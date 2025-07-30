To achieve its investment objectives, the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF will invest in long-term holdings of SOL, purchased from reputable digital asset trading platforms and OTC counterparties, in order to provide investors with a convenient, safer alternative to a direct investment in SOL. The 3iQ Solana Staking ETFs investment objectives are to seek to provide holders of Units (Unitholders) of the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF with (a) exposure to the digital asset Solana (SOL) and the daily price movements of the U.S.dollar price of SOL, and (b) the opportunity for longterm capital appreciation.