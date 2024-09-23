Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA)

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V


Saga Metals Corp.'s amended and restated initial public offering (IPO) prospectus dated Aug. 30, 2024, has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the securities regulators in each of British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba on Sept. 4, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of the respective securities acts and Multilateral Instrument 11-102, Passport System.

The gross proceeds to be received by the company for the offering are $1,758,539.68, consisting of: (i) 2,320,750 hard-dollar (HD) units of the company at a price of 40 cents per HD unit ($928,300); (ii) 167,166 standard flow-through (FT) units of the company at a price of 48 cents per standard FT unit ($80,239.68); and (iii) 1.25 million charity flow-through units of the company at a price of 60 cents per charity FT unit ($750,000). Each HD unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each standard FT unit and charity FT unit consists of a flow-through share as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of a warrant. Each whole warrant will be exercisable for one common share at a price of 60 cents for 24 months.

The company is classified as a non-metallic mineral mining and quarrying company (NAICS No. 212398).

Commence date: At the opening on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value, of which 28,064,847 common shares issued and outstanding upon closing of the IPO

Escrowed shares: 1,867,501 common shares subject to an escrow agreement

Transfer agent: Endeavor Trust Corp.

Trading symbol: SAGA

Cusip No.: 78660A 10 4

Agent: Research Capital Corp.

Agent's warrants: 191,783 non-transferable share purchase warrants (one warrant to purchase one share at 40 cents per share up to 24 months)

For further information, please refer to the company's prospectus dated Aug. 30, 2024.

Company Contact: Michael Stier, CEO
Company Address: 2288 - 1177 W Hastings St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2K3
Company Phone Number: +1 (778) 930-1321
Company Email Address: info@sagametals.com

Click here to connect with Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

SAGA:CA
Saga Metals
Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA)

Saga Metals


MOAB Minerals

Director Loan

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) advises that Goldshore Investments Pty Ltd (Goldshore), a related party to Managing Director Mr Malcolm Day, has agreed to provide the Company with a short-term unsecured loan facility of $750,000 on arms’ length terms. The loan is notconvertible into shares and is repayable in cash.
Tisdale Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC)

Tisdale Clean Energy: Leveraging Athabasca Basin Uranium


Uranium ore with uranium periodic symbol.

Lincoln Minerals Confirms High-grade Uranium Mineralisation at Eridani Project

Lincoln Minerals (ASX:LML) reported interim results from a field sampling program at its Eridani project on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula, saying that the site hosts high-grade uranium mineralisation.

Completed earlier this year, the reconnaissance sampling program was aimed at determining the attractiveness of the asset's geological setting and assessing its potential for uranium mineralisation.

Eridani is focused on the Minbrie West quarry, which was mined for marble and talc in 1919. The site was shut down by the South Australian government in 1944 after the discovery of carnotite, which has radioactive mineral content.

Laramide's Drilling at Westmoreland Uranium Project Demonstrates Scope for Resource Growth

Highlights:

  • First assays from Long Pocket infill drilling return strong uranium mineralisation at shallow depths. Significant intersections include:
    • LP24RC004 – 10m @ 606ppm U 3 O 8 from 6m depth, including 2m @ 1,726ppm U 3 O 8 from 11m
    • LP24RC006 – 8m @ 1,770ppm U 3 O 8 from 16m depth, including 4m @ 3,128ppm U 3 O 8 from 17m .
  • At Amphitheatre, drillholes display multiple zones of mineralisation and AMD011 shows mineralisation remains open to the south.

Laramide Resources Ltd. ( "Laramide" or the "Company" ) (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to announce more assay results from the 2024 drilling activities at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ( "Westmoreland" ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GTI Energy

Latest Drilling Confirms Deeper Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

GTI Energy Limited (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) advises that the 73 resource development drill holes planned for 2024 have now been completed at its 100% owned Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project (Lo Herma), located in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin. GTI has completed 16,205m (53,166 ft) of drilling at Lo Herma this summer representing ~96% of the planned 76-hole program. The remaining hydrogeologic focused drill holes and water monitoring wells will be completed during October.

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Provides Operations, Construction and 2024 Guidance Updates

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") provides the following updates on Lost Creek Mine operations and Shirley Basin construction, as well as updated production guidance

Lost Creek Production Operations
Ramp up continues at Lost Creek with five header houses coming online in 2024. Most recently, Header House (HH) 2-10 came online in mid-August, as scheduled, and HH2-11 is expected to come online this month. Average production solution headgrade in August was 67.1 mg/L. Our fifth shipment of yellowcake this year arrived at the conversion facility on September 11, and we are planning our next shipment of dried product for late September. Deep disposal well #5 was recently placed into operation and is satisfying wastewater needs.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Saga Metals
×