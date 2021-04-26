Is ESG and B Corp. Investing Smart?

ESG investing and the accelerated rise show that people see value in putting their money where their values are or by following a growing investment trend – in many cases both. Companies are certainly aware of the movement and are working to establish themselves as fitting ESG investment criteria. Increasingly companies are altering the impact of their daily operations, and investors are noticing and reacting. …

ESG investing and the accelerated rise show that people see value in putting their money where their values are or by following a growing investment trend – in many cases both. Companies are certainly aware of the movement and are working to establish themselves as fitting ESG investment criteria. Increasingly companies are altering the impact of their daily operations, and investors are noticing and reacting. According to the most recent biennial report from the United States Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment (US SIF), total US-domiciled assets under management employing ESG investing strategies increased 42 percent over the past two years, to $17 trillion in 2020, up from $12 trillion at the start of 2018. Read More >>