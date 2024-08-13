Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

PEP11 Update

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

SAGA Metals Mobilizes to the Double Mer Uranium Project After Completing Field Program at Radar Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

BPH Energy

BPH:AU

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Alligator Energy Limited

Significant New Uranium Discovery at Big Lake Uranium Project, South Australia

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX: AGE, ‘Alligator’ or ‘the Company’) is very pleased to advise that its inaugural drilling program at the Big Lake Uranium Project (Big Lake), South Australia has resulted in a significant new uranium discovery.

Highlights

  • Alligator’s drilling program has intersected significant thicknesses of anomalous uranium mineralisation within interbedded palaeochannel sand units in the Namba Formation.
  • The discovery is the first proof of concept that significant uranium is present within the Lake Eyre basin sediments that lie above the hydrocarbon-rich Cooper Basin and within potentially In-Situ Recovery (ISR) amenable host and depths.
  • So far 4 air-core drillholes have intersected palaeochannel sand units hosting anomalous uranium mineralisation located between 90 m to 130 m below surface.
  • Using a calibrated portable X-ray fluorescence analyser (pXRF) on drill samples, initial preliminary1 estimates of the tenor of uranium grades include:
    • AC24-021 20m @ 110 ppm U from 106m (inc. 1 m @ 241 ppm U from 123m) 1 m @ 185 ppm U from 129 m
    • AC24-022 5 m @ 130 ppm U from 107 m
    • AC24-023 5 m @ 45 ppm U from 104 m
    • AC24-025 10 m @ 120 ppm U from 180 m
  • The indicative grade-thickness of two intersections is at or near the economic cut off used at the Company’s Samphire ISR uranium project near Whyalla, SA.
  • Indicative uranium grades found in these holes are approximately 10 to 50 times background levels.

Cautionary Statement

The Company uses an Olympus DP-4050 portable X-ray Fluorescence (pXRF) analyser to screen aircore drilling samples for mineralisation before submitting samples to a commercial laboratory for assay. This allows for some understanding of the distribution of mineralisation prior to sampling to better ensure that samples submitted for analysis are representative of the type and style of mineralisation sought. The pXRF provides confirmation that mineralisation is present however it is not an accurate determination of the elemental concentration within the sample analysed. Limitations include, very small analysis window, possible inhomogeneous distribution of mineralisation, analytical penetration depth and possible effects from irregular surfaces. The results obtained from the pXRF are indicative only and may not be representative of elemental concentration within the material sampled. The pXRF readings are subject to confirmation by chemical analysis from an independent laboratory. The Olympus DP- 4050 (S/N 550191) pXRF was calibrated on 7 February 2024 by Evident Australia using Alloy Certified Reference Material produced by Analytical Reference Material International (ARMI).

Next Steps

  • Two further holes are currently being drilled within the limited heritage cleared area of discovery. At the end of the program, all samples will be transported to Adelaide for detailed laboratory assaying and analysis.
  • Following full analysis of data, including refinement of the geological model, Alligator will commence approvals and initiate heritage clearances for follow-up drilling.

Alligator’s CEO Greg Hall stated: “This is the first significant greenfields discovery of uranium in South Australia since the Samphire Uranium Project in 2007 by the company UraniumSA Ltd. The thickness extent of mineralisation layers ranging up to 20m in these discovery holes is impressive for this style of mineralisation. While estimated grades are still on the lower side, to have grade- thickness intersections close to the cut-off used at our Samphire Project from the initial discovery area is very encouraging.

The discovery appears to validate the uranium formation model developed by the previous Big Lake geologists from whom Alligator acquired the initial tenement, and we acknowledge their work. The sediments above the Cooper Basin cover are an extensive area, and we hope this has the potential to develop into a new ISR amenable uranium field, similar to the Curnamona Province which hosts the Beverley, Four Mile and Honeymoon deposits.

I would like to congratulate our exploration team: for their initial EM interpretation work on the project back in 2019, the detailed seismic interpretation work carried out during 2022/23, and the planning, logistics and safe drilling operations carried out to date. We are also very appreciative to the Traditional Owners, pastoralists and other stakeholders in the region that have facilitated access for our work.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Alligator Energy Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

energy investinguranium investingasx:ageUranium Investing
The Conversation (0)
GTI Energy

Rights Entitlements Offer - Registry Enhancement and Shareholder Engagement

GTI Energy Limited (ASX: GTR) (the Company) advises that it has appointed Vested Equities as the primary point of communication for the current retail rights entitlement offer.

Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic Announces Q2 2024 Results

Dasa Uranium Project Remains on Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2026

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024.  For more detail, please refer to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 on the Company's website at www.globalatomiccorp.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Releases 2024 Q2 Results

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") has filed the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.govedgar.shtml and with Canadian securities authorities at www.sedarplus.ca

Ur-Energy CEO, John Cash said: "The nuclear power industry continued to receive great news throughout the second quarter as the Russian Uranium Ban was unanimously approved by Congress and signed into law, U.S. nuclear utilities looked to restart shuttered plants and extend the life of current reactors, and new reactors were being built around the world. At Ur-Energy, we continued to ramp up production at our Lost Creek Mine and made good progress installing monitor wells and basic infrastructure at our Shirley Basin Project. When the Shirley Basin Project is brought online, expected in late 2025, our annual licensed and constructed mine production capacity will grow from 1.2M pounds to 2.2M pounds U3O8.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"Uranium" beside green arrow pointing up.

Denison Moving Forward at Phoenix, Targeting Uranium Production by 2027/2028

Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) commented on "significant" advancements at its Phoenix uranium deposit following the completion of a feasibility study in June 2023.

The company is now halfway through a two year plan to reach a final investment decision, with the first phase of production targeted for 2027 to 2028. According to CEO David Cates, over 30 percent of total engineering is complete.

"Our rapid engineering progress is possible because we have built off of the systematic and rigorous technical evaluation and de-risking work that was incorporated into the feasibility study,” he said in a Thursday (August 8) press release.

Keep reading...Show less

Denison CEO Highlights Phoenix Post-Feasibility Study Progress and Company Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q2'2024

Denison 70 Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR+ (at www.sedarplus.ca ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces Best Hole to Date and Material Expansion of Mineralized Zone at Patterson Corridor East

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") ( TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG ) is pleased to announce the mineralized zone at Patterson Corridor East (PCE) has materially expanded since the original discovery in the 2024 Winter Program (see NexGen News Release dated March 11, 2024 ). The Summer Drill Program commenced May 21st with eight (8) out of twelve (12) drillholes intersecting mineralization to date (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1). Extensive mineralization plunges to the east with a span of 540 m along strike and 600 m vertical extent, showing wide intervals of elevated radioactivity that remain open at depth and along strike. In comparison, previously reported holes from PCE had identified two mineralized holes, 275 m apart.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Highly Encouraging Rock Chip Results Returned from West Pilbara Iron Ore Project

Positive Phase 2a Fibromyalgia Results Deliver Pain Reduction in 100% of Patients, Strengthening IP Position and Clinical Trial Strategy

LTP Secures Global Co-Development Agreement with Aptar Pharma

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Site Works Commenced

Related News

iron investing

Highly Encouraging Rock Chip Results Returned from West Pilbara Iron Ore Project

Gold Investing

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Site Works Commenced

Lithium Investing

Extraordinary Grade Copper, Gold and Silver Assays Received

gold investing

Further Drilling Success at Rushworth Gold Project Validates Exploration Model & Strategy

Copper Investing

TNC Accelerates Mining Activities at Wallace North, QLD

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Completes Sale of Joint Venture Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Agriculture Investing

WOA Announces Board and Management Changes

×