Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Critical Metals Corp Completes Stage 1 Investment for Tanbreez Acquisition

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
GTI Energy

Positive Start to Dilling at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Best Hole Intersects 14.5ft @ 0.064% (640ppm) Eu308 & 1.16 Gt for the Drill Hole

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that the first 3 days of drilling were completed last week at its 100% owned Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project (Lo Herma), located in Wyoming’s prolific Powder River Basin (Figures 1 & 2). Ten (10) drillholes have been completed to date for 1,908 m (6,260 ft), with drilling is progressing well and is expected to continue until approximately the end of quarter 3.

HIGHLIGHTS:
  • First 10 drill holes completed of 76 hole campaign at Lo Herma ISR uranium project
  • Encouraging results with mineralisation meeting expectations for economic ISR mining methods
  • Best mineralised intercepts to date include 14.5ft at 0.0640% (640ppm) eU308 in drill hole LH-24-002, and 16.5 ft at 0.054% (540ppm) eU308 in drill hole LH-24-001
  • Drilling progressing ahead of schedule

The 10 initial hole results (Table 2) include several highlights:

  • Drill holes LH-24-001 and LH-24-002 returned thick mineralised intercepts in excess of 4.2m (14 ft), averaging 1.02GT* for total hole intercepts.
  • 8 of 10 drill holes have intercepted on trend mineralisation
  • Drilling is progressing on schedule, with the contractor averaging over 610m (2,000 ft) of drilling per day.

* Typical economically viable ISR grade and GT cut-offs are: 0.02% (200ppm) U3O8 and 0.2GT i.e., 10 ft (3 m) @ .02% (200ppm) U3O8.

GTI Executive Director & CEO Bruce Lane commented “We are really pleased to be underway with drilling at Lo Herma and early results are very encouraging from the first drill holes. It is really pleasing to see holes with such good thick intercepts and strong Grade Thickness results of around 1.0GT, well above our cut off of 0.2GT. Drilling is currently tracking ahead of schedule, and we will provide further updates in the coming weeks as the program progresses.”

LO HERMA URANIUM PROJECT – LOCATION & BACKGROUND

The Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project (Lo Herma) is located in Converse County, Powder River Basin (PRB), Wyoming (WY). The Project lies approximately 15 miles north of the town of Glenrock and close to seven (7) permitted ISR uranium production facilities. These facilities include UEC’s Willow Creek (Irigaray & Christensen Ranch) & Reno Creek ISR plants, Cameco’s Smith Ranch-Highland ISR facilities and Energy Fuels Nichols Ranch ISR plant (Figure 1). The Powder River Basin has extensive ISR uranium production history with numerous defined ISR uranium resources, central processing plants (CPP) & satellite deposits (Figure 1). The Powder River Basin has been the backbone of Wyoming U3O8 production since the 1970s.

FIGURE 1. WYOMING IS URANIUM PROCESSING PLANTS & GTI PROJECT LOCATIONS

GTi Energy project location

As reported to ASX on 14/03/2023, a comprehensive historical data package, with an estimated replacement value of ~$15m, was purchased for the Lo Herma project in March of 2023.

The data package includes original drill data for roughly 1,771 drill holes, from the 1970’s and 1980’s, pertaining to the Lo Herma region. A total of 1,391 original drill hole logs were digitised for gamma count per second (CPS) data and converted to eU3O8% grades. 833 of these drill holes were located on GTI’s land position & used to prepare the MRE. 21 additional drill holes are located in expanded claims across Section 4 of Township 36N, Range 75W. Along with the 26 drill holes completed in the initial 2023 drill program, GTI currently holds data from 880 drill holes within the current Lo Herma mineral holdings.

An initial Exploration Target for the Lo Herma project was previously announced to the ASX on 4 April 2023 (refer to Table 1). An additional data package containing previously unavailable drill maps with geologically interpreted redox trends was subsequently secured by GTI as announced to the ASX on 27 June 2023. Additional redox trends can now be interpolated based on the recent drilling and acquisition of the newly located mineral claims, however the Exploration Target has not yet been updated to encompass this new area of potential. GTI plans to update the mineral resource and exploration target estimates following execution of the current drilling.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from GTI Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:gtrotcqb stocksuranium stocksuranium explorationuranium investingUranium Investing
GTR:AU
GTI Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

GTI Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
GTI Energy

GTI Energy


Keep reading...Show less
uranium news

Rigs Secured For Wyoming Uranium Drilling & Utah Fieldwork Completed

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that 2 mud rotary drill rigs have been secured for its planned drilling campaign at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Great Divide basin (Figure 1). As previously advised, GTI is on track to commence drilling during December. This maiden drill program is designed to confirm the grade and tenor of uranium mineralisation that was previously identified by Kerr McGee in the 1970’s & 80’s and to ultimately support definition of an economic uranium resource.

Figure 1. Thor Project Uranium Drilling Location Map, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming USA

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

GTI Activities Report, June Quarter 2024

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the June quarter 2024.
Keep reading...Show less
MOAB Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 June 2024 (Quarter or Reporting Period).

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Rights Entitlement Offers Underwritten to $1.6M

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) advises it has today lodged a supplementary prospectus (Supplementary Prospectus) intended to be read with the prospectus dated 24 July 2024 (Prospectus) for the purposes of:

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Supplementary Prospectus

This is a supplementary prospectus (Supplementary Prospectus) which is intended to be read with the prospectus dated 24 July 2024 (Prospectus) issued by GTI Energy Limited (ACN 124 792 132) (Company).

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium periodic symbol.

Australian Government Denies Lease Renewal for Jabiluka Uranium Project

Australia's federal government has denied Energy Resources of Australia's (ASX:ERA,OTC Pink:EGRAF) application for a 10 year lease renewal for the Jabiluka uranium project, located in the Northern Territory.

The decision was announced in a July 26 press release by Mark Monaghan, the Northern Territory's minister for mining.

“The Federal Government advice, along with the wishes of the Mirarr people, were critical to this process and outcome,” he said, adding that stakeholder views were also considered in the decision.

Keep reading...Show less
MOAB Minerals

Transformational Acquisition of Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets Located in Tanzania

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding share sale agreement for the acquisition of 81.85% of the shares in Australian proprietary company Linx Resources Pty Ltd (Linx), 80% owner of certain mineral licenses comprising the Manyoni Uranium Project and the Octavo Uranium Project, both located in Tanzania.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

GTI Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

GTI Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2024

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

CLEO Selects U.S. Clinical Trial Sites

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Gold Investing

Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2024

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Lithium Investing

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Lithium Investing

Strategic Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Rare Earth Investing

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Gold Investing

Andy Schectman: End of Dollar Supremacy — Gold, the Unit and Project mBridge

×