EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 45 th Emerging Growth Conference on November 30, 2022.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

The schedule for November 30, 2022, is as follows:

(All times are Eastern Time Zone)

8:45 – 9:00
Virtual lobby opens

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click "Already registered" and enter your email.

9:00 – 9:05
Introduction

9:05 - 9:35
Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)
Keynote speaker: Sean Folkson, CEO

9:40 – 10:10
Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American URG) (TSX: URE)
Keynote speaker: John W. Cash, CEO

10:15 – 10:45
Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: RKV)
Keynote speaker: David Hyman. CFO

10:50 – 11:20
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: CNVCF) (CSE: BHSC)
Keynote speaker: Ilan Sobel, CEO

11:25 – 11:55
ACME Lithium (OTCQX: ACLHF) (CSE: ACME)
Keynote speaker: Stephen Hanson, CEO

12:00 – 12:30
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE: ICD)
Keynote speaker: Philip Choyce, Executive VP, CFO

12:35 – 1:05
Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN)
Keynote speaker: Mr. Lior Tal Chairman, CEO

1:10 – 1:40
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCQX: FLYLF) (TSXV: FLY)
Keynote speaker: Bill Tempany, CEO

1:45 – 2:00
Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP) (OTC Pink: RGBPP)
Keynote speaker: David Koss, President / CEO &
Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

2:05 – 2:35
The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB)
Keynote speaker: Ronny Yakov, President & CEO

2:40 – 3:10
The Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (OTC Pink: SGTM)
Keynote speaker: Tony Raynor, CEO

Laramide Resources Ltd.'s Australian Subsidiary Signs Indigenous Land Use Agreement to Advance Westmoreland Uranium Project

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tackle Resources Pty Ltd ("Tackle"), has entered into an Indigenous land use agreement ("ILUA") and Ancillary Agreement with the Gangalidda & Garawa Native Title Aboriginal Corporation ("GGNTAC") for the Westmoreland Uranium Project. GGNTAC hold native title as agent for the native title holders over the area of the Westmoreland Project. The ILUA was the subject of a successful consultation and consent process with the native title holders which was finalised in Burketown, Queensland on November 3, 2022 .

Under the ILUA, GGNTAC consents to the grant of a Mineral Development Licence ("MDL") to Tackle. The grant of an MDL will allow Tackle to retain its interests in the exploration ground and continue to prove the Westmoreland Project mineral resource. In return, the ILUA and Ancillary Agreement provide for the involvement of the native title holders in the project and certain benefits, including employment opportunities, on the project. It also provides detailed agreed arrangements for the avoidance of harm to Aboriginal cultural heritage.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Successfully Completes Phase 1 Field Tests of Patented Well Installation Technology

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce the successful results of Phase 1 field testing on its patented injection well casing and installation technology

On April 21, 2022, the Company announced a research and development project to field test its patented injection well casing and installation method at its operating Lost Creek Uranium ISR Facility in south-central Wyoming. Following that announcement, the Company received approval of a Non-Significant Permit Amendment from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality - Land Quality Division ("LQD") and began field testing. We have now completed Phase 1 testing of the technology.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces Completion of Wheeler River EIS Conformity Review and Commencement of Technical Review

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") has completed its conformity review of the draft Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") submitted for the proposed in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium mine and processing plant (the "Project") planned for Denison's 95% owned Wheeler River project ("Wheeler River"). The CNSC determined that the draft EIS met the requirements for the advancement of the Environmental Assessment ("EA") process. Denison is also pleased to report that the federal technical review of the EIS, which is being completed under the provisions of the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 ("CEAA 2012"), has now commenced. View PDF version .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Valor Resources

Resources Rising Stars Summer Series

Valor Resources Limited (ASX: VAL) (“Valor” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that the company's Technical Director, Robin Wilson will be presenting at the Resources Rising Stars Summer Series investor conference to be held in Sydney on November 29, 2022 and Executive Director , George Bauk, will be presenting at the Resources Rising Stars Summer Series investor conference to be held in in Melbourne on December 1, 2022.

Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic Provides Dasa Project Drilling Update

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO)  (OTCQX: GLATF) (Frankfurt: G12) is pleased to announce the Company's fourth update on the completed 16,000-meter drill program at the Dasa Project in the Republic of Niger including an interim result of chemical assays completed to date.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Hole ASDH 609 returned 43.6m @ 30,581 ppm eU3O8 from 549.2m
    • Incl. 3.40m @ 74,854 ppm eU3O8 (7.48% eU3O8) from 550.3m and 0.70m @ 136,307 ppm eU3O8 (13.63% eU3O8) from 551.3m
    • Incl. 4.48m @ 63,790 ppm eU3O8 (6.38% eU3O8) from 559.9m
    • Incl. 11m @ 58,879 ppm eU3O8 (5.89% eU3O8) from 578.2m and 1.5m @ 110,563 ppm eU3O8 (11.48% eU3O8) from 586.3m
  • Assay results are returning U3O8 grades averaging 10% above the initial published probe intersects

Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman stated, "Our recent drill program was very successful and will add to the Dasa Project mineral resource as well as result in a significant conversion of Inferred resources to the Measured and Indicated categories."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Abandoned Uranium open pit mine

Top Uranium Mines in the World

In 2021, world uranium mine production came to 56,995 metric tons (MT) of U3O8. Kazakhstan was the top-producing country by far at 21,819 MT, followed by Namibia and Canada.

Together, those three nations accounted for over half of global uranium production, with Kazakhstan taking a 38 percent share. Additionally, a wide variety of uranium-mining companies contribute to the world's production.

But where in the world are the top uranium mines? While many of them are located in Kazakhstan, Namibia, Canada and Australia, that's not the case for all of the largest uranium mines.

Keep reading...Show less

