composite sample weighted 202 kg and graded 2.20% Cu and included an 18% external mining dilution from the hanging wall and foot wall of the mineralized interval.
The composite sample was then processed through the Steinert ore sorter and mixed with 26% of the unsorted underflow by-passed mineralized material to represent an overall sorted pre-concentrate mineralized material product (refer to Figure 4 in Appendix C). The composite resulted in a 123 kilogram sample with a grade of 3.31% Cu.
The resulting composite sample was evaluated through lock cycle tests to determine the flotation metallurgical performance (refer to Figure 4 in Appendix C). The sample was prepared to a nominal grind size of 140 microns K80 in the rougher testing and then processed through a regrind size of approximately 37 microns K80 in the cleaner tests.
The sample responded consistently throughout the test work with excellent performance to conventional flotation processing methods and reagents. Two locked cycle tests were completed with varying retention times to determine the concentrate grade versus recovery. The tests resulted in concentrate grades of 27.0% Cu and 29.6% Cu and recoveries 98.2% and 96.8%, respectively (refer to Table 1 below).
Minimal amounts of deleterious elements (e.g. arsenic, antimony, bismuth, cadmium etc.) were present in the concentrate, indicative of the "clean" nature of the concentrate (refer to Table 2 below). These results showed the highly commercial quality of the concentrate in terms of salability and payment terms of smelters.
|Composite / Test
|Lock cycle test feed
|Concentrate
|Recovery
|CBSP (sorted mineralized material)
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Cu %
|Au %
|Ag %
|Lock Cycle Test 1
|3.31
|0.30
|9
|27
|1.82
|68
|98.2
|72.1
|86.4
|Lock Cycle Test 2
|3.28
|0.55
|10
|29.6
|3.24
|72
|96.8
|62.6
|76.9
Table 1. Corner Bay Metallurgical Test Work Results
|Composite / Test
|Impurity Elements (ppm)
| CBSP (sorted
mineralized material)
| Arsenic
(As)
| Antimony
(Sb)
| Bismuth
(Bi)
| Cadmium
(Cd)
| Lead
(Pb)
| Mercury
(Hg)
| Zinc
(Zn)
|Lock Cycle Test 1
|22
|3
|4
|10
|102
|1
|735
|Lock Cycle Test 2
|10
|3
|3
|10
|88
|1
|777
Table 2. Corner Bay Impurity Element Content of Copper Concentrate
Other Metallurgical Test work
Other metallurgical recovery figures from the Company's Chibougamau Project deposits are the following:
|Chibougamau Project Deposit
|Recovery Cu %
|Recovery Au %
|Metallurgical Testing / Processing
|Devlin 1
|95.5
|72.5
| 1. 2021 flotation/locked cycle tests at SGS Canada Inc. mineral processing facility in Quebec City, Quebec. Composite sample from 3 HQ drill cores. 2
2. 2022 ore sorting test program at Corem mineral processing facility in Quebec City, Quebec. Composite sample from 4 HQ drill cores. 3
|Cedar Bay
|91
|87
|Production data prior to 1987. 4
|Joe Mann
|94.6
|83.6
|Production data from 2005-2007, prior to closure of mine.
Notes:
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Cygnus.
| David Southam
Executive Chair
T: +61 8 6118 1627
E: info@cygnusmetals.com
| Ernest Mast
President & Managing Director
T: +1 647 921 0501
E: info@cygnusmetals.com
| Media:
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
T: +61 8 9388 1474
About Cygnus Metals
Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5, TSXV: CYG) is a diversified critical minerals exploration and development company with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. The Company is dedicated to advancing its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec with an aggressive exploration program to drive resource growth and develop a hub-and-spoke operation model with its centralised processing facility. In addition, Cygnus has quality lithium assets with significant exploration upside in the world-class James Bay district in Quebec, and REE and base metal projects in Western Australia. The Cygnus team has a proven track record of turning exploration success into production enterprises and creating shareholder value.
Forward Looking Statements
This document contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" which are based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of Cygnus believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as ‘expects', ‘anticipates', ‘plans', ‘believes', ‘estimates', ‘seeks', ‘intends', ‘targets', ‘projects', ‘forecasts', or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as ‘may', ‘will', ‘should', ‘would' and ‘could'. Although Cygnus and its management believe that the assumptions and expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cygnus to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual results of current or future exploration, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, changes in laws, regulations and practices, the geopolitical, economic, permitting and legal climate that Cygnus operates in, as well as those factors disclosed in Cygnus' publicly filed documents. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information, and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information or rely on this document as a recommendation or forecast by Cygnus. Cygnus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
End Notes
Competent Persons, Qualified Persons and Compliance Statements
The Exploration Results, scientific and technical information, including metallurgical test results, contained in this news release is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr Ernest Mast, the Managing Director and President of Cygnus, a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr Mast holds shares and options in Cygnus. Mr Mast is a member of Ordre des ingenieurs du Quebec (P Eng), a Registered Overseas Professional Organisation as defined in the ASX Listing Rules, and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which has been undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". The qualified person has provided his consent to be named in this announcement and consents to the form and context in which the scientific and technical information, including metallurgical test results has been presented in this market announcement.
The Company first announced the foreign estimate of mineralisation for the Chibougamau Project on 15 October 2024. The Company confirms that the supporting information included in the announcement of 15 October 2024 continues to apply and has not materially changed, notwithstanding the clarification announcement released by Cygnus on 28 January 2025 ("Clarification"). Cygnus confirms that (notwithstanding the Clarification) it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Cygnus confirms that its is not in possession of any new information or data that materially impacts on the reliability of the estimates or Cygnus' ability to verify the foreign estimates as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Metal equivalents for the foreign estimate have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,350/oz, copper equivalents calculated based on the formula CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + (Au (g/t) x 0.77258). Metallurgical recovery factors have been applied to the copper equivalents calculations, with copper metallurgical recovery assumed at 95% and gold metallurgical recovery assumed at 85% based upon historical production at the Chibougamau Processing Facility, and the metallurgical results contained in this announcement. It is the Company's view that all elements in the copper equivalent calculations have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
APPENDIX A – Drill Hole Location and Sampling Intervals for the Significant Intersections and for the Metallurgical Test Work
Coordinates given in UTM NAD83 (Zone 18).
Corner Bay Metallurgical Test Work
A total of 34 diamond drill core were used for the Corner Bay composite sample. The table shows the sampling interval for each hole collected for the composite sample (sample type: Metallurgy) and the significant intersection obtained through assaying the sample (sample type: Assay). N/A means Not Applicable and na means Not Assayed.
|Hole ID
|X
|Y
|Z
|Azi
|Dip
|Depth (m)
|Sample Type
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Cu %
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Mo (ppm)
|CB-18-03
|554555
|5510226
|380
|121.1
|-71.6
|912.0
|Metallurgy
|849.5
|854.6
|5.1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|850.0
|854.15
|4.15
|4.29
|0.13
|14.6
|na
|CB-18-05
|544550
|5510181
|380
|125.5
|-75.9
|1,092.0
|Metallurgy
|1,022.3
|1,030.3
|8.0
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|1,023.0
|1029.6
|6.55
|4.11
|0.14
|8.8
|na
|CB-18-06
|554555
|5510181
|380
|125.9
|-74.9
|987.0
|Metallurgy
|948.2
|963.2
|15.0
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|949.5
|961.8
|12.3
|2.33
|0.12
|5.5
|na
|CB-18-07
|554555
|5510181
|380
|126.2
|-72.8
|897.7
|Metallurgy
|851.6
|867.9
|16.2
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|853.1
|866.4
|13.3
|3.45
|0.29
|12.1
|na
|CB-19-11
|554556
|5510227
|380
|97
|-60
|1011.0
|Metallurgy
|757.1
|759.2
|2.1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|781.2
|781.7
|0.5
|6.16
|0.43
|30.0
|na
|CB-20-13
|554259
|5510036
|383
|97
|-56
|945.0
|Metallurgy
|862.4
|863.2
|0.7
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|862.5
|863.1
|0.6
|1.89
|0.10
|4.0
|na
|Metallurgy
|907.1
|910.4
|3.3
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|907.4
|910.1
|2.7
|1.40
|0.05
|7.3
|na
|CB-20-15
|554236
|5509858
|382
|77
|-66
|1,200.0
|Metallurgy
|1,065.3
|1,074.4
|9.1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|1,066.15
|1,073.6
|7.45
|2.38
|0.12
|4.2
|na
|Assay
|1,068.95
|1,072.6
|3.65
|3.65
|0.18
|6.2
|na
|CB-20-16W1
|554259
|5510036
|383
|87
|-71
|1,230.0
|Metallurgy
|1,156.6
|1,159.7
|4.0
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|1,156.0
|1,158.3
|3.3
|1.94
|0.13
|4.5
|na
|CB-20-18
|554236
|5509858
|382
|90
|-66
|1,049.9
|Metallurgy
|1,021.2
|1,028.9
|7.7
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|1,021.9
|1,028.2
|6.30
|3.03
|0.11
|6.6
|na
|CB-20-19
|554236
|5509858
|382
|84
|-70
|1,185.0
|Metallurgy
|1,160.0
|1,167.9
|7.9
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|1,160.75
|1,167.2
|6.45
|4.06
|0.38
|13.2
|na
|Assay
|1,164.85
|1,167.2
|2.35
|6.10
|0.74
|15.3
|na
|CB-21-25
|554572
|5510607
|378
|112
|-56
|798.0
|Assay
|634.4
|640.4
|6.0
|1.75
|0.09
|5.4
|na
|Assay
|636.2
|640.4
|4.2
|2.13
|0.11
|6.7
|na
|Metallurgy
|766.6
|767.6
|1.0
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|766.65
|767.5
|0.85
|0.48
|0.04
|4.7
|na
|CB-21-28
|554199
|5509800
|383
|89
|-69
|1,164.0
|Metallurgy
|1,146.3
|1,150.8
|4.5
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|1,146.7
|1,150.4
|3.7
|5.05
|0.15
|11.3
|na
|Assay
|1,147.2
|1,149.0
|1.8
|9.12
|0.17
|19.2
|na
|CB-21-29
|554198
|5509781
|383
|90
|-65
|1,068.0
|Metallurgy
|1,050.2
|1,054.7
|4.5
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|1,050.6
|1,054.3
|3.7
|2.47
|0.87
|9.3
|na
|Assay
|1,051.6
|1,053.1
|1.5
|5.25
|2.05
|12.7
|na
|CB-21-30
|554198
|5509781
|383
|90
|-65
|1,068.0
|Metallurgy
|1,007.2
|1,016.3
|9.1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|1,005.0
|1,015.45
|10.45
|2.23
|0.52
|7.7
|na
|Assay
|1,010.3
|1,014.9
|4.6
|4.04
|1.02
|13.7
|na
|CB-21-32
|554673
|5510019
|396
|90
|-57
|641.4
|Metallurgy
|1,118.9
|1,125.6
|6.7
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|1,119.5
|1,125.0
|5.5
|3.46
|0.25
|8.4
|na
|Assay
|1,120.4
|1,124.0
|3.6
|4.63
|0.30
|11.4
|na
|CB-21-32W1
|554198
|5509781
|383
|105
|-68
|1,149.0
|Metallurgy
|1,069.4
|1,086.8
|17.3
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|1071.0
|1085.2
|14.2
|2.26
|0.18
|7.4
|na
|Assay
|1071.8
|1078.6
|6.8
|3.67
|0.26
|9.7
|na
|CB-21-32W2
|554198
|5509781
|383
|105
|-68
|1,155.0
|Metallurgy
|1,035.5
|1,047.3
|11.7
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|1036.6
|1046.2
|9.6
|2.19
|0.20
|6.58
|na
|Assay
|1043.6
|1046.2
|2.6
|5.86
|0.66
|14.75
|na
|CB-21-34
|554257
|5510030
|381
|75.0
|-65.0
|1204.0
|Metallurgy
|1,159.8
|1,164.2
|4.4
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|1,160.2
|1,163.8
|3.6
|4.52
|0.12
|8.1
|na
|Assay
|1,161.2
|1,162.85
|1.65
|9.75
|0.24
|14.7
|na
|CB-21-35
|554674
|5510020
|398
|100.0
|-56.0
|468.0
|Metallurgy
|427.0
|435.9
|8.9
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|427.8
|435.1
|7.3
|1.43
|0.17
|4.9
|na
|Assay
|431.5
|434.6
|3.1
|2.03
|0.32
|6.6
|na
|CB-21-36
|554618
|5510020
|394
|95.0
|-63.0
|633.0
|Metallurgy
|607.5
|610.7
|3.2
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|607.8
|610.4
|2.6
|1.35
|0.22
|10.2
|na
|CB-21-41
|554198
|5509781
|383
|92.0
|-60.0
|1050.0
|Metallurgy
|967.2
|971.5
|4.3
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|967.6
|971.1
|3.5
|2.66
|0.40
|16.6
|195
|CB-21-42
|554198
|5509781
|383
|110.0
|-63.0
|1125.6
|Metallurgy
|1,044.7
|1,048.3
|3.7
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|1,045.0
|1,048.0
|3.0
|2.71
|0.18
|22.3
|-
|CB-21-48
|554198
|5509781
|383
|95.0
|-72.0
|1311.0
|Metallurgy
|1,261.0
|1,264.1
|3.0
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|1,261.3
|1,263.8
|2.5
|2.42
|0.15
|-
|-
|CB-21-51
|554257
|5510030
|381
|60.0
|-56.0
|1188.0
|Metallurgy
|1,140.9
|1,147.5
|6.6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|1,141.5
|1,146.9
|5.4
|2.24
|0.10
|-
|142
|Assay
|1,144.0
|1,146.9
|2.9
|3.44
|0.17
|-
|262
|CB-21-53
|554618
|5510020
|394
|135.0
|-60.0
|804.0
|Metallurgy
|768.1
|770.5
|2.4
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|768.3
|770.3
|2.0
|3.34
|0.56
|15.6
|-
|CB-21-55
|554618
|5510020
|394
|100.0
|-68.0
|729.0
|Metallurgy
|673.3
|678.0
|4.8
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|673.7
|677.6
|3.9
|8.03
|0.86
|42.1
|1,109
|CB-21-56
|554257
|5510030
|381
|56.0
|-66.0
|1374.0
|Metallurgy
|1,293.7
|1,297.3
|3.7
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|1,294.0
|1,297.0
|3.0
|2.10
|0.10
|-
|-
|CB-21-57
|554618
|5510020
|394
|118.0
|-70.0
|747.0
|Metallurgy
|719.5
|724.7
|5.1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|720.0
|724.2
|4.2
|6.18
|0.12
|26.6
|271
|CB-22-70
|554562
|5510292
|380
|96.0
|-52.0
|693.0
|Metallurgy
|628.1
|632.4
|4.3
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|628.5
|632.0
|3.5
|1.03
|0.06
|7.4
|-
|CB-22-74
|554264
|5510035
|384
|90.1
|-62.0
|1041.0
|Metallurgy
|982.4
|984.9
|2.6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|982.6
|984.7
|2.1
|1.19
|0.16
|4.8
|132
|CB-22-76
|554236
|5509858
|382
|86.5
|-61.0
|999.0
|Metallurgy
|954.2
|960.8
|6.6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|954.8
|960.2
|5.4
|3.37
|1.00
|23.7
|1,597
|CB-22-78
|554258
|5510033
|380
|89.5
|65.0
|1110.0
|Metallurgy
|1,048.6
|1,054.3
|5.7
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Assay
|1,049.1
|1,053.8
|4.7
|2.30
|0.14
|7.7
|150
Notes:
Devlin Metallurgical Test Work
A total of 3 HQ diamond drill ½ core were used for the Devlin composite sample for the 2021 flotation tests. A total of 4 HQ diamond drill ½ core and material left from the 2021 metallurgical test work (the other ½ drill cores from the 3 HQ holes) were used for the Devlin composite sample for the 2022 ore sorting tests. The table shows the sampling interval for each hole collected for the composite sample (sample type: Flotation or Ore Sorting).
|Hole ID
|X
|Y
|Z
|Azi
|Dip
|Depth (m)
|Sample Type
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|DV-21-01
|548063
|5511863
|380
|333
|-50
|120
|Flotation
|87.4
|89.7
|2.3
|DV-21-02
|548063
|5511863
|380
|360
|-90
|102
|Flotation
|65.8
|68.1
|2.3
|DV-21-03
|548063
|5511863
|380
|29
|-50
|111
|Flotation
|92.8
|95.1
|2.3
|DV-22-04
|548083
|5511859
|380
|0
|-90
|84
|Ore Sorting
|64.5
|66.8
|2.3
|DV-22-05
|548083
|5511859
|380
|0
|-90
|84
|Ore Sorting
|64.8
|67.1
|2.3
|DV-22-06
|548083
|5511859
|380
|0
|-70
|84
|Ore Sorting
|68.8
|71.1
|2.3
|DV-22-07
|548083
|5511859
|380
|0
|-70
|84
|Ore Sorting
|69
|71.3
|2.3
APPENDIX B – Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project – Foreign Mineral Resource Estimate Disclosures as at 30 March 2022
|Deposit
|Category
| Tonnes
(k)
| Cu Grade
(%)
| Au Grade
(g/t)
| Cu Metal
(kt)
| Au Metal
(koz)
| CuEq Grade
(%)
| Corner Bay (2022)
|Indicated
|2,700
|2.7
|0.3
|71
|22
|2.9
|Inferred
|5,900
|3.4
|0.3
|201
|51
|3.6
| Devlin (2022)
|Measured
|120
|2.7
|0.3
|3
|1
|2.9
|Indicated
|660
|2.1
|0.2
|14
|4
|2.3
|Measured & Indicated
|780
|2.2
|0.2
|17
|5
|2.4
|Inferred
|480
|1.8
|0.2
|9
|3
|2.0
|Joe Mann (2022)
|Inferred
|610
|0.2
|6.8
|1
|133
|5.5
| Cedar Bay (2018)
|Indicated
|130
|1.6
|9.4
|2
|39
|8.9
|Inferred
|230
|2.1
|8.3
|5
|61
|8.5
|Total
|Measured & Indicated
|3,600
|2.5
|0.6
|90
|66
|3.0
|Total
|Inferred
|7,200
|3.0
|1.1
|216
|248
|3.8
APPENDIX C – 2012 JORC Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
| Sampling techniques
|Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
|Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
| Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
In cases where ‘industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
|Drilling techniques
|Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
|Drill sample recovery
| Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
| Logging
|Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
|Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
|The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
| If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
| Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
|For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
|Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
| Verification of sampling and assaying
|The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
|The use of twinned holes.
|Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
|Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
| Location of data points
|Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
|Specification of the grid system used.
|Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
| Data spacing and distribution
|Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
|Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
|Whether sample compositing has been applied.
| Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
|If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
|Sample security
|The measures taken to ensure sample security.
|Audits or reviews
|The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
|Criteria
|JORC Code Explanation
|Commentary
| Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
|The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
|Exploration done by other parties
|Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
|Geology
|Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
|Drill hole Information
| A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:
| Data aggregation methods
|In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
|Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
|The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
| These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg ‘down hole length, true width not known').
|Diagrams
|Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
|Balanced reporting
|Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
|Other substantive exploration data
|Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
See below Figure 4: Flow Sheet Schematic for the Corner Bay Sorting and Flotation Test Work.
See below Figure 5: Flow Sheet Schematic for the Devlin Sorting, Gravity and Flotation Test Work.
|Further work
| The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
Figure 1: Corner Bay Drillhole Location for the Composite Sample Used in Ore Sorting Test Shown in Plan View
Figure 2: Corner Bay Sample Location for Composite Sample Used in Ore Sorting Test Shown in an Isometric Long Section.
Figure 3: Devlin drillhole location for the samples used in gravity, flotation and ore sorting tests shown in plan view.
Figure 4: Flow Sheet Schematic for the Corner Bay Sorting and Flotation Test Work.
Figure 5: Flow Sheet Schematic for the Devlin Sorting, Gravity and Flotation Test Work.
Images accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f91b81e3-794b-4b5c-a358-bdcec3faf01e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf822ff2-6270-4da2-9234-01d42e522607
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25706f8b-2061-4a74-81c3-f0de0ce5e9d7
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efdad838-4db7-4752-8412-eb14b68ed0f5
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05429902-e0d7-4e3f-bc26-356659b685e8
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed66d4cc-3bfe-48b9-b420-db6b282c6681
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/357e25f7-f3ca-4e7a-963c-17a8f4fca51a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/294d90d6-275f-40d6-bfd2-f0026e3b68db
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - January 27, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to report acquisition of additional claims on the wholly owned Cere Villebon Property located southeast of Val d'Or, Quebec. The claims were acquired by map staking and the new property area is now approximately 1,573 Hectares. The new area staked is currently being evaluated for the potential to host similar mineralization to that found in 2023.
The Cere Villebon Project
In 2023, a drill and geophysical program were completed on the Cere Villebon Project. The drill program included 7 diamond drill holes for a total of 1,955 meters. Significant mineralization was encountered in Holes 1 and 5.
Sampling of Hole 1 from the Cere Villebon drill program returned analyses of 5.2 meters* of 0.66% copper, 0.94% nickel, 0.04% cobalt, 0.25 g/t platinum and 0.66 g/t palladium within a 63 meter* wide mineralized zone grading 0.24% copper, 0.38% nickel, 0.02% cobalt, 0.11 g/t platinum and 0.33 g/t palladium . (*true width not known at this time.)
Sampling of Hole 5, located 25 meters east of Hole 1, of 0.46% copper, 0.69% nickel, 0.03% cobalt 0.78 g/t platinum and 1.28 g/t palladium over 19 meters* within a 37 meter* zone of 0.36% copper, 0.50% nickel, 0.02% cobalt, 0.36 g/t platinum and 0.54 g/t palladium . (*true width not known at this time)
The mineralization was found to be associated with a strong chargeability anomaly associated with a resistivity low reflecting the sulphide mineralization encountered in the core.
Holes 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7 showed no significant mineralization and were drilled off trend of Hole 1 and 5 to test targets on other parts of the property.
Historic drilling and resource estimates done by the Groupe La Fosse Platinum Inc on the North Zone (1987) calculated a historical resource of 421,840 tonnes grading 0.52% copper, 0.72 % nickel and 1.08 g/t combined platinum-palladium (Groupe La Fosse Platinum Inc., 1987 Annual Report).
This estimate is historical in nature, non-compliant to NI 43-101 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves standards, and therefore should not be relied upon. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources, and these estimates should only be considered has an indication of the mineral potential of the Property.
Image 1: Drill core from Hole 1, 220.5m depth down hole .
Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo (OGQ), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the Cere Villebon data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved this technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble Minerals.
About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~1700 hectares in Thomas Twp in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec.
More detailed information is available on the website at: https://www.noblemineralexploration.com
Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".
Cautionary Statement
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contacts:
H. Vance White, President
Phone: 416-214-2250
Fax: 416-367-1954
Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com
Investor Relations
Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - January 27, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has exercised as received its drilling permits in respect to its Zone 3 Extension application (Figure 2) within its flagship Drayton Black Lake project (" DBL ") (Figure 1). The Company is also pleased to announce it has entered into an additional drill program contract, a labour contract and a Dozer D5 lease to support exploration activities at DBL. The Company's drilling team is mobilizing as of January 26, 2025 with drilling set to commence February 10 th 2025.
Highlights:
"We are thrilled to have received our diamond drill exploration permit, we now are fully permitted for the Zone-3 Extension. This area was recently staked in relation to the identification of a new mineralization system, intrusive related gold. Furthermore, securing key contracts in respects to drilling and confirming drill start date is a key update to all Stakeholders. Target areas of interest include: DBL (New Millennium, Zone 3, Zone 3 Extension and Zone 10) and Contact Bay – Rognan Mine Area). We look forward to updating the marketplace in short order on progress." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.
Figure 2 – DBL – 2025 Exploration Program and Diamond Drill Permit Area
Qualified Person
Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
Heritage Mining Ltd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
