Base MetalsInvesting News

Sterling Metals Corp. is pleased to report results from its phase 2 drilling on the south zone of the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. The company will be hosting a zoom webinar at 10am EST on Thursday February 24, 2022, to discuss these findings in more detail. Registration for the event can be found at: Significant drill results are listed below: 144.0 gt Ag ...

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG) ("Sterling Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its phase 2 drilling on the south zone of the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. The company will be hosting a zoom webinar at 10am EST on Thursday February 24, 2022, to discuss these findings in more detail. Registration for the event can be found at: https:us02web.zoom.uswebinarregisterWN_VlXZp4TGSZmyrSkg_eIM2g

Significant drill results are listed below:

  • 144.0 g/t Ag Eqover 12.2 m (52.6 g/t Ag, 0.019 g/t Au, 0.21% Cu, 0.93% Pb, 0.06% Sb, & 0.33% Zn) in hole SP-21-034 beginning at 148.8 m downhole; and
  • 851.98 g/t Ag Eq over 1m (300.17g/t Ag, 0.077 g/t Au, 1.34% Cu, 1.21% Pb, 0.35% Sb, 4.80% Zn) within a broader interval of 78.8 g/t Ag Eq over 19.8m (28.51 g/t Ag, 0.01 g/t Au, 0.13% Cu, 0.15% Pb, 0.03% Sb, & 0.40% Zn) in hole SP-21-038 beginning at 75.5 m downhole; and
  • 1202.1 g/t Ag Eqover 0.75m (485.3 g/t Ag, 0.18 g/t Au, 1.75% Cu, 3.77% Pb, 0.59% Sb, & 4.10% Zn) within a broader interval of 94.72 g/t Ag Eqover 13.75m (38.27 g/t Ag, 0.014 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu, 0.29% Pb, 0.046% Sb, 0.32% Zn) in hole SP-21-040 beginning at 173.77 m downhole; and
  • 963.0 g/t Ag Eq over 1.0 m (378 g/t Ag, 0.133 g/t Au, 1.20% Cu, 6.29% Pb, 0.38% Sb, & 2.41% Zn) within a broader interval of 74.44 g/t Ag Eqover 16.09m (29.22 g/t Ag, 0.011 g/t Au, 0.092% Cu, 0.45% Pb, 0.029% Sb, & 0.21% Zn in hole SP-21-039 beginning at 99.47 m downhole.

Mathew Wilson, CEO of Sterling Metals, commented: "With the high silver equivalent grades returned from the final holes of the 2021 drill program, we continue to take steps towards the discovery of a significant silver and base metal district. The Sail Pond project lends itself to a deposit model analogous to a string of pearls with several deposits situated along the 12km anomaly. We believe that in just our first program we have discovered the top of the first pearl. The next steps are to follow these structurally controlled higher-grade structures down plunge and along strike, and then to repeat this process along the entirety of the trend."

Sail Pond Drilling

Sterling's maiden drilling program on Sail Pond was designed to test several regional targets defined by soil sampling, trenching, prospecting, and geophysics along ~12 km of prospective strike length, subdivided into the North and South Zones. Today's results come from drillholes targeting a significant zone of mineralization within the South Zone (see Sterling press releases dated September 27 & October 7, 2021). The zone, which is hosted by dolostone, occurs in close proximity to a structural kink or jog in the contact of the host dolostone and the footwall argillite. Today's results show the correlation of mineralization within this flexure zone. A large mineralized system, now called the Heimdall Zone, is becoming apparent and characterized by a broad zone of low grade precious and base metals associated with breccia-style or veinlet-style sulfide mineralization. The current dimensions of the lower grade zone are approximately 400 metres of strike, 200 metres of depth, and 80 metres of width. The Heimdall Zone plunges shallowly to the northeast, starting from surface. Within this broad zone, high grade quartz-vein-hosted mineralization form veins and/or lenses which are currently correlated between drillholes over distances up to 100m. An example of such veins is shown with core photos in Figure 1. Figure 2 shows a plan map of the drilling completed to date, while Figure 3 shows the correlation of these intercepts on a longitudinal section looking at the Zone from underground.

The primary host rock for mineralization identified to date is a thick sequence of highly altered and often brecciated dolostone of the Cambro-Ordovician Saint George Group. Mineralization encountered to date typically consists of tetrahedrite-tennantite, chalcocite, sphalerite, galena, pyrite, and potentially additional sulfosalt minerals. Quartz veining and associated mineralization are ubiquitous throughout the dolostone unit, but included metallic mineralization is best developed in areas of combined brecciation and veining, especially towards the western contact of the host dolostone unit and an underlying argillite sequence. The structural evolution and metallogenic sequencing are very complex, and mineralization has been identified in association with a multitude of structural events.

Sterling hired SRK Consulting of Toronto, ON, to conduct a detailed structural study of outcrops and drill core. The results of this study have been incorporated in Sterling's targeting model and will be utilized for the 2022 program.

Sterling also continues to utilize the geological modelling and machine learning tools from Goldspot Discoveries Corp., who are also a significant shareholder of the Company. Using the IP and gravity surveys, along with the results from this last summer's drill program, Goldspot has been able to highlight the exploration areas along the 12km trend line seen in Figure 4.

Kelly Malcolm, Technical Advisor to Sterling, commented "We are very pleased to have identified a clear body of mineralization on the first ever drilling program at Sail Pond. The Heimdall Zone is showing substantial strike length & width, along with a strong background of silver and base metal mineralization. The higher-grade vein-hosted mineralization within the lower grade zones are starting to show correlation between holes and we are excited to continue to advance and grow the Zone. On the regional exploration front, the identified flexure at the contact of the host dolostone and the footwall argillite that has a control on the size of the mineralized system at Heimdall has generated a number of targets in both the north and south zones that have never seen any drilling. In addition to continued expansion and definition of the new Heimdall Zone announced today, Sterling will drill test each of the additional structural features that have been identified through geophysics, prospecting, and geochemical surveys. The Company is planning its 2022 exploration program and expects to be back on the ground towards the end of the Spring."

Table 1: Assay results from the Sail Pond Project, Newfoundland. Core lengths are presented, and true widths are unknown. The silver equivalency calculation used in this press release is described below under separate heading.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

AgEq (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

Pb (%)

Sb (%)

Zn (%)

SP-21-034

69.1

69.6

0.5

445.5

74.5

0.028

0.342

0.280

0.120

5.570

and

148.8

161

12.2

144.0

52.6

0.019

0.211

0.931

0.063

0.334

inc

152.8

153.2

0.4

644.0

227.6

0.094

0.982

2.370

0.280

2.640

inc

155

155.6

0.6

361.6

132.4

0.063

0.480

2.690

0.160

0.730

inc

159.9

161

1.1

392.7

123.8

0.034

0.393

4.000

0.140

1.060

inc

195

195.5

0.5

398.7

172.4

0.003

0.743

0.810

0.200

1.030

SP-21-038

75.5

95.3

19.8

78.8

28.5

0.010

0.126

0.149

0.030

0.398

inc

85.5

95.3

9.8

145.9

51.0

0.017

0.222

0.300

0.054

0.796

inc

90.25

91.25

1

852.0

300.2

0.077

1.314

1.212

0.350

4.795

SP-21-040

173.77

187.52

13.75

94.7

38.3

0.014

0.142

0.287

0.046

0.320

inc

179.25

187.52

8.27

150.4

62.0

0.021

0.229

0.455

0.074

0.470

inc

179.25

179.5

0.25

915.1

402.0

0.52

1.640

2.560

0.460

1.910

inc

186.77

187.52

0.75

1202.2

485.3

0.179

1.75

3.77

0.59

4.10

SP-21-039

99.47

115.56

16.09

74.4

29.2

0.012

0.092

0.454

0.029

0.206

inc

99.47

105.93

6.46

167.1

67.2

0.023

0.21

1.04

0.067

0.406

inc

101.95

102.95

1

963.0

378.0

0.133

1.195

6.285

0.380

2.413

inc

101.95

102.2

0.25

1923.8

715.0

0.356

2.480

9.700

0.760

6.970

SP-21-032

145.75

154

8.25

75.7

29.0

0.010

0.120

0.328

0.033

0.228

inc

145.75

146

0.25

587.2

211.0

0.080

0.896

3.820

0.210

1.490

inc

148.62

148.87

0.25

1159.9

479.0

0.122

2.080

3.810

0.550

2.710

and

113.39

113.64

0.25

555.6

106.6

0.085

0.720

1.250

0.260

4.850

and

130.62

130.87

0.25

843.5

433.0

0.040

1.440

2.060

0.540

0.490

SP-21-031

130.14

136.5

6.36

144.4

41.6

0.015

0.174

0.628

0.046

0.919

inc

133.8

136.5

2.7

290.1

86.8

0.028

0.350

1.193

0.085

1.848

inc

135.5

135.75

0.25

789.5

291.0

0.072

1.210

4.740

0.300

2.080

inc

135.75

136

0.25

606.1

180.0

0.051

0.660

2.720

0.160

4.020

inc

136.25

136.5

0.25

553.1

150.0

0.048

0.696

1.600

0.160

4.190

SP-21-030

76.5

96.85

20.35

45.7

12.72

0.008

0.045

0.305

0.012

0.266

Inc

81.35

81.6

0.25

417.1

170

0.036

0.748

0.47

0.23

1.47

inc

94.15

96.85

2.7

251.5

68.2

0.041

0.236

1.881

0.057

1.444

inc

94.4

94.65

0.25

1154.9

348.0

0.150

1.310

10.600

0.300

4.040

inc

94.65

94.9

0.25

648.7

225.0

0.069

0.691

5.500

0.200

1.990

SP-21-033

169.38

209.5

40.12

18.46

5.2

0.003

0.017

0.056

0.005

0.146

inc

169.38

169.63

0.25

734.3

115.4

0.003

0.515

0.126

0.180

9.800

inc

209.25

209.5

0.25

959.8

273.5

0.071

0.677

1.630

0.300

9.100

SP-21-025

206.5

208.4

1.9

120.77

54.5

.0073

0.23

0.7

0.02

0.09

inc

206.75

207

0.25

547.9

269.0

0.029

1.290

1.580

0.044

0.510

inc

207.75

208.4

0.65

131.7

51.3

0.005

0.170

1.430

0.038

0.041

SP-21-037

104.5

105.1

0.6

485.2

65.5

0.129

0.251

0.077

0.060

6.940

SP-21-041

129.6

129.85

0.25

923.1

360.0

0.061

2.060

1.710

0.510

2.090

SP-21-022

35

39.3

4.3

59.4

21.2

0.007

0.080

0.152

0.025

0.317

inc

36.43

37

0.57

125.8

34.8

0.015

0.107

0.310

0.036

1.110

inc

39

39.3

0.3

348.6

154.4

0.016

0.610

0.790

0.210

0.740

and

65

66

1

178.2

67.9

0.009

0.275

0.647

0.091

0.610

SP-21-024

184.9

185.28

0.38

440.8

214.0

0.008

0.897

0.031

0.290

0.740

SP-21-026

147

148

1

134.1

44.6

0.008

0.186

0.271

0.043

0.865

and

278.16

280.06

1.9

66.5

15.3

0.006

0.060

0.166

0.014

0.658

inc

278.66

279.16

0.5

101.8

29.2

0.007

0.129

0.082

0.029

0.870

SP-21-028

111

117.15

6.15

27.7

13.3

0.011

0.038

0.080

0.015

0.046

inc

116.9

117.15

0.25

608.4

310.0

0.073

0.871

1.430

0.350

0.960

SP-21-029

27.7

30.35

2.65

63.5

27.2

0.008

0.101

0.297

0.022

0.139

inc

27.7

28

0.3

267.7

117.0

0.037

0.445

1.030

0.100

0.580

SP-21-021

39.75

40

0.25

349.6

141.6

0.005

0.569

0.036

0.170

1.750

and

52

52.54

0.54

79.8

41.9

0.003

0.167

0.049

0.039

0.076

SP-21-012

42.55

42.8

0.25

126.6

30.8

0.003

0.016

2.860

0.010

0.004

and

89.25

89.75

0.5

198.4

70.5

0.015

0.394

0.076

0.120

0.860

SP-21-036

169

169.57

0.57

91.4

44.7

0.012

0.148

0.330

0.036

0.123

and

250

251

1

63.3

24.1

0.003

0.122

0.028

0.020

0.320

SP-21-011

No Significant Values

SP-21-027

No Significant Values

SP-21-035

No Significant Values

Figure 1: Drill core from the South Zone of the Sail Pond Project showing similar high-grade vein-hosted mineralization in adjacent drillholes indicating continuity of mineralization. Core size is NQ3 (45 mm diameter).

A: Quartz-vein hosted semi-massive to disseminated sulfide and sulfosalt mineralization, including tetrahedrite-tennantite, sphalerite, and galena from 90.25 to 91.25 metres in hole SP-21-038.

B: Close-up of mineralization in hole SP-21-038. The sample returned 1,149.0 g/t Aq Eq comprised of 441 g/t Ag, 1.93% Cu, 6.14% Zn, 0.099 g/t Au, 0.07% Pb, & 0.51% Sb, over 0.59 metres.

C: Quartz-vein hosted (with breccia-hosted mineralization at margins) semi-massive to disseminated sulfide and sulfosalt mineralization, including tetrahedrite-tennantite, sphalerite, and galena from 186.77 to 187.52 metres SP-21-040.

D: Close-up of mineralization in hole SP-21-040. The sample returned 1,257.0 g/t Ag Eq comprised of 500.0 g/t Ag, 0.46 g/t Au, 1.81% Cu, 4.59% Pb, 0.56% Sb, & 3.86% Zn, over 0.25 m.

Figure 2: Plan map of the Heimdall Zone, showing drillhole locations and traces of holes released in this press release as well as previously released holes. Also shown is satellite photo-imagery which highlights the ease of access to the area as well as the historical trenching areas.

Figure 3: Vertical Longitudinal section looking West North West showing assay composites presented in gram-metres (often referred to as "Metal Factor") of Silver-Equivalent. Composite locations presented are the three-dimensional midpoint of the assay composite. Composites used include all significant intervals from this and previous press releases.

Figure 1: future targets for exploration Description automatically generated

Figure 4: Goldspot targeting results for additional flexure structural traps at the contacts of the target dolostone and footwall argillite along the 12 km target area.

Silver Equivalent Calculation

Silver equivalent (Ag Eq) values were calculated using the following formula: ((Ag_oz*$USAg_price/oz)+(Au_oz*$USAu_price/oz)+(Cu_lb*$USCu_price/lb)+(Pb_lb*$USPb price/lb)+(Sb lb*$USSb_price/lb)+(Zn_lb*$USZn_price/lb))/$USAg_price/oz.

Silver equivalent grade calculations are based on the current spot metal prices and are provided for comparative purposes only. This approach reflects the polymetallic nature of the mineralization. Recovery factors of 100% have been assumed for all metals. Metallurgical tests will be required to establish recovery levels for each element reported. Metal spot prices as at the close of the London Metals Exchange February 3rd 2022 were applied and include: Ag - $US 22.37/oz; Au - $US1803.60/oz, Cu - $US4.44/lb; Zn - $US1.62/lb; Pb - $US 0.99/lb. The Sb - $US 5.45/lb price applied was sourced from Argus Media, a recognized provider of energy and commodity price benchmarks.

Qualified Person

David Murray, P.Geo., Senior Project Geologist at Mercator Geological Services, an Independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

Laboratory Technical Note

Analytical services were provided by Eastern Analytical Limited (Eastern) of Springdale Newfoundland, which is an independent, CALA-accredited analytical services firm registered to ISO 17025 standard. Drill core was halved by sawing at the Sterling core facility and half-core samples were securely stored at the facility until being delivered to Eastern by commercial transport. Samples were crushed to 80% passing 10 mesh, split to 250g, and pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh. Au assays were conducted on 30g of pulverized material using the Fire Assay method with an AA finish. Multi-element analyses, including base metals, were conducted on pulverized material using the ICP method for 34 elements. Laboratory over-limits analysis methods were applied as required. A systematic QAQC protocol was employed that includes systematic insertion in the sample stream of certified reference materials and blank samples, plus analysis of duplicate pulp splits.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals (TSXV:SAG) is a mineral exploration company focused on Canadian exploration opportunities. The company is currently exploring for silver and base metals at the Sail Pond project in Northwestern Newfoundland. Sterling has recently fulfilled its obligations to acquire 100% of the 13,500 Ha Project from Altius Resources, Inc.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Metals Corp.
Mathew Wilson, President & CEO
Tel: (416) 643-3887
Email: info@sterlingmetals.ca
Website: www.sterlingmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sterling Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689990/Sterling-Metals-Drills-Newly-Discovered-Heimdall-Zone-at-Sail-Pond-Silver-and-Base-Metal-Project--Multiple-Intercepts-of-Over-1000-Gram-Meter-Silver-Equivalent-Along-400m-Strike-Length

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Sterling MetalsTSXV:SAGCopper Investing
SAG:CA
Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals

Overview

Mining is one of the biggest industries in Canada, generating C$97 billion in 2018 — or 5 percent of the country’s GDP. The country is one of the world’s largest producers of uranium and gold but at one time, over 100 years ago, it was a top silver producer as well. In the early 1900s the country boasted two of the greatest silver discoveries in the world. Keno Hill, in the Yukon, and the Cobalt District in Ontario, contributed over 15 percent of the world’s silver. Since then, there has not been a discovery that comes close to equaling the significance of these two deposits and Canada no longer finds itself in the top 10 of silver producing countries worldwide.

In recent years, preliminary work has been completed on a small project in Newfoundland that has led to comparisons with these great silver districts from the past. Sterling Metals (TSXV:SAG) is a mineral exploration company currently exploring this exciting new potential district. Named after the shape of a pond on the project which local lore suggested resembled a Sail, the company presently has the option to earn a 100 percent interest after C$500,000 in spending by September 23, 2021 and another C$1 million by September 23, 2023.

Sterling Metals CEO Mathew Wilson describes the Sail Pond project as “A completely new discovery that while early, shows a potential district sized footprint with world class silver and copper grades on surface along at least a 12 kilometer strike.”

Over the last three years, approximately C$1.5 million has been spent preparing this project for drilling. Work is currently being completed by its partner Goldspot Discoveries (TSXV:SPOT) to use advanced technology to combine the datasets and determine the best drill locations. This drilling will hope to uncover the source of the surface footprint, of which grab samples have yielded up to 6,784 grams per tonne of silver equivalent. The company is fully funded for an aggressive initial drill program this spring and projects to earn 100 percent of this project this year.

Currently, Sterling Metals’ shareholder portfolio includes Altius Minerals (TSX:ALS), which serves as a 19 percent shareholder and partner, as well as many close insiders, company management and institutional owners which make up approximately 50 percent of the current shares outstanding.

Sterling Metals’ experienced and dedicated management team has primed the company to take advantage of Newfoundland’s favorable silver and copper macro environment. With years of combined experience in the mining, energy and finance sectors, the team is ready to advance its rare and exciting silver exploration project.

Sterling Metals’ Company Highlights

  • Sterling Metals is a mineral exploration company primarily focused on exploration and mining opportunities in Canada.
  • The company is currently working on advancing its flagship Sail Pond silver and base metals project in Newfoundland. The 13,500 hectare asset has never been drilled and hosts unique high-grade silver and base metal potential over a 12 kilometer strike length
  • Since 2017, there has been approximately C$1.5 million on the project via surface sampling, trenching and geophysics which has led to drill targets which will be drilled in the spring of 2021.
  • The company has the option to earn 100 percent ownership of the Sail Pond project by spending C$1.5 million over 3 years and granting a 2 percent NSR
  • Initial work combines a district sized soil footprint with high grade grab samples up to 4526 g/t silver, 14.9 percent copper, 0.9 g/t gold, 7.5 percent lead, 9.6 percent zinc and 5 percent antimony.
  • With 41 million shares outstanding and a large insider ownership, the company is fully funded for its initial drill program this spring which will take advantage of Newfoundland’s favorable mining and economic conditions.

Sterling Metals’ Key Project

Sail Pond Project

The Sail Pond flagship asset spans 13,500 hectares and is located on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland, Canada. The property is highly accessible from various natural resource networks, paved highways and the St. Anthony regional airport on the province’s northern-most tip.

The property’s geological landscape hosts high-grade silver, copper, lead and zinc associated with quartz-carbonate veining. In January 2021, the company reported rock grab samples assaying 6,783.2 g/t and 3,172 g/t silver equivalents collected from an initial prospecting program. These findings help support estimates of high-grade mineralization across the entire 12 kilometer strike and efforts to advance future drill target generation.

Currently, Sterling Metals has two defined target zones over a combined strike-length of 9 kilometers. Along with high-grade silver, SEM and multi-element analysis have revealed grades of 0.9 g/t gold, 14.9 percent copper, 7.5 percent lead, 5.0 percent antimony and 9.6 percent zinc. Sail Pond’s diverse mineralization portfolio and lack of drill history present unique and promising exploration opportunities for Sterling Metals.

Future plans include continuing to prepare Sail Pond for future drilling programs through potential target identification and commencement of rig operations. With an option to own 100 percent of the property, the company is primed for significant advancement of this flagship silver and base metal project.

Sterling Metals’ Management Team

Mathew Wilson, CEO & Director

Mr. Wilson has spent the last 11 years as an active venture investor and executive. Over the last three years, Mathew led the company through a 10,000 meter exploration program and mine restart in Paraguay, an asset sale, and a rebrand and refocus from a South American gold production and exploration company to the Canadian focused silver and base metal company, Sterling Metals. Prior to his work as an executive, Mathew was a Principal at Pinetree Capital, a diversified investment fund focused primarily on the small cap mining sector. Mathew has acted as CEO for private venture capital companies and as a director for public TSX venture listed companies. Mathew holds a Masters in Finance from Queens University and is a CFA Charterholder.

Richard Patricio, Director

Richard Patricio is the CEO and President of Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium-focused investment and development company with assets in Canada and Australia. He is a qualified lawyer (Ontario) with over 15 years of experience working with and for public companies. He has built several mining companies with global operations and spent 10 years with a TSX-listed investment company focused on the resource and early-stage investment space. Patricio holds and has held senior officer and director positions in several mining companies listed on the TSX, ASX, NYSE and AIM exchanges. Patricio received his law degree from Osgoode Hall and was called to the Ontario bar in 2000.

Stephen Keith, Director

Stephen Keith has over 20 years of experience working with mining and energy projects from concept to feasibility study, engineering design, project management and construction through financing and acquisitions. He has worked on projects in more than 30 countries, with an emphasis on the Americas, having been involved in more than C$2 billion in financing and merger and acquisition transactions for natural resource projects. Currently, Keith is the founding partner at Strategy4Growth, a private advisory firm assisting resource companies to bridge the gap between projects in Latin America and the global financial markets and is CEO of 4B Mining, an iron ore/ manganese developer in Brazil. Keith is currently on the Board of Directors of Aura Minerals as lead director and chairman of the Audit Committee.

Dennis Logan, CFO

Dennis Logan has over 25 years of financial advisory and senior financial management and accounting experience, having spent 17 years in Investment Banking before transitioning into Public Company CFO Roles. Logan currently serves as the CFO of Planet 13 holdings, the chair of the Audit Committee of Eurocontrol Technics Group Ltd. and Magna Terra Minerals Inc. and serves as a part-time CFO BTU Metals Corp. Previously, Logan served as the CFO, director and corporate secretary of Almonty Industries Inc., a publicly traded tungsten mining and processing company. Logan is a CPA, CA, and started his finance and accounting career with Ernst & Young LLP.

Advisory Board

Denis Laviolette

Over the last 15 years Mr. Laviolette has worked as a production and exploration geologist in Timmins, Kirkland Lake, Red Lake, Norway, and Ghana. After his time in the field, he worked as a mining analyst with Pinetree Capital. Most recently, Mr. Laviolette has acted as founder and President of New Found Gold and founder and Executive Chairman of Goldspot Resources. Mr. Laviolette remains at the cusp of technology and exploration success as Goldspot levers its advanced AI technology for advanced target generation. Sterling Metals will be levering the Goldspot technology, Mr. Laviolette’s understanding of a successful Newfoundland exploration program, and his extensive geological knowledge as it advances its project forward.

Kelly Malcolm

Mr. Malcolm is a Professional Geologist (Ontario) with extensive exploration experience focused on precious metal exploration. He is currently Vice President Exploration at Amex Exploration Inc., which has made several discoveries on the Perron project in Quebec. He was involved in the discovery and delineation of Detour Gold’s high grade 58N gold deposit, and acts as director, advisor, or management for several public and private mineral exploration companies. He holds a BSc in geology and a BA in economics from Laurentian University. Sterling will rely on Mr. Malcolm and his extensive experience in successfully leading exploration programs on some of the most exciting new discoveries in Canada over the last several years.

Mark Raguz

Mr. Raguz manages the royalty portfolio at Altius Minerals Corporation. Prior to his current role, he was Vice President, Investment banking at several leading full-service boutique investment dealers. He was previously a mining and metals analyst in both buy-side and sell-side research. He has served as a director of various TSX Venture listed companies. Mr. Raguz holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from the Lassonde Mineral Engineering Program at the University of Toronto. Sterling has already benefited greatly from its partnership with Altius Minerals Corporation as it advances its Sail Pond asset forward in Northwest Newfoundland. Sterling will further lever its partnership by drawing on his 12 years of successful and diverse exploration experience.

Keep reading...Show less
ag battery equivalent

Sterling Metals Drills up to 1,572 g/t Ag, 5.84% Cu, 29.2% Zn, 0.55 g/t Au, 7.8% Pb, & 2.47% Sb over 0.34 m on the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the second batch of assays from its maiden drilling program on the Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Sail Pond Project ("Sail Pond" or the "Project") located on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland, Canada. The company is currently drilling its 40th drill hole on the Project with a focus on the South Zone. Highlights include

  • 4,413.58 g/t Aq Eq, comprised of 1,572 g/t Ag, 5.84% Cu, 29.2% Zn, 0.55 g/t Au, 7.8% Pb, & 2.47% Sb, over 0.34 m, within a broader interval of 239.27 g/t Ag Eq comprising 0.1 g/t Au, 83 g/t Ag, 0.3% Cu, 0.53% Pb, 0.13% Sb, & 1.48% Zn over 6.86 m in hole SP-21-023 beginning at 65.14 m downhole; and
  • 190.94 g/t Ag Eq over 2.52 m, comprised of 70.27 g/t Ag, 0.29% Cu, 1.46% Pb, 0.02 g/t Au, 0.09% Sb, & 0.38% Zn, in hole SP-21-023 beginning at 115.88 m downhole.

Further significant results from drilling arepresented in Table 1. Images of high grade polymetallic drillcore from the Project appear in Figure 1 and drillhole locations are presented in Figures 2 & 3. Details of the Ag Eq calculation appear below under a separate heading.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"investingnews"

Sterling Metals Discovers High Grade Polymetallic Mineralization, Expands Drill Program and Earns 100% Ownership of the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG) ("Sterling Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the first assays from its maiden drilling program on the Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Sail Pond Project ("Sail Pond" or the "Project") located on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland, Canada. The company completed 16 drill holes in its Phase 1 program and from the data gathered launched a Phase 2 program focused on the South Zone of the Project. The first and only series of assay results the company has received to date from its Phase 2 program pertain to hole SP-21-018 and include the following highlights

  • 73.84 g/t AqEqover 11.1 m, including 1,096.59 g/t AgEq over 0.25 m
  • 97.56 g/t AgEqover 10.05 m, including 1,854.02 g/t AgEq over 0.4 m
  • 91.18 g/t AgEq over 14.6 m, including 895.86 g/t AgEq over 0.25 m.

Further results from drilling arepresented in Table 1, including results for Phase 1 hole SP-21-008 that intercepted up to 1.05 m of 649.77g/t AgEq, including 0.55 m of 1039.63g/t AgEq and from hole SP21-004 that intercepted 7 m of 84.57g/t AgEq. Downhole meterages for all intervals noted above are included in Table 1.Images of high grade polymetallic drillcore from the Project appear in Figure 1 and drillhole locations are presented in Figures 2 & 3.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
mercator share price

Sterling Metals Launches Maiden Drill Campaign at the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling Metals" or the "Company") is very pleased to report the commencement of a maiden drilling program on the Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Sail Pond project ("Sail Pond" or the "Project") located on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland, Canada. The drilling program will comprise of an initial 7,500 metres with one drill and is expected to take approximately 4 months to complete. Initial drill holes will target the South Zone, where previous exploration campaigns have identified extremely high-grade mineralization with grab sample results up to 4,526.1 gt Ag, 0.9 gt Au, 14.9 % Cu, 7.5 % Pb, 5.0 % Sb, and 9.6 % Zn (see Sterling Metals press release dated January 6, 2021). In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the results and interpretation of a gravity survey completed over the South Zone, which will assist with drill targeting

Mathew Wilson, CEO of Sterling Metals, commented "we want to thank everyone who has helped Sterling get to this point. Since acquiring this project in October of last year, each data point generated has progressively given us greater confidence in our Sail Pond asset. With our fully funded 7500m program, and the plan and funds to expand well beyond this first program, we look forward to seeing what lies beneath this at surface 12km, district scale, high grade project."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
sterling metals

Sterling Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) has received a receipt of approval from OTC Markets Group to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, effective May 24, 2021, under the symbol SAGGF. The OTCQB quotation will increase the accessibility of the company to United States-based retail and institutional investors and aligns well with the company's focus on its mineral properties within North America. The company profile can be viewed at the OTC Market website

Mathew Wilson, CEO of Sterling Metals commented, "We are pleased to meet the criteria to graduate from the Pink market to the OTCQB. There is a strong level of US domiciled interest in the silver exploration investment marketplace and the OTCQB provides an excellent opportunity for us to reach a broad new range of investors. This is especially important as we count down the weeks to the commencement of our maiden drill program."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
silver news

Sterling Metals and GoldSpot Discoveries Identify Numerous Silver Targets on the Sail Pond Silver Project in Newfoundland, and Announce Drilling Program

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG) ("Sterling Metals" or the "Company") and GoldSpot Discoveries Corp (SPOT)(SPOFF) ("GoldSpot"), a leading technology services company leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process, are very pleased to report on the results of a property-wide comprehensive data review, compilation, and target generation using traditional geological and machine learning methods. The results of this exercise identified 33 drill targets, ranked in order of priority with 18 identified as the highest priority silver and base metal targets. Accordingly, Sterling Metals is launching a fully-funded 7,500 meter drilling program beginning in June for which contracts have been signed with both drillers and a geological consultancy group

Mathew Wilson, CEO of Sterling Metals, commented "We are well financed for an aggressive exploration program and in only 7 months we have generated exceptional silver and base metal targets that our team is keen to test in this upcoming drill program. The planned 7,500 m of drilling is just the beginning, and I am confident that we can expand to 10,000 m based on the success of our inaugural drilling. The team at GoldSpot has given Sterling Metals the resources of a large mining company and together we have generated world class drill targets where grades, surface footprint, and geophysical footprint align. The GoldSpot team lead the way in discovering the Queensway gold project, one of the highest-grade new gold discoveries globally in recent years. We hope to add a world class silver and base metal discovery to their resume."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper Chip Samples Up To 6.84% Copper Over 0.40 Meters on The Creek Copper Occurrence on The Neil Property

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces the seventh set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

South African Mining Veteran Riaan Vermeulen Appointed as Kamoa Copper's New Managing Director

Kamoa Copper continues to bolster senior leadership team with appointment of Zhang "Frank" Xingxun as Executive Director

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) President, Marna Cloete, announced today that Riaan Vermeulen has been appointed as Kamoa Copper's new Managing Director, effective June 1, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

World Copper Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Drills 32.4m at 3.75% Copper at Jasperoide Drilling on Deeper Targets Underway

C3 Metals Drills 32.4m at 3.75% Copper at Jasperoide Drilling on Deeper Targets Underway

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its drilling programs at the Jasperoide copper-gold skarnporphyry project in southern Peru. Results received for five of the ten outstanding drill holes included some of the highest copper grades reported on the project to date.

High grade oxide copper-gold mineralization was intersected in two holes drilled to test the up dip and lateral continuity of the enrichment zone defined at eastern Montaña de Cobre Zone. Results include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Provides Update on the Ambler Access Project

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is providing an update on the Ambler Access Project ("AAP"). Yesterday, the United States Department of the Interior ("DOI") filed a motion to remand the Final Environmental Impact Statement ("FEIS") and suspend the right-of-way permits issued to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") for the Ambler Access Project. The DOI has stated that the suspension of the road permits will allow it to carry out additional supplemental work on the FEIS.

The motion also indicated that the DOI has requested that the lawsuits filed against the DOI by a coalition of national and Alaska environmental non-government organizations be suspended. The lawsuits had been filed in response to the United States Bureau of Land Management's ("BLM") issuance of the Joint Record of Decision ("JROD"), that authorized a right-of-way across federally managed lands for AIDEA and the AAP.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Refining: From Ore to Market

Copper Refining: From Ore to Market

Mined rock typically contains less than 1 percent copper. That means to become a market-ready copper product, it must undergo a variety of physical and chemical processing steps.

After copper metal is mined by a company, the first major step in copper refining is concentration. This crucial process, which is generally conducted at or very near mine locations to save on transportation costs, involves grinding mined ore to roughly separate copper from waste rock.

The copper is concentrated further by slurrying the ground ore with water and chemical reagents. In this process, air is blown through the mixture, and the copper floats to the top. The copper is then removed with a skimmer. At the end of this step, copper ore concentrate levels are typically between 24 and 40 percent.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×