Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX: ODE) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Odessa Minerals Limited (‘ODE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ODE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 30 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Odessa Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

asx stocksasx:odeuranium explorationuranium investinguranium stocksUranium Investing
ODE:AU
Odessa Minerals
Odessa Minerals

Odessa Minerals


Gladiator Resources Limited

High-Grade Uranium Interval of 1963ppm at Likuyu North at the Mkuju Uranium Project; Commencement of Initial ISR Work

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA)(Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activity at the Mkuju Uranium Project, located in southern Tanzania.

Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals


Rob Crayfourd, Keith Watson, nuclear reactors.

Fund Managers: "Highly Constructive" on Uranium Price, Stocks We're Focusing on Now

Keith Watson and Rob Crayfourd, co-fund managers at the Geiger Counter Fund, shared their outlook on uranium supply, demand and prices, plus which companies they think have the most potential moving forward.

While acknowledging the recent price pullback, the experts said the sector's long-term outlook is positive.

"Ultimately we're at the very start of what we expect to be a longer-term imbalance in supply vs. strong demand, and therefore a very healthy price outlook for the sector," Watson explained during the interview.

Uranium periodic symbol.

UEC to Grow US Portfolio with Acquisition of Rio Tinto's Wyoming Uranium Assets

Uranium Energy (UEC) (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) announced the acquisition of Rio Tinto America’s Wyoming assets, including the Sweetwater plant and a portfolio of uranium-focused projects.

UEC said the deal will strengthen its position in the US uranium industry as the country looks to build up domestic supply of the energy fuel following this year's ban on Russian uranium imports.

The uranium projects hold about 175 million pounds of historic resources, while the Sweetwater plant, which is a conventional processing facility, has a licensed capacity of 4.1 million pounds of U3O8 per year.

Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA)

Saga Metals: Diversified Portfolio of Critical Mineral Assets in Canada’s Top-tier Jurisdictions


Denison Announces Option of Non-Core Exploration Projects to Foremost for up to $30 Million in Combined Consideration

Denison Mines Corp. (" Denison " or the " Company ") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that is has executed an option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with a Nasdaq listed company to be renamed Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (" Foremost ") (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT), which grants Foremost an option to acquire up to 70% of Denison's interest in 10 uranium exploration properties (collectively, the " Transaction "). Pursuant to the Transaction, Foremost would acquire such total interests upon completion of a combination of direct payments to Denison and funding of exploration expenditures with an aggregate value of up to approximately $30 million . View PDF version

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

Odessa Minerals
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Termination of Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement and Funding Update

High-Grade Uranium Interval of 1963ppm at Likuyu North at the Mkuju Uranium Project; Commencement of Initial ISR Work

QXR Secures Option to Additional Prospective US Lithium Brine Projects and Restructures Terms for Liberty Lithium Brine Project

resource investing

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Reinstatement to Quotation

resource investing

Termination of Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement and Funding Update

Lithium Investing

QXR Secures Option to Additional Prospective US Lithium Brine Projects and Restructures Terms for Liberty Lithium Brine Project

Gold Investing

World Class Copper Potential Increased at Yataga Copper Project – Georgetown, QLD

Copper Investing

Geophysics Reveal Further Highly Prospective Targets at Mt Oxide Project

Oil and Gas Investing

Appointment of Mr Serge Hayon as Managing Director

Gold Investing

Outstanding Drill Results Confirm High Grade Uranium Mineralisation at the Ashburton Project

×