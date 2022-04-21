Base MetalsInvesting News

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAG) (OTCQB: SAGGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of April 18, 2022, the Company has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement to up to 15,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.40 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Offering.

Mathew Wilson, CEO of the Company, commented: "We are thrilled with the reaction to our investment offering. This upsize reflects the broad interest while maintaining an awareness of dilution of future share appreciation. This financing will position the Company for an aggressive 2022 exploration campaign as the Company follows up on its Heimdall Zone discovery."

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for general working capital purposes. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Mining is one of the biggest industries in Canada, generating C$97 billion in 2018 — or 5 percent of the country’s GDP. The country is one of the world’s largest producers of uranium and gold but at one time, over 100 years ago, it was a top silver producer as well. In the early 1900s the country boasted two of the greatest silver discoveries in the world. Keno Hill, in the Yukon, and the Cobalt District in Ontario, contributed over 15 percent of the world’s silver. Since then, there has not been a discovery that comes close to equaling the significance of these two deposits and Canada no longer finds itself in the top 10 of silver producing countries worldwide.

In recent years, preliminary work has been completed on a small project in Newfoundland that has led to comparisons with these great silver districts from the past. Sterling Metals (TSXV:SAG) is a mineral exploration company currently exploring this exciting new potential district. Named after the shape of a pond on the project which local lore suggested resembled a Sail, the company presently has the option to earn a 100 percent interest after C$500,000 in spending by September 23, 2021 and another C$1 million by September 23, 2023.

