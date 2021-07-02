Uranium

Industry Report – Energy – The Outlook for Energy Stocks Keeps Getting Better

July 1st, 2021
Energy stocks, as measured by the XLE Energy Index, have underperformed the overall market for many years but have started to show signs of a rebound. The XLE rose 10.7% in the June quarter versus an 8.4% rise in the S&P 500 Index. This marks the third consecutive quarter of outperformance and tracks the rise in oil prices that began last November. The chart below shows that the performance of energy stocks in comparison to the S&P Composite Index over the last twelve months. Read More >>

