Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) Office of Fossil Energy and National Energy Technology Laboratory has exercised their option to award Energy Fuels, working with a team from Penn State University, an additional $1.75 million to complete a feasibility study (“Feasibility Study”) on the production of rare earth element (“REE”) products from natural coal-based resources, as well as from other materials such as REE-containing ores like the natural monazite ore (“Monazite”) the Company is currently processing at its White Mesa Mill in Utah. Read More >>