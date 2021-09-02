Energy Fuels Inc. today reminds holders of its outstanding common share purchase warrants that the Warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m. Toronto time on Monday, September 20, 2021 . The corresponding Warrant Indenture dated as of September 20, 2016 by and among Energy Fuels, CST Trust Company and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC may be viewed on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic …

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) today reminds holders of its outstanding common share purchase warrants (CUSIP: 292671179 ISIN: CA2926711797) (the “Warrants”) that the Warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m. Toronto time on Monday, September 20, 2021 (“Time of Expiry”). The corresponding Warrant Indenture dated as of September 20, 2016 (the “Indenture”) by and among Energy Fuels, CST Trust Company (the “Canadian Warrant Agent” or “AST”) and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (the “U.S. Warrant Agent”) may be viewed on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at https:www.sec.govArchivesedgardata1385849000106299316011518exhibit4-1.htm, as summarized in a Form 51-102F3 Material Change Report filed September 20, 2016 with the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”), which may be viewed at www.sedar.com. Read More >>