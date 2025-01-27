Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest?

Trending Press Releases

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

Greenland Tanbreez Project Maiden Drill Results

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Athena Reports High-Grade Silver, up to 6,630 g/t, from Newly Completed Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Nevada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Cygnus Metals

CYG:CC

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Uranium Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
SAGA Metals Completes Final Preparations for Maiden Drill Programs in Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Completes Final Preparations for Maiden Drill Programs in Labrador, Canada

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the final in-province preparations for the Company's maiden drill programs at the Double Mer Uranium and Radar Ti-V projects in Labrador, Canada.

Final Preparations at Double Mer Uranium Project in Labrador, Canada:

On January 19, SAGA's exploration team including Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA, landed in Labrador. After retrieving equipment from SAGA's storage facility, the team was able to complete orientations and briefed Air Tunilik, Newfoundland Helicopters and other supportive members on the project plans and objectives.

On January 22, the first winter flight into the Double Mer camp was completed to confirm thickness of the lake ice to ensure Air Tunilik can land its twin otter float plane retrofitted with skis. After confirming the average thickness is 22", well above the required 19", the team cleared and organized the camp, preparing for the arrival of equipment and supplies.

The approved landing then allowed SAGA's crew and Air Tunilik to complete the first Twin Otter flight into the Double Mer camp, offloading supplies and grooming the lake via snowmobile and groomer for future supply runs.

In the early part of the week ahead, SAGA will fly in the remaining camp materials including lumber, piping, generators, stoves, and other required gear. Geominex has been engaged to complete the remainder of the camp refurbishment in preparations for the maiden uranium drill program.

Final Preparations at Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project in Labrador, Canada:

In Cartwright, experienced local heavy equipment operators cleared and prepared the drillers lay down near the targeted Hawkeye zone. As fuel arrived in Goose Bay, a portion was offloaded and stored for transport into the Double Mer camp and the rest was shipped into Cartwright and stored in the Company's permitted fuel cache.

Heading into Friday, January 24 and over the weekend, SAGA's team commenced clearing and preparing the drill pads, conducting trail maintenance and reconnaissance over the Hawkeye zone as well as setting up the core shack.

In addition, Gladiator Drilling is due to arrive in Cartwright and will begin the maiden drill program at the Radar Ti-V project.

Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of Saga Metals Corp. discusses drilling strategy: "As the final touches are added to the Double Mer camp and Radar's drill site, it's clear the only thing more exciting than the maiden drill programs is the team's sprit. We are fortunate to have an exceptional team and supportive service providers with SAGA this winter. The journey of hard work has led us to this moment—our maiden drill programs! We are all looking forward to getting our hands on the core and seeing the potential of what lies beneath the surface."

Simeon Alexander and Air Tunilik make first landing on the lake at Double Mer Camp in Labrador

Figure 1: Simeon Alexander and Air Tunilik make first landing on the lake at Double Mer Camp in Labrador

Key Maiden Drill Program Highlights:

  • Maiden Drill Program: Drilling will commence in Q1 2025 on both projects in Labrador with the Radar Ti-V program starting this week. Both projects are set to drill a minimum 1,500m in their respective zones.
  • Double Mer Uranium Drilling Location: This drill program will systematically grid and evaluate the anomalies of the Luivik zone, providing comprehensive data on its uranium potential.
  • Double Mer's Luivik Zone Potential: The westernmost area of the 18km radiometric trend showcases potential for secondary fluid enrichment that can be conducive to uranium mineralization with 300m width and potentially a 1km strike containing samples up to 0.3692% U3O8 .
  • Double Mer's petrographic and petrologic analysis: Indications from the recent study suggest pegmatites in the Luivik zone are genetically related to the pegmatites through the entire 18km trend.
  • Radar Ti-V Drilling Location: The Hawkeye zone is the most advanced zone with both surface samples and detailed geophysics creating clear drill targets .
  • Radar's Hawkeye Zone Potential: Assays have returned consistent values between 2.5 - 11.1% TiO2 and 0.2 - 0.66% V2O5 , confirming the presence of high-grade titanium and vanadium across a potential 1km wide and 4km long trend.
  • Mineralized System Defined: Advanced geophysics and magnetic inversion interpretation clearly outlines the phases of a layered mafic intrusion and mineralization potential over 600m at depth , creating drill-ready targets.

Double Mer Uranium Project – Labrador, Canada

The Double Mer Uranium Project is Saga Metals' flagship project, covering 1,024 claims across 25,600 hectares in eastern-central Labrador. Leveraging significant historical exploration, SAGA's exploration team validated key data and built upon the Company's understanding of the project's uranium potential. More recently, SAGA confirmed the presence of uraninite and the genetic leakage between pegmatites along the 18km trend . The Double Mer project boasts surface samples showing uranium oxide (U3O8) concentrations as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 and scintillometer readings up to 27,000 cps .

Map of the Double Mer Uranium Project highlight the 18km trend verified through surface sample and uranium count radiometrics

Figure 2: Map of the Double Mer Uranium Project highlight the 18km trend verified through surface sample and uranium count radiometrics

Radar Ti-V Project – Labrador, Canada

The Radar Ti-V Property is located 10km south of Cartwright in Labrador, Canada. The project spans 17,250 hectares and benefits from road access, supporting efficient exploration and development. Radar's Hawkeye zone is the most prospective target on the property with detailed geophysics and surface samples completed to date. Results include 2.5 - 11.1% TiO2 and 0.2 - 0.66% V2O5 and are suggestive of a complex and multi-phased layered mafic intrusion that may be upwards of 1km wide, 4km long and potentially over 600m deep . Recent geophysics completed on the property show very detailed correlation to the rock samples and observed phase changes in the system.

Magnetic inversion of the Hawkeye zone looking east at profile cross section with

Figure 3: Magnetic inversion of the Hawkeye zone looking east at profile cross section with > 0.02 susceptibility cut off.

About Saga Metals Corp.

Saga Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, is located in Labrador, Canada, covering 25,600 hectares. This project features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18-kilometer east-west trend, with a confirmed 14-kilometer section producing samples as high as 4,281ppm U 3 O 8 and spectrometer readings of 22,000cps.

In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium.

SAGA also holds secondary exploration assets in Labrador, where the company is focused on the discovery of titanium, vanadium, and iron ore. With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

For more information, contact:
Saga Metals Corp.
Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (778) 930-1321
Email: info@sagametals.com
www.sagametals.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

Peter Webster P.Geo. CEO of Mercator Geological Services Limited is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information related to the Double Mer Uranium and Radar Ti-V Projects disclosed in this news release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's plans and objectives in respect of the planned drill program. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and the risks detailed in the Company's final prospectus in Manitoba and amended and restated final prospectus for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario dated August 30, 2024, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations from time to time. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af4fff7c-fbd2-428d-8626-93864446dd75

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df705bd2-130f-4f0c-baaa-f859e4a86a80

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d97a4016-039f-4abc-bd82-8b09bba05234


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Saga MetalsSAGA:CATSXV:SAGABattery Metals Investing
SAGA:CA
Saga Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Saga Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA)

Saga Metals


Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Completes Petrographic Analysis at Drill Ready Double Mer Uranium Project in Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Completes Petrographic Analysis at Drill Ready Double Mer Uranium Project in Labrador, Canada

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the completion of an initial petrographic petrological analysis, confirming the presence of uraninite, a key uranium mineral, hosted within the pegmatites identified along the 18km trend; verified through uranium count radiometrics and surface sampling at the Double Mer Uranium project in Labrador, Canada.

Saga Metals flagship Double Mer Uranium Project – Labrador, Canada

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Provides In-Depth Summary of Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project on Eve of Drilling

SAGA Metals Provides In-Depth Summary of Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project on Eve of Drilling

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide a complete overview of the Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) Project as equipment, fuel, diamond drill and personnel begin to arrive in Labrador for the maiden drill program set to commence in a weeks time.

Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) Project – Labrador, Canada

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Completes Petrographic and Geophysical Analysis at Drill Ready Radar Project in Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Completes Petrographic and Geophysical Analysis at Drill Ready Radar Project in Labrador, Canada

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the completion of an initial petrographic petrological analysis and geophysical analysis, improving the geological understanding of the drill ready Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) project in Labrador, Canada.

Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of Saga Metals Corp. comments: "This data couldn't have come at a better time as we head into the mobilization of our maiden drill program at the Radar project. These magnetic inverse sections are going to help enormously in our drill targeting throughout the 2025 program. As you can see in Figure 3 below, the main anomalous zone is between 200-400 meters depth, but we can still see the high- grade potential in this model at 600+ meters below the surface. Ultimately the model is most accurate in the first 200 meters where the magnetics are still strong enough to give a robust signature. We know this system is vertical, so I would like to see the system remaining robust as we increase in depth. The projection of the model below 200-400 meters is encouraging because it's based off the presence of magnetite, which we have picked up in our surveys. This interpretation suggests impressive width throughout the structure and our drill program will start to better define the nature of this zone. We now have a much better understanding of this Vanadium titanomagnetite structure and we are excited to build upon this knowledge as we continue our metallurgical analysis throughout drilling, keeping the economic viability of our projects at the forefront to ensure value creation for our shareholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Begins Mobilization Efforts for Maiden Drill Programs in Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Begins Mobilization Efforts for Maiden Drill Programs in Labrador, Canada

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the start of mobilization efforts for the Company's maiden drill programs at both of the 100% owned Double Mer Uranium and Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) projects.

Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of Saga Metals Corp. comments: "The decision to run back-to-back drill programs and include the Radar Ti-V project is strategic and efficient as we are always looking to maximize our cost-effectiveness and shareholder value. We've engaged Gladiator Drilling out of Newfoundland; mobilization to the Double Mer Uranium project brings the contractors through southeastern Labrador and past the Radar project off route 516. Both the drilling and geological teams will be able to drive right into Radar's Hawkeye zone for an estimated 3-week drill program prior to initiating the Double Mer Uranium drill program. SAGA will be able to enter Q2 with drill results from two projects, setting the stage for a very active 2025 field season."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Provides Corporate Update and 2024 Year in Review

SAGA Metals Provides Corporate Update and 2024 Year in Review

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in North America, is pleased to provide a corporate update and review of key activities and achievements from 2024.

Key Corporate Highlights from 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities & Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities & Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Brunswick Begins New Drilling on Globex's Lac Escale Lithium Royalty Property

Brunswick Begins New Drilling on Globex's Lac Escale Lithium Royalty Property

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW-TSXV, BRWXF-OTCQB, 1XQ-FRA) has started a 5,000-metre drill program on Globex's Lac Escale (Mirage) royalty property in the Eeyou-Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on the Lac Escale claims and within a 1-kilometer area of influence around the claim's external boundaries as well as a $100,000 per year advance royalty starting at the fifth year of the agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech - CERENERGY Accredited Highest Possible Green Rating

Altech - CERENERGY Accredited Highest Possible Green Rating

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - CERENERGY Accredited Highest Possible Green Rating

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Accredited Highest Possible Green Rating

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Accredited Highest Possible Green Rating

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to advise that its CERENERGY(R) battery project has been formally assessed as the highest possible green rating category, "Dark Green", by the independent Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (former CICERO), now owned by Standard and Poor's Global Ratings based in Oslo, Norway.

Highlights

- Highest possible green rating category of "Dark Green"

- S&P Global Ratings agency, Oslo, Norway

- CERENERGY(R) battery emissions (kgCO2/kWh) expected to be one-third of lithium-ion batteries

- Assessment on environmental benefits and risks - Shades of Green methodology

- Eligible projects can access Green Bond debt market

- One of the debt financing options for CERENERGY(R) project

Altech acknowledges this tremendous result and believes the accreditation is testament to Altech's CERENERGY(R) battery being one of, if not the greenest battery technology available today, with the lowest carbon footprint, lowest supply chain requirements and environmentally friendliest in relation to raw materials. This represents an outstanding achievement of the dedicated battery team at Altech and Fraunhofer IKTS and confirms the long-term, sustainable battery technology and business strategy of CERENERGY(R) being rated as "Corresponding to the long-term vision of a Low-Carbon Climate Resilient future" by S&P Global Ratings.

Overall Shades of Green Assessment

Based on the project category shades of green detailed below, and consideration of environmental ambitions reflected in Altech Batteries GmbH's Green Bond Framework, S&P assessed the framework as Dark Green. Eligible projects under the issuer's green bond framework are assessed based on their environmental benefits and risks, using Shades of Green methodology.

S&P assessed the project category as Dark Green, primarily reflecting the importance of battery storage in the transition of the power and industrial sectors, the contribution to the development of alternatives to lithium-ion and cobalt-free batteries, and the CERENERGY(R) battery's comparatively low expected emissions and fossil-free direct production process.

The CERENERGY(R) battery is a solid state, sodium chloride battery. While lithium-based batteries are expected to continue as the dominant battery technology going forward, sodium-based batteries are anticipated to play an increasing role, particularly in the stationary storage market. In the IEA's STEPS scenario, for example, sodium-based batteries account for around 10% of annual capacity additions by 2030. Shifts to sodium-based batteries are expected because they require no critical mineral/metal inputs such as lithium, graphite, copper or cobalt. The primary materials in the CERENERGY(R) battery are sodium, alumina, and (recycled) nickel derivatives. Nonetheless, solid state, sodium-based batteries remain an emerging technology, with less extensive academic literature into their environmental performance compared with lithium-based equivalents.

According to the framework, the CERENERGY(R) battery has expected emissions of around 14 kgCO2/kWh capacity (scope 1, 2, and 3). According to the framework, scope 1 and 2 emissions are 4.07 kgCO2/kWh capacity. According to the issuer, the capacity figure for scope 3 emissions of about 10 kgCO2/kWh derives from data provided by, and discussions with, large suppliers, transportation emissions, and conservative estimates for more minor suppliers. By way of comparison, a 2019 paper from by the IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute found an estimated range of 61-106 kg CO2/kWh cradle-to-gate emissions for lithium-ion batteries (NMC chemistry) for vehicles, depending mainly on the electricity mix.

The entire CERENERGY(R) direct production process will be powered by renewable energy. Altech Batteries GmbH has entered a power purchase agreement for the direct provision of solar energy, complemented by on-site solar installations. The CERENERGY(R) battery uses raw materials that entail less environmental risks. The CERENERGY(R) battery is fully recoverable/recyclable. Recycling of the CERENERGY(R) battery will take place at the plant and is carried out via mechanical, rather than chemical, recycling methods, which typically entail lower emissions and energy use.

Altech Batteries GmbH foresees large demand from industry for the CERENERGY(R) battery. This could relate to the use of batteries in industrial micro grids, or to support systems in data centres, logistics centres, and hospitals. It also considers heavy industry, such as steel and chemicals as potential end users. The use of batteries in industry contributes to the transition if they support or facilitate decarbonisation and electrification efforts, rather than, for example, power-cost optimisation. The issuer furthermore foresees grid storage as a large use of the CERENERGY(R) battery, whether co-located with renewable assets or directly integrated into transmission networks. Such use of batteries is crucial for the integration of variable renewable energy sources (including for backup or peak load) and demand management, as well as for supporting grid reliability and stability, though can also be used for other purposes, for example purely for price arbitrage.

The issuer screened the CERENERGY(R) battery plant and supporting infrastructure (e.g. roads and power supply) for physical climate risks. Consideration of physical risk also extends to its supply chain, for example in its supplier risk assessments and consideration of potential disruption to supply chain logistics.

Managing Director Iggy Tan said that the positive project assessment, formally termed a "Second Party Opinion" (SPO), confirms that Altech's CERENERGY(R) project aligns to ICMA Green Bond Criteria and is of a type suitable for finance via green bonds. "The project can now be accessed by investors that participate in the green bond market, the size of which is approaching US$250 billion annually and a large portion of which is present in Europe. The CERENERGY(R) project's green shading score does not affect bond pricing, rather it provides a transparent mechanism by which green bond investors are able to categorise their investment in terms of climate risks and impacts. We are very proud of achieving this significant milestone" he said.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Financial Agreement signed releasing $2M grant

Financial Agreement signed releasing $2M grant

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Financial Agreement signed releasing $2M grant

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Saga Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Saga Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2024

Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets at Ferke

Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2024

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Energy Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2024

Precious Metals Investing

Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets at Ferke

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2024

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report December 2024

Base Metals Investing

Cygnus Metals Limited Clarification Announcement

Precious Metals Investing

Riverside Resources Announces Spin-Out of Ontario Gold Projects into New Company, Blue Jay Gold Corp, for Existing Shareholders

×