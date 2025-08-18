loader

Q-Gold Resources

TSXV:QGR

Q-Gold Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The operations of the company are in Canada and the United States. The company has concluded that it has only one material operating segment. Some of the properties of the firm are Foley Mine, McKenzie Gray, Mine Centre, Surupana and many more.

